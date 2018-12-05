Run your angular protractor tests with gulp

Usage

First, install gulp-protractor as a development dependency:

npm install --save-dev gulp-protractor

Then, add it to your gulpfile.js :

var protractor = require ( "gulp-protractor" ).protractor; gulp.src([ "./src/tests/*.js" ]) .pipe(protractor({ configFile : "test/protractor.config.js" , args : [ '--baseUrl' , 'http://127.0.0.1:8000' , '--suite' , 'login' , '--params.environment' , 'test' ] })) .on( 'error' , function ( e ) { throw e })

Protractor Webdriver

You have to update and start a standalone selenium server. Please read the offical instructions.

You can also ensure that the driver is installed by using the webdriver_update task. Have a look at the example folder.

You have 2 options to start the selenium server.

The first one is to let Protractor handle it automatically, including stopping it once your tests are done. To do that, simply point to the selenium jar in the protractor config file (you will need to update the version number accordingly) instead of the address:

seleniumServerJar : './node_modules/protractor/node_modules/webdriver-manager/selenium/selenium-server-standalone-3.2.0.jar' ,

The second option is to let the gulp task handle it with the built-in webdriver snippet. If you decide to start it that way, the task will keep running indefinitely.

var webdriver_standalone = require ( "gulp-protractor" ).webdriver_standalone; gulp.task( 'webdriver_standalone' , webdriver_standalone);

API

Type: String Default: null

The path to your protractor config

Type: Array Default: []

Arguments get passed directly to the protractor call Read the docs for more information

Type: Boolean Default: false

Enables Protractor's debug mode, which can be used to pause tests during execution and to view stack traces.

Type: Array Default: []

var webdriver_update = require ( 'gulp-protractor' ).webdriver_update_specific; gulp.task( 'webdriver_update' , webdriver_update({ webdriverManagerArgs : [ '--ignore_ssl' ] }));

Running Protractor without a plugin

If you want to avoid using a plugin at all, here are gulp tasks which install the webdriver and start protractor:

First install the protractor package:

npm install --save-dev protractor

Then add these tasks to your gulpfile.js :

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var path = require ( 'path' ); var child_process = require ( 'child_process' ); function getProtractorBinary ( binaryName ) { var winExt = /^win/ .test(process.platform)? '.cmd' : '' ; var protractorBin = path.join( 'node_modules' , '.bin' , binaryName); return path.join(protractorBin, winExt); } gulp.task( 'protractor-install' , function ( done ) { child_process.spawn(getProtractorBinary( 'webdriver-manager' ), [ 'update' ], { stdio : 'inherit' }).once( 'close' , done); }); gulp.task( 'protractor-run' , function ( done ) { var argv = process.argv.slice( 3 ); child_process.spawn(getProtractorBinary( 'protractor' ), argv, { stdio : 'inherit' }).once( 'close' , done); });

You can add command line arguments for protractor behind the gulp task:

gulp protractor-run --specs=runOnlyThisFile.js

License

MIT License