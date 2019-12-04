gulp-rename is a gulp plugin to rename files easily.

Usage

gulp-rename provides simple file renaming methods.

var rename = require ( "gulp-rename" ); gulp.src( "./src/main/text/hello.txt" ) .pipe(rename( "main/text/ciao/goodbye.md" )) .pipe(gulp.dest( "./dist" )); gulp.src( "./src/**/hello.txt" ) .pipe(rename( function ( path ) { path.dirname += "/ciao" ; path.basename += "-goodbye" ; path.extname = ".md" ; })) .pipe(gulp.dest( "./dist" )); gulp.src( "./src/**/hello.txt" ) .pipe(rename( function ( path ) { return { dirname : path.dirname + "/ciao" , basename : path.basename + "-goodbye" , extname : ".md" }; })) .pipe(gulp.dest( "./dist" )); gulp.src( "./src/main/text/hello.txt" , { base : process.cwd() }) .pipe(rename({ dirname : "main/text/ciao" , basename : "aloha" , prefix : "bonjour-" , suffix : "-hola" , extname : ".md" })) .pipe(gulp.dest( "./dist" ));

See test/rename.spec.js for more examples and test/path-parsing.spec.js for hairy details.

Notes

dirname is the relative path from the base directory set by gulp.src to the filename. gulp.src() uses glob-stream which sets the base to the parent of the first directory glob ( * , ** , [], or extglob). dirname is the remaining directories or ./ if none. glob-stream versions >= 3.1.0 (used by gulp >= 3.2.2) accept a base option, which can be used to explicitly set the base. gulp.dest() renames the directories between process.cwd() and dirname (i.e. the base relative to CWD). Use dirname to rename the directories matched by the glob or descendents of the base of option.

License

MIT License