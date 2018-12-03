openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gp

gulp-prompt

by Simon Paitrault
1.2.0 (see all)

Add interactive console prompts to gulp

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

12K

GitHub Stars

104

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Gulp prompt

If you are interested in getting involved please send us an e-mail or open an issue. There are a couple of open issues and small clean up projects that we could use some help with.

Add interaction to gulp tasks.

.confirm([options])

Options:

  • message - Message to be displayed
  • default - Default response if none is provided

This method will allow the pipe to continue if the user input is true, otherwise, it will be terminated.

Default usage:


gulp.src('test.js')
    .pipe(prompt.confirm())
    .pipe(gulp.dest('dest'));

If a string is provided to the options, it will be set as the message:


gulp.src('test.js')
    .pipe(prompt.confirm('Are you ready for Gulp?'))
    .pipe(gulp.dest('dest'));

Example when using options:


gulp.src('test.js')
    .pipe(prompt.confirm({
        message: 'Continue?',
        default: true
    }))
    .pipe(gulp.dest('dest'));

.prompt(questions, callback)

This is a clean pass-through function for gulp to utilize the full Inquirer.js Library, please refer to them for documentation on corresponding parameters.

Please note that all types are avaiable, not just the examples below.

Example Input:


gulp.src('test.js')
    .pipe(prompt.prompt({
        type: 'input',
        name: 'task',
        message: 'Which task would you like to run?'
    }, function(res){
        //value is in res.task (the name option gives the key)
    }));

Example Checkbox:


gulp.src('test.js')
    .pipe(prompt.prompt({
        type: 'checkbox',
        name: 'bump',
        message: 'What type of bump would you like to do?',
        choices: ['patch', 'minor', 'major']
    }, function(res){
        //value is in res.bump (as an array)
    }));

Example Password:


gulp.src('test.js')
    .pipe(prompt.prompt({
        type: 'password',
        name: 'pass',
        message: 'Please enter your password'
    }, function(res){
        //value is in res.pass
    }));

Example Multiple:


gulp.src('test.js')
    .pipe(prompt.prompt([{
        type: 'input',
        name: 'first',
        message: 'First question?'
    },
    {
        type: 'input',
        name: 'second',
        message: 'Second question?'
    }], function(res){
        //value is in res.first and res.second
    }));

Example Validation:


gulp.src('test.js')
    .pipe(prompt.prompt({
        type: 'password',
        name: 'pass',
        message: 'Please enter your password',
        validate: function(pass){

            if(pass !== '123456'){
                return false;
            }

            return true;
        }
    }, function(res){
        //value is in res.pass
    }));

Example List Selection: Note: see sample file


    gulp.src( './package.json' )
        .pipe( prompt.prompt({
            type:'list',
            name:'env',
            message:'Please enter selection?',
            choices: ['a','b','c','d','e','f', 'g', 'h'],
            pageSize:'3'
        }, (res) => {
            console.log('Result', res);
        }) );

Example Templating: This was a fix to the issue #8 (https://github.com/Freyskeyd/gulp-prompt/issues/8) Note: see sample file


    return gulp.src( './package.json' )
        .pipe( prompt.confirm({
            type:'input',
            name:'env',
            message:'Hello <%= user %>, please enter selection?',
            templateOptions:{ 'user': 'fred' }
        }, (res) => {
            console.log('Result', res);
        }) );

Example Chaining Prompts: This was a fix to the issue #35 (https://github.com/Freyskeyd/gulp-prompt/issues/35) This was a fix to the issue #34 (https://github.com/Freyskeyd/gulp-prompt/issues/34) Note: see sample file


    var index =0;

    var chainFunction = function ( options, resp ){
        console.log( 'Here is the selection ', resp);
        if( index <= 3){
            options.message = `Hello this is iteration ${index}`;
            index++;
            return options;
        }else{
            return;
        }
    };

    gulp.task( 'chainConfirm',  () => {
        return gulp.src( '../package.json' )
            .pipe( prompt.confirm({
                type:'input',
                name:'env',
                message:'Hello First interation, please enter selection?',
                chainFunction:chainFunction
            }, (res) => {
                console.log('Result', res);
            }) );
    });

This was a fix to the issue #60 (https://github.com/Freyskeyd/gulp-prompt/issues/60) Note: see sample file


    var index =0;

    var chainFunction = function ( options, resp ){
        console.log( 'Here is the selection ', resp);
        if( index <= 3){
            options.message = `Hello this is iteration ${index}`;
            index++;
            return options;
        }else{
            return;
        }
    };

    gulp.task( 'chainConfirm',  () => {
        return gulp.src( '../package.json' )
            .pipe( prompt.prompt({
                type:'input',
                name:'env',
                message:'Hello First interation, please enter selection?',
                chainFunction:chainFunction
            }, (res) => {
                console.log('Result', res);
            }) );
    });

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial