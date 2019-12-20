openbase logo
gulp-replace-important

by ampproject
1.0.2-alpha

AMP Start source code and templates .

AMP Start

A collection of quick-start templates to build your AMP page quickly and easily. AMP Start is built on top of Basscss a low-level CSS toolkit.

Workspace Setup

Installation

  1. Install the latest NodeJS LTS version.
  2. Install yarn (instructions)
  3. In the repo directory, run yarn command to install the required npm packages.

Supported browsers

In general we support the 2 latest versions of major browsers like Chrome, Firefox, Edge, Safari and Opera. We support desktop, phone, tablet and the web view version of these respective browsers.

Beyond that, the core AMP library and builtin elements should aim for very wide browser support and we accept fixes for all browsers with market share greater than 1 percent.

In particular, we try to maintain "it might not be perfect but isn't broken" - support for the Android 4.0 system browser and Chrome 28+ on phones.

Who makes AMP Start?

AMP Start is made by the AMP Project, and is licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0.

