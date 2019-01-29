openbase logo
gulp-real-favicon

by RealFaviconGenerator
0.3.2 (see all)

Gulp plugin to generate a multiplatform favicon with RealFaviconGenerator

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.4K

GitHub Stars

76

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

gulp-real-favicon

Generate a multiplatform favicon with RealFaviconGenerator.

Getting Started

Like Gulp? Prefer code over configuration? Well, you won't write much code with this plugin. Instead:

RealFaviconGenerator's favicon editor

  • On the result page, click the Gulp tab. Follow the instructions to setup your favicon in your Gulp project:

Result page, Gulp tab

Et voilà! Your favicon is up and ready.

Contributing

This project has mocha tests. If you contribute, make sure the existing tests still run and add your own ones!

Release History

0.2.2

  • Use latest rfg-api library.

0.2.1

  • Documentation update: link to the dedicated Gulp page.

0.2.0

  • escapeJSONSpecialChars added.
  • injectFaviconMarkups supports options.

0.1.0

  • Save the entire favicon data, not only the markups.

0.0.1

  • Initial version. At this stage, the project is just a first shot.

