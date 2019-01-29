Generate a multiplatform favicon with RealFaviconGenerator.

Getting Started

Like Gulp? Prefer code over configuration? Well, you won't write much code with this plugin. Instead:

Go to RealFaviconGenerator, submit your original image and craft your icons:

On the result page, click the Gulp tab. Follow the instructions to setup your favicon in your Gulp project:

Et voilà! Your favicon is up and ready.

Contributing

This project has mocha tests. If you contribute, make sure the existing tests still run and add your own ones!

Release History

Use latest rfg-api library.

Documentation update: link to the dedicated Gulp page.

escapeJSONSpecialChars added.

added. injectFaviconMarkups supports options.

Save the entire favicon data, not only the markups.