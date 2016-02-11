Lint CSS and LESS with RECESS

Issues with the output should be reported on the RECESS issue tracker.

Install

$ npm install

Usage

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var recess = require ( 'gulp-recess' ); gulp.task( 'default' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( 'src/app.css' ) .pipe(recess()) .pipe(recess.reporter()) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'dist' )); });

API

Options can be specified programmatically as part of the task configuration using the options below. Additionally or alternatively, you can use a .recessrc file to specify the options.

The compress and compile options from RECESS are intentionally missing. Separate tasks like gulp-csso and gulp-less will do a much better job.

Run recess on each file

includePath : [] strictPropertyOrder : true noIDs : true noJSPrefix : true noOverqualifying : true noUnderscores : true noUniversalSelectors : true zeroUnits : true

Writes .recess object to each vinyl object:

{ success : true , status : 'Perfect!' , failureCount : 0 , results : [], errors : [], options : {} }

Write the report on each failing file. (Passing files write no output.)

fail : true minimal : false

License

MIT © Sindre Sorhus