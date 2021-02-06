Gulp plugin to lint Jade or Pug files
A no-frills wrapper for the
pug-lint CLI tool. It expects the same configuration files as the CLI. This means that whether you prefer configuring the linter with
.pug-lintrc,
.pug-lint.json,
package.json (
"pugLintConfig": ...), or even with the legacy
.jade files, this plugin is going to work for you right out of the box. In addition, it can be set to fail after it encounters lint errors. That's important if you care about making the Continuous Integration (CI) builds fail after error.
$ npm install gulp-pug-linter --save-dev
failAfterError - whether to throw a plugin error after encountering one or more lint errors (default:
false)
reporter - reporter type, name, module, or function to show lint errors (default:
'default')
silenceOnSuccess - whether to bypass the reporter when there are no lint errors (default:
false)
To lint the template files without breaking the build, pipe the source files into
pugLinter({ reporter: 'default' }):
// gulpfile.js
const gulp = require('gulp');
const pugLinter = require('gulp-pug-linter');
gulp.task('lint:template', () => (
gulp
.src('./**/*.pug')
.pipe(pugLinter({ reporter: 'default' }))
));
Note that specifying a
reporter key with an invalid value would fall back to the
'default' reporter and display a warning. The screenshot above shows the
'default' reporter in action.
If you want to break the build after seeing one or more errors, set the
{ failAfterError: true } option on
pugLinter():
// gulpfile.js
const gulp = require('gulp');
const pugLinter = require('gulp-pug-linter');
gulp.task('lint:template', () => (
gulp
.src('./**/*.pug')
.pipe(pugLinter({ failAfterError: true }))
));
Note that without a
reporter option, this usage example would break the build without displaying any lint errors. This might be useful in pre-production CI builds or during a
git bisect.
If you want to specify an external module as a reporter, you may provide its constructor:
// gulpfile.js
const gulp = require('gulp');
const pugLinter = require('gulp-pug-linter');
const pugLintStylish = require('puglint-stylish');
gulp.task('lint:template', () => (
gulp
.src('./**/*.pug')
.pipe(pugLinter({ reporter: pugLintStylish }))
));
Or you may provide the module's name:
// gulpfile.js
const gulp = require('gulp');
const pugLinter = require('gulp-pug-linter');
gulp.task('lint:template', () => (
gulp
.src('./**/*.pug')
.pipe(pugLinter({ reporter: 'puglint-stylish' }))
));
You may define a custom reporter:
// gulpfile.js
const gulp = require('gulp');
const pugLinter = require('gulp-pug-linter');
const myReporter = (errors) => {
errors.map(error => console.error(error.message));
};
gulp.task('lint:template', () => (
gulp
.src('./**/*.pug')
.pipe(pugLinter({ reporter: myReporter }))
));