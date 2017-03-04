openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gpq

gulp-protractor-qa

by Ramon Victor
0.2.0 (see all)

Warns whether Protractor locators have their matches within a given set of AngularJS view files

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

86

GitHub Stars

60

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

9

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

gulp-protractor-qa NPM version Build Status

Protractor QA Logo

Keeping end-to-end tests up-to-date can be really painful. Gulp Protractor QA warns you on the fly whether all element() selectors could be found or not within your application view files.

Because code changes should not break your tests!

How it works?

Video screen demo of gulp-protractor-qa in action!

Screencast

How gulp-protractor-qa works?

TL;DR: a couple of new features and fixes have been added since this screencast publication.

Install

npm install --save-dev gulp-protractor-qa

Example

var gulp = require('gulp');
var protractorQA = require('gulp-protractor-qa');

Registering the task

gulp.task('protractor-qa', function() {
   protractorQA.init({
      runOnce: true, // optional
      testSrc: 'test/e2e/**/*Spec.js',
      viewSrc: [ 'index.html', 'partials/*.html' ]
   });
});

Running it

gulp.task('default', ['protractor-qa']);

See final gulpfile.js example.

API

protractorQA(options)

options

runOnce

Type: Boolean Default: false

Optional: Set to true when you want to control yourself when to run task. In other words, it won't watch files changes.

testSrc

Type: String or Array Default: ""

Where the plugin should watch the changes in order to map all element() indexes.

viewSrc

Type: String or Array Default: ""

Where your AngularJS view files are located. Protractor QA will watch the changes in those files to verify if all element() selectors could be found.

Watched selectors by gulp-protractor-qa

Gulp-protractor-qa is currently watching the following element() locators:

  • by.binding();
  • by.model();
  • by.repeater();
  • by.css();
  • by.id();
  • by.className();
  • by.name();

Note: currently it can't find by.css() selectors with :nth-child().

Changelog

  • 0.2.0 api completely rewritten, including:

    • Introducing runOnce feature;
    • Ignoring commented out element selectors;
    • Handle any form of denormalized directives - except ng:* due to cheerio limitation;
    • Fix a couple of bugs related to by.css old regex;
    • Add suport for more protractor locators: by.id(), by.className() and by.name().

  • 0.1.19 improve by.css regex;

  • 0.1.18 bug fix: adding support for data-* attributes;

  • 0.1.14 showing "<number> out of <total> element selectors are been watched" in the log;

  • 0.1.12 bug fix related to gaze version;

  • 0.1.10 testSrc and viewSrc now receive string or array value;

  • 0.1.07

    • Improved the error log showing in which file each wrong selector came from;
    • Improved the regex that find selectors by: by.css('[attr-name="attr-value"]');

  • 0.1.05

    • Mapping more element() selectors: by.css('[attr-name="attr-value"]') and by.binding();
    • Improve regex rules to support both: protractor.By and by.;
    • Other code improvements;

  • 0.1.0 Mapping just two element() selectors: by.model() and by.repeater().

License

MIT © Ramon Victor

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial