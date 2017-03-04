Keeping end-to-end tests up-to-date can be really painful. Gulp Protractor QA warns you on the fly whether all element() selectors could be found or not within your application view files.
npm install --save-dev gulp-protractor-qa
var gulp = require('gulp');
var protractorQA = require('gulp-protractor-qa');
Registering the task
gulp.task('protractor-qa', function() {
protractorQA.init({
runOnce: true, // optional
testSrc: 'test/e2e/**/*Spec.js',
viewSrc: [ 'index.html', 'partials/*.html' ]
});
});
Running it
gulp.task('default', ['protractor-qa']);
See final gulpfile.js example.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Optional: Set to
true when you want to control yourself when to run task.
In other words, it won't watch files changes.
Type:
String or
Array
Default:
""
Where the plugin should watch the changes in order to map all
element() indexes.
Type:
String or
Array
Default:
""
Where your AngularJS view files are located. Protractor QA will watch the changes in those files to verify if all
element() selectors could be found.
Gulp-protractor-qa is currently watching the following
element() locators:
by.binding();
by.model();
by.repeater();
by.css();
by.id();
by.className();
by.name();
Note: currently it can't find
by.css() selectors with
:nth-child().
0.2.0 api completely rewritten, including:
runOnce feature;
ng:* due to
cheerio limitation;
by.css old regex;
by.id(),
by.className() and
by.name().
0.1.19 improve
by.css regex;
0.1.18 bug fix: adding support for
data-* attributes;
0.1.14 showing "
<number> out of
<total> element selectors are been watched" in the log;
0.1.12 bug fix related to
gaze version;
0.1.10
testSrc and
viewSrc now receive
string or
array value;
0.1.07
by.css('[attr-name="attr-value"]');
0.1.05
element() selectors:
by.css('[attr-name="attr-value"]') and
by.binding();
protractor.By and
by.;
0.1.0 Mapping just two
element() selectors:
by.model() and
by.repeater().