openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
grr

gulp-regex-replace

by Mike Groseclose
0.2.3 (see all)

Replace your code using regular expressions.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.3K

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

2

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

gulp-regex-replace NPM version Build Status

gulp plugin to replace your code using regular expressions.

Install

$ npm install --save-dev gulp-regex-replace

Usage

var gulp = require('gulp');
var replace = require('gulp-regex-replace');

gulp.task('default', function () {
    return gulp.src('test.js')
        .pipe(replace({regex:'Lorem', replace:'DeLorean'}));
});

Example

To see how gulp-regex-replace is being used in other projects checkout gulp-obfuscate.

API

replace(options)

options.regex

Type: String, Array of Strings, or Key/value with 'include' and 'exclude' as keys

Default:

Values: word, __v_[_A-Za-z0-9]+__, .(abc)., [ 'var(.*?;)', '([a-zA-Z_$]+)[, =;]' ], ...

The regular expresion (or array of regular expressions) used to match words to be replaced. If an array is provided then the string to be replaced will be the cumulative result of the regular expressions.

If the regular expression contains groups (denoted by a value within parenthesis) then only the groups will be replaced rather than the entire matching string.

Regex may also be key value pairs 'include' and 'exclude' indicating the regular expression matches to include or exclude. e.g. { include: '([a-zA-Z0-9_$]+)[, =;]', exclude: '=[ ]*?([a-zA-Z0-9_$]+)[, =;]' } will replace abc in var abc but exclude def in var abc = def.

options.replace

Type: String or Method

Default: ''

Values: DeLorean, Lorem, function(match) { return 'DeLorean'; }, ...

The replace string or method.

If a method is given then the result of that method will be the replace string. The input to that method will be the string matching the regular expression.

options.exclude

Type: String or Array of Strings

This is a single or array of regular expression strings which will override the default logic and prevent matching strings from being replaced.

License

MIT © Mike Groseclose

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial