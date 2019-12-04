openbase logo
gulp-rename

by Hayley Parra
2.0.0 (see all)

Rename files easily

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

673K

GitHub Stars

684

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

21

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

gulp-rename

gulp-rename is a gulp plugin to rename files easily.

Usage

gulp-rename provides simple file renaming methods.

var rename = require("gulp-rename");

// rename to a fixed value
gulp.src("./src/main/text/hello.txt")
  .pipe(rename("main/text/ciao/goodbye.md"))
  .pipe(gulp.dest("./dist")); // ./dist/main/text/ciao/goodbye.md

// rename via mutating function
gulp.src("./src/**/hello.txt")
  .pipe(rename(function (path) {
    // Updates the object in-place
    path.dirname += "/ciao";
    path.basename += "-goodbye";
    path.extname = ".md";
  }))
  .pipe(gulp.dest("./dist")); // ./dist/main/text/ciao/hello-goodbye.md

// rename via a map function
gulp.src("./src/**/hello.txt")
  .pipe(rename(function (path) {
    // Returns a completely new object, make sure you return all keys needed!
    return {
      dirname: path.dirname + "/ciao",
      basename: path.basename + "-goodbye",
      extname: ".md"
    };
  }))
  .pipe(gulp.dest("./dist")); // ./dist/main/text/ciao/hello-goodbye.md

// rename via a fixed object
gulp.src("./src/main/text/hello.txt", { base: process.cwd() })
  .pipe(rename({
    dirname: "main/text/ciao",
    basename: "aloha",
    prefix: "bonjour-",
    suffix: "-hola",
    extname: ".md"
  }))
  .pipe(gulp.dest("./dist")); // ./dist/main/text/ciao/bonjour-aloha-hola.md

See test/rename.spec.js for more examples and test/path-parsing.spec.js for hairy details.

Notes

  • dirname is the relative path from the base directory set by gulp.src to the filename.
    • gulp.src() uses glob-stream which sets the base to the parent of the first directory glob (*, **, [], or extglob). dirname is the remaining directories or ./ if none. glob-stream versions >= 3.1.0 (used by gulp >= 3.2.2) accept a base option, which can be used to explicitly set the base.
    • gulp.dest() renames the directories between process.cwd() and dirname (i.e. the base relative to CWD). Use dirname to rename the directories matched by the glob or descendents of the base of option.
  • basename is the filename without the extension like path.basename(filename, path.extname(filename)).
  • extname is the file extension including the . like path.extname(filename).
  • when using a function, a second file argument is provided with the whole context and original file value.
  • when using a function, if no Object is returned then the passed parameter object (along with any modifications) is re-used.

License

MIT License

