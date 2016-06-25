A lightweight gulp plugin for livereload to be used with a livereload middleware of your choice:
This repo is based on a fork of Cyrus David's gulp-livereload. Since he hasn't been active in a long time, it seemed like a good idea to fork it. I'm also using it in a lot of my upcoming projects and I didn't want it to just die. Please keep in mind that
v1.0.0 of this plugin is equal to
v3.8.1 (the latest version) of the original plugin. So no extra effort. Just replace
gulp-livereload with the latest version of
gulp-refresh in your dependencies.
npm install --save-dev gulp-refresh
const gulp = require('gulp'),
sass = require('gulp-sass'),
refresh = require('gulp-refresh')
gulp.task('scss', () => {
gulp
.src('src/*.scss')
.pipe(sass().on('error', sass.logError))
.pipe(gulp.dest('dist'))
.pipe(refresh())
})
gulp.task('watch', () => {
refresh.listen()
gulp.watch('src/*.scss', ['scss'])
})
Take a look at other examples here.
Can either be set through
livereload.listen(options) or
livereload(options).
|Property name
|Description
|Default value
|port
|The server's port
|host
|The server's host
|basePath
|Path to prepend all given paths
|start
|If the server should be started automatically
|quiet
|Disable console logging
|false
|reloadPage
|Path to the browser's current page for a full page reload
|index.html
Mini-lr options may also be passed in this object.
Creates a stream which notifies the livereload server on what changed.
Starts a livereload server. It takes an optional options parameter that is the same as the one noted above. Also you dont need to worry with multiple instances as this function will end immediately if the server is already runing.
Alternatively, you can call this function to send changes to the livereload server. You should provide either a simple string or an object, if an object is given it expects the object to have a
path property.
NOTE: Calling this function without providing a
pathwill do nothing.
You can also tell the browser to refresh the entire page. This assumes the page is called
index.html, you can change it by providing an optional
file path or change it globally with the options
reloadPage.
You can also directly access the middleware of the underlying server instance (mini-lr.middleware) for hookup through express, connect, or some other middleware app
gulp-livereload also reveals the underlying server instance for direct access if needed. The instance is a "mini-lr" instance that this wraps around. If the server is not running then this will be
undefined.
Set the
DEBUG environment variables to
* to see what's going on.
$ DEBUG=* gulp <task>