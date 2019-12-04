gulp-rename is a gulp plugin to rename files easily.
gulp-rename provides simple file renaming methods.
var rename = require("gulp-rename");
// rename to a fixed value
gulp.src("./src/main/text/hello.txt")
.pipe(rename("main/text/ciao/goodbye.md"))
.pipe(gulp.dest("./dist")); // ./dist/main/text/ciao/goodbye.md
// rename via mutating function
gulp.src("./src/**/hello.txt")
.pipe(rename(function (path) {
// Updates the object in-place
path.dirname += "/ciao";
path.basename += "-goodbye";
path.extname = ".md";
}))
.pipe(gulp.dest("./dist")); // ./dist/main/text/ciao/hello-goodbye.md
// rename via a map function
gulp.src("./src/**/hello.txt")
.pipe(rename(function (path) {
// Returns a completely new object, make sure you return all keys needed!
return {
dirname: path.dirname + "/ciao",
basename: path.basename + "-goodbye",
extname: ".md"
};
}))
.pipe(gulp.dest("./dist")); // ./dist/main/text/ciao/hello-goodbye.md
// rename via a fixed object
gulp.src("./src/main/text/hello.txt", { base: process.cwd() })
.pipe(rename({
dirname: "main/text/ciao",
basename: "aloha",
prefix: "bonjour-",
suffix: "-hola",
extname: ".md"
}))
.pipe(gulp.dest("./dist")); // ./dist/main/text/ciao/bonjour-aloha-hola.md
See test/rename.spec.js for more examples and test/path-parsing.spec.js for hairy details.
dirname is the relative path from the base directory set by
gulp.src to the filename.
gulp.src() uses glob-stream which sets the base to the parent of the first directory glob (
*,
**, [], or extglob).
dirname is the remaining directories or
./ if none. glob-stream versions >= 3.1.0 (used by gulp >= 3.2.2) accept a
base option, which can be used to explicitly set the base.
gulp.dest() renames the directories between
process.cwd() and
dirname (i.e. the base relative to CWD). Use
dirname to rename the directories matched by the glob or descendents of the base of option.
basename is the filename without the extension like
path.basename(filename, path.extname(filename)).
extname is the file extension including the
. like
path.extname(filename).
file argument is provided with the whole context and original file value.
Object is returned then the passed parameter object (along with any modifications) is re-used.