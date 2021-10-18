Run QUnit unit tests in a headless PhantomJS instance.
Run QUnit unit tests in a PhantomJS-powered headless test runner, providing basic console output for QUnit tests. Uses the phantomjs node module and the PhantomJS Runner QUnit Plugin.
Inspired by the grunt plugin grunt-contrib-qunit.
Install with npm
$ npm install --save-dev gulp-qunit
var gulp = require('gulp'),
qunit = require('gulp-qunit');
gulp.task('test', function() {
return gulp.src('./qunit/test-runner.html')
.pipe(qunit());
});
With options:
var gulp = require('gulp'),
qunit = require('gulp-qunit');
gulp.task('test', function() {
return gulp.src('./qunit/test-runner.html')
.pipe(qunit({'phantomjs-options': ['--ssl-protocol=any']}));
});
With page options:
var gulp = require('gulp'),
qunit = require('gulp-qunit');
gulp.task('test', function() {
return gulp.src('./qunit/test-runner.html')
.pipe(qunit({'page': {
viewportSize: { width: 1280, height: 800 }
}}));
});
You no longer need this plugin to run QUnit tests in your gulp tasks. Now you can do this with node-qunit-phantomjs, a stand alone module. It can also be used via command line, and it has an option for more verbose test reporting.
var gulp = require('gulp'),
qunit = require('node-qunit-phantomjs');
gulp.task('test', function() {
qunit('./qunit/test-runner.html');
});
With phantomjs2:
var gulp = require('gulp'),
qunit = require('gulp-qunit');
gulp.task('test', function() {
return gulp.src('./qunit/test-runner.html')
.pipe(qunit({'binPath': require('phantomjs2').path}));
});
Type:
Number
Default:
5
Pass a number or string value to override the default timeout of 5 seconds.
Type:
Array
Default:
None
These options are passed on to PhantomJS. See the PhantomJS documentation for more information.
Type:
Object
Default:
None
These options are passed on to PhantomJS. See the PhantomJS documentation for more information.
Type:
String
Default: require("phantomjs").path
The option is used to execute phantomjs binary path
Type:
String
Default: require.resolve('qunit-phantomjs-runner')
This option is used to configure the test runner used to control phantomjs
MIT © Jonathan Kemp