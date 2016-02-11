openbase logo
gulp-recess

by Sindre Sorhus
1.2.0 (see all)

[DEPRECATED] Lint CSS and LESS with RECESS

npm
GitHub
CDN

Downloads/wk

280

GitHub Stars

42

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Deprecated!
Deprecated as RECESS is unmaintained

Readme

gulp-recess Build Status

Lint CSS and LESS with RECESS

Issues with the output should be reported on the RECESS issue tracker.

Install

$ npm install --save-dev gulp-recess

Usage

var gulp = require('gulp');
var recess = require('gulp-recess');

gulp.task('default', function () {
    return gulp.src('src/app.css')
        .pipe(recess())
        .pipe(recess.reporter())
        .pipe(gulp.dest('dist'));
});

API

Options can be specified programmatically as part of the task configuration using the options below. Additionally or alternatively, you can use a .recessrc file to specify the options.

The compress and compile options from RECESS are intentionally missing. Separate tasks like gulp-csso and gulp-less will do a much better job.

recess(options)

Run recess on each file

// default options
includePath: []             // Additional paths to look for `@import`'ed LESS files.
strictPropertyOrder: true   // Complains if not strict property order
noIDs: true                 // Doesn't complain about using IDs in your stylesheets
noJSPrefix: true            // Doesn't complain about styling .js- prefixed classnames
noOverqualifying: true      // Doesn't complain about overqualified selectors (ie: div#foo.bar)
noUnderscores: true         // Doesn't complain about using underscores in your class names
noUniversalSelectors: true  // Doesn't complain about using the universal * selector
zeroUnits: true             // Doesn't complain if you add units to values of 0

Writes .recess object to each vinyl object:

{
    success: true,          // Did it succeed?
    status: 'Perfect!',     // Recess status
    failureCount: 0,        // Number of errors
    results: [],            // Recess failure details
    errors: [],             // Recess errors
    options: {}             // The options passed to Recess
}

recess.reporter(options)

Write the report on each failing file. (Passing files write no output.)

// default options
fail: true                  // If true, it writes error event on failure
minimal: false              // If true, it only lists failure filenames omitting details

License

MIT © Sindre Sorhus

