A string replace plugin for gulp
First, install
gulp-replace as a development dependency:
npm install --save-dev gulp-replace
# or
yarn add --dev gulp-replace
Then, add it to your
gulpfile.js:
const replace = require('gulp-replace');
const { src, dest } = require('gulp');
function replaceTemplate() {
return src(['file.txt'])
.pipe(replace('bar', 'foo'))
.pipe(dest('build/'));
};
exports.replaceTemplate = replaceTemplate;
const replace = require('gulp-replace');
const { src, dest } = require('gulp');
function replaceTemplate() {
return src(['file.txt'])
// See https://mdn.io/string.replace#Specifying_a_string_as_a_parameter
.pipe(replace(/foo(.{3})/g, '$1foo'))
.pipe(dest('build/'));
};
exports.replaceTemplate = replaceTemplate;
const replace = require('gulp-replace');
const { src, dest } = require('gulp');
function replaceTemplate() {
return src(['file.txt'])
.pipe(replace('foo', function handleReplace(match){ return match.reverse(); })
.pipe(dest('build/'))
};
exports.replaceTemplate = replaceTemplate;
const replace = require('gulp-replace');
const { src, dest } = require('gulp');
function replaceTemplate() {
return src(['file.txt'])
.pipe(replace(/foo(.{3})/g, function handleReplace(match, p1, offset, string) {
// Replace foobaz with barbaz and log a ton of information
// See https://mdn.io/string.replace#Specifying_a_function_as_a_parameter
console.log('Found ' + match + ' with param ' + p1 + ' at ' + offset + ' inside of ' + string);
return 'bar' + p1;
}))
.pipe(dest('build/'));
};
exports.replaceTemplate = replaceTemplate;
const replace = require('gulp-replace');
const { src, dest } = require('gulp');
function replaceTemplate() {
return src(['file.txt'])
.pipe(replace('filename', function handleReplace() {
// Replaces instances of "filename" with "file.txt"
// this.file is also available for regex replace
// See https://github.com/gulpjs/vinyl#instance-properties for details on available properties
return this.file.relative;
}))
.pipe(dest('build/'));
};
exports.replaceTemplate = replaceTemplate;
gulp-replace can be called with a string or regex.
CAUTION:
replacementcould NOT be arrow function, because arrow function could not bind
this
Type:
String
The string to search for.
Type:
String or
Function
The replacement string or function. If
replacement is a function, it will be called once for each match and will be passed the string that is to be replaced.
The value of
this.file will be equal to the vinyl instance for the file being processed.
Type:
RegExp
The regex pattern to search for. See the MDN documentation for RegExp for details.
Type:
String or
Function
The replacement string or function. See the MDN documentation for String.replace for details on special replacement string patterns and arguments to the replacement function.
The value of
this.file will be equal to the vinyl instance for the file being processed.
An optional third argument,
options, can be passed.
Type:
Object
Type:
boolean
Default:
true
Skip binary files. This option is
true by default. If you want to replace content in binary files, you must explicitly set it to
false.