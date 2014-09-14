gulp plugin to replace your code using regular expressions.

Install

$ npm install --save-dev gulp-regex-replace

Usage

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var replace = require ( 'gulp-regex-replace' ); gulp.task( 'default' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( 'test.js' ) .pipe(replace({ regex : 'Lorem' , replace : 'DeLorean' })); });

Example

To see how gulp-regex-replace is being used in other projects checkout gulp-obfuscate.

API

Type: String , Array of Strings , or Key/value with 'include' and 'exclude' as keys

Default:

Values: word , __v_[_A-Za-z0-9]+__ , .(abc). , [ 'var(.*?;)', '([a-zA-Z_$]+)[, =;]' ] , ...

The regular expresion (or array of regular expressions) used to match words to be replaced. If an array is provided then the string to be replaced will be the cumulative result of the regular expressions.

If the regular expression contains groups (denoted by a value within parenthesis) then only the groups will be replaced rather than the entire matching string.

Regex may also be key value pairs 'include' and 'exclude' indicating the regular expression matches to include or exclude. e.g. { include: '([a-zA-Z0-9_$]+)[, =;]', exclude: '=[ ]*?([a-zA-Z0-9_$]+)[, =;]' } will replace abc in var abc but exclude def in var abc = def .

Type: String or Method

Default: ''

Values: DeLorean , Lorem , function(match) { return 'DeLorean'; } , ...

The replace string or method.

If a method is given then the result of that method will be the replace string. The input to that method will be the string matching the regular expression.

Type: String or Array of Strings

This is a single or array of regular expression strings which will override the default logic and prevent matching strings from being replaced.

License

MIT © Mike Groseclose