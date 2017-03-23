Generate html report from JSON file returned by CucumberJS json formatter
This is a stand-alone fork of grunt-protractor-cucumber-html-report
This plugin requires Gulp
~3.9.0
If you haven't used Gulp before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gulpfile as well as install and use Gulp plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install gulp-protractor-cucumber-html-report --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gulpfile with this line of JavaScript:
var reporter = require('gulp-protractor-cucumber-html-report');
Type:
String
Default value:
'.'
The output directory for the HTML report relative from the Gulpfile
Type:
String
Default value:
'report.html'
The filename for the HTML report
In your project's Gulpfile, you can use the reporter in your pipeline as follows:
gulp.src('./cucumber-test-results.json')
.pipe(protractorReport({
dest: 'reports/'
}));
If you're using Protractor in combination with CucumberJS there currently is no way to save the CucumberJS JSON output to a file.
It is however possible to add a listener to the CucumberJS JSON formatter and save it to a file manually. The following hook can be added to your project and included to your Protractor configuration.
I've added 2 different hooks which basically do the same but one of the 2 requires you to add an extra dependency to your package.json. You're free to choose which one you prefer.
var Cucumber = require('cucumber'),
fs = require('fs');
path = require('path');
var JsonFormatter = Cucumber.Listener.JsonFormatter();
var reportDirectory = 'reports/one/two/';
var reportFileName = 'cucumber-test-results.json';
var reportDirectoryPath = path.join(__dirname, '../../' + reportDirectory);
var reportFilePath = path.join(reportDirectoryPath + reportFileName);
function mkdirp(path, root) {
var dirs = path.split('/'), dir = dirs.shift(), root = (root || '') + dir + '/';
try {
fs.mkdirSync(root);
} catch (e) {
if(!fs.statSync(root).isDirectory()) throw new Error(e);
}
return !dirs.length || mkdirp(dirs.join('/'), root);
}
module.exports = function JsonOutputHook() {
JsonFormatter.log = function (json) {
fs.open(reportFilePath, 'w+', function (err, fd) {
if (err) {
mkdirp(reportDirectoryPath);
fd = fs.openSync(reportFilePath, 'w+');
}
fs.writeSync(fd, json);
console.log('json file location: ' + reportFilePath);
});
};
this.registerListener(JsonFormatter);
};
If you're going for this implementation, be sure to add fs-extra(https://www.npmjs.com/package/fs-extra) to your package.json in order for this to work.
var Cucumber = require('cucumber');
fs = require('fs-extra');
path = require('path');
var JsonFormatter = Cucumber.Listener.JsonFormatter();
var reportsDir = path.join(__dirname, '../../reports');
var reportFile = path.join(reportsDir, 'cucumber-test-results.json');
module.exports = function JsonOutputHook() {
JsonFormatter.log = function (json) {
fs.open(reportFile, 'w+', function (err, fd) {
if (err) {
fs.mkdirsSync(reportsDir);
fd = fs.openSync(reportFile, 'w+');
}
fs.writeSync(fd, json);
console.log('json file location: ' + reportFile);
});
};
this.registerListener(JsonFormatter);
};
Both 2 snippets above will hook into the CucumberJS JSON formatter and save the JSON to a file called 'cucumber-test-results.json' in the '../../reports' folder (relative from this file's location)
In your protractor.conf.js add a reference to the hook listener (as shown above). In this example the file is found in './support'. Also make sure to set the output format to 'json'.
cucumberOpts: {
require: ['steps/*.js', 'support/*.js'],
format: 'json'
},
Adding screenshots of failing scenarios to the HTML report requires you to add an After hook. This can be easily achieved by creating a Javascript file with the following content:
module.exports = function TakeScreenshot() {
this.After(function (scenario, callback) {
if (scenario.isFailed()) {
browser.takeScreenshot().then(function (png) {
var decodedImage = new Buffer(png, 'base64').toString('binary');
scenario.attach(decodedImage, 'image/png');
callback();
});
} else {
callback();
}
});
};
If you're using the cucumberOpts as shown in Setting up Protractor, CucumberJS and the JSON listener then all you need to do is save this to a Javascript file in the 'support/' folder. Otherwise you have to change the cucumberOpts require property to load your hook.
This is all that's required to add the saved screenshots to the HTML report.
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality.
Copyright for portions of project gulp-protractor-cucumber-html-report are held by Robert Hilscher, 2015 as part of project grunt-protractor-cucumber-html-report. All other copyright for project gulp-protractor-cucumber-html-report are held by Marc Rooding, 2015.
