Run QUnit unit tests in a headless PhantomJS instance.

Run QUnit unit tests in a PhantomJS-powered headless test runner, providing basic console output for QUnit tests. Uses the phantomjs node module and the PhantomJS Runner QUnit Plugin.

Inspired by the grunt plugin grunt-contrib-qunit.

Install

Install with npm

$ npm install --save-dev gulp-qunit

Usage

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ), qunit = require ( 'gulp-qunit' ); gulp.task( 'test' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( './qunit/test-runner.html' ) .pipe(qunit()); });

With options:

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ), qunit = require ( 'gulp-qunit' ); gulp.task( 'test' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( './qunit/test-runner.html' ) .pipe(qunit({ 'phantomjs-options' : [ '--ssl-protocol=any' ]})); });

With page options:

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ), qunit = require ( 'gulp-qunit' ); gulp.task( 'test' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( './qunit/test-runner.html' ) .pipe(qunit({ 'page' : { viewportSize : { width : 1280 , height : 800 } }})); });

You no longer need this plugin to run QUnit tests in your gulp tasks. Now you can do this with node-qunit-phantomjs, a stand alone module. It can also be used via command line, and it has an option for more verbose test reporting.

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ), qunit = require ( 'node-qunit-phantomjs' ); gulp.task( 'test' , function ( ) { qunit( './qunit/test-runner.html' ); });

With phantomjs2:

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ), qunit = require ( 'gulp-qunit' ); gulp.task( 'test' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( './qunit/test-runner.html' ) .pipe(qunit({ 'binPath' : require ( 'phantomjs2' ).path})); });

API

Type: Number

Default: 5

Pass a number or string value to override the default timeout of 5 seconds.

Type: Array

Default: None

These options are passed on to PhantomJS. See the PhantomJS documentation for more information.

Type: Object

Default: None

These options are passed on to PhantomJS. See the PhantomJS documentation for more information.

Type: String Default: require("phantomjs").path

The option is used to execute phantomjs binary path

Type: String Default: require.resolve('qunit-phantomjs-runner')

This option is used to configure the test runner used to control phantomjs

License

MIT © Jonathan Kemp