A string replace plugin for gulp

Read me for gulp 3

Usage

First, install gulp-replace as a development dependency:

npm install --save-dev gulp-replace or yarn add --dev gulp-replace

Then, add it to your gulpfile.js :

Simple string replace

const replace = require ( 'gulp-replace' ); const { src, dest } = require ( 'gulp' ); function replaceTemplate ( ) { return src([ 'file.txt' ]) .pipe(replace( 'bar' , 'foo' )) .pipe(dest( 'build/' )); }; exports.replaceTemplate = replaceTemplate;

Simple regex replace

const replace = require ( 'gulp-replace' ); const { src, dest } = require ( 'gulp' ); function replaceTemplate ( ) { return src([ 'file.txt' ]) .pipe(replace( /foo(.{3})/g , '$1foo' )) .pipe(dest( 'build/' )); }; exports.replaceTemplate = replaceTemplate;

String replace with function callback

const replace = require ( 'gulp-replace' ); const { src, dest } = require ( 'gulp' ); function replaceTemplate ( ) { return src([ 'file.txt' ]) .pipe(replace( 'foo' , function handleReplace ( match ) { return match.reverse(); }) .pipe(dest( 'build/' )) }; exports.replaceTemplate = replaceTemplate;

Regex replace with function callback

const replace = require ( 'gulp-replace' ); const { src, dest } = require ( 'gulp' ); function replaceTemplate ( ) { return src([ 'file.txt' ]) .pipe(replace( /foo(.{3})/g , function handleReplace ( match, p1, offset, string ) { console .log( 'Found ' + match + ' with param ' + p1 + ' at ' + offset + ' inside of ' + string); return 'bar' + p1; })) .pipe(dest( 'build/' )); }; exports.replaceTemplate = replaceTemplate;

Function callback with file object

const replace = require ( 'gulp-replace' ); const { src, dest } = require ( 'gulp' ); function replaceTemplate ( ) { return src([ 'file.txt' ]) .pipe(replace( 'filename' , function handleReplace ( ) { return this .file.relative; })) .pipe(dest( 'build/' )); }; exports.replaceTemplate = replaceTemplate;

API

gulp-replace can be called with a string or regex.

CAUTION: replacement could NOT be arrow function, because arrow function could not bind this

string

Type: String

The string to search for.

replacement

Type: String or Function

The replacement string or function. If replacement is a function, it will be called once for each match and will be passed the string that is to be replaced.

The value of this.file will be equal to the vinyl instance for the file being processed.

regex

Type: RegExp

The regex pattern to search for. See the MDN documentation for RegExp for details.

replacement

Type: String or Function

The replacement string or function. See the MDN documentation for String.replace for details on special replacement string patterns and arguments to the replacement function.

The value of this.file will be equal to the vinyl instance for the file being processed.

gulp-replace options

An optional third argument, options , can be passed.

options

Type: Object

Type: boolean

Default: true