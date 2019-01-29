gulp-real-favicon
Generate a multiplatform favicon with RealFaviconGenerator.
Getting Started
Like Gulp? Prefer code over configuration? Well, you won't write much code with this plugin. Instead:
- On the result page, click the Gulp tab. Follow the instructions to setup your favicon in your Gulp project:
Et voilà! Your favicon is up and ready.
Contributing
This project has mocha tests. If you contribute, make sure the existing tests still run and add your own ones!
Release History
0.2.2
- Use latest rfg-api library.
0.2.1
- Documentation update: link to the dedicated Gulp page.
0.2.0
-
escapeJSONSpecialChars added.
-
injectFaviconMarkups supports options.
0.1.0
- Save the entire favicon data, not only the markups.
0.0.1
- Initial version. At this stage, the project is just a first shot.