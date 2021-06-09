openbase logo
gulp-pug

by gulp-community
5.0.0 (see all)

Gulp plugin for compiling Pug templates

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

21.3K

GitHub Stars

518

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

28

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

gulp-pug

NPM version Downloads Build Status Coveralls Status

Gulp plugin for compiling Pug templates. Enabling you to compile your Pug templates into HTML or JS, with support for template locals, custom Pug filters, AMD wrapping, and others.

Usage

const { src, dest } = require('gulp');
const pug = require('gulp-pug');

exports.views = () => {
  return src('./src/*.pug')
    .pipe(
      pug({
        // Your options in here.
      })
    )
    .pipe(dest('./dist'));
};

API

pug([opts])

  • opts (Object): Any options from Pug's API in addition to pug's own options.
  • opts.locals (Object): Locals to compile the Pug with. You can also provide locals through the data field of the file object, e.g. with gulp-data. They will be merged with opts.locals.
  • opts.data (Object): Same as opts.locals.
  • opts.client (Boolean): Compile Pug to JavaScript code.
  • opts.pug: A custom instance of Pug for gulp-pug to use.
  • opts.verbose: display name of file from stream that is being compiled.

To change opts.filename use gulp-rename before gulp-pug.

Returns a stream that compiles Vinyl files as Pug.

Also See

License

MIT

