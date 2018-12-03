Gulp prompt

Add interaction to gulp tasks.

Options:

message - Message to be displayed

- Message to be displayed default - Default response if none is provided

This method will allow the pipe to continue if the user input is true, otherwise, it will be terminated.

Default usage:

gulp.src( 'test.js' ) .pipe(prompt.confirm()) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'dest' ));

If a string is provided to the options, it will be set as the message:

gulp.src( 'test.js' ) .pipe(prompt.confirm( 'Are you ready for Gulp?' )) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'dest' ));

Example when using options:

gulp.src( 'test.js' ) .pipe(prompt.confirm({ message : 'Continue?' , default : true })) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'dest' ));

This is a clean pass-through function for gulp to utilize the full Inquirer.js Library, please refer to them for documentation on corresponding parameters.

Please note that all types are avaiable, not just the examples below.

Example Input:

gulp.src( 'test.js' ) .pipe(prompt.prompt({ type : 'input' , name : 'task' , message : 'Which task would you like to run?' }, function ( res ) { }));

Example Checkbox:

gulp.src( 'test.js' ) .pipe(prompt.prompt({ type : 'checkbox' , name : 'bump' , message : 'What type of bump would you like to do?' , choices : [ 'patch' , 'minor' , 'major' ] }, function ( res ) { }));

Example Password:

gulp.src( 'test.js' ) .pipe(prompt.prompt({ type : 'password' , name : 'pass' , message : 'Please enter your password' }, function ( res ) { }));

Example Multiple:

gulp.src( 'test.js' ) .pipe(prompt.prompt([{ type : 'input' , name : 'first' , message : 'First question?' }, { type : 'input' , name : 'second' , message : 'Second question?' }], function ( res ) { }));

Example Validation:

gulp.src( 'test.js' ) .pipe(prompt.prompt({ type : 'password' , name : 'pass' , message : 'Please enter your password' , validate : function ( pass ) { if (pass !== '123456' ){ return false ; } return true ; } }, function ( res ) { }));

Example List Selection: Note: see sample file

gulp.src( './package.json' ) .pipe( prompt.prompt({ type : 'list' , name : 'env' , message : 'Please enter selection?' , choices : [ 'a' , 'b' , 'c' , 'd' , 'e' , 'f' , 'g' , 'h' ], pageSize : '3' }, (res) => { console .log( 'Result' , res); }) );

Example Templating: This was a fix to the issue #8 (https://github.com/Freyskeyd/gulp-prompt/issues/8) Note: see sample file

return gulp.src( './package.json' ) .pipe( prompt.confirm({ type : 'input' , name : 'env' , message : 'Hello <%= user %>, please enter selection?' , templateOptions :{ 'user' : 'fred' } }, (res) => { console .log( 'Result' , res); }) );

Example Chaining Prompts: This was a fix to the issue #35 (https://github.com/Freyskeyd/gulp-prompt/issues/35) This was a fix to the issue #34 (https://github.com/Freyskeyd/gulp-prompt/issues/34) Note: see sample file

var index = 0 ; var chainFunction = function ( options, resp ) { console .log( 'Here is the selection ' , resp); if ( index <= 3 ){ options.message = `Hello this is iteration ${index} ` ; index++; return options; } else { return ; } }; gulp.task( 'chainConfirm' , () => { return gulp.src( '../package.json' ) .pipe( prompt.confirm({ type : 'input' , name : 'env' , message : 'Hello First interation, please enter selection?' , chainFunction :chainFunction }, (res) => { console .log( 'Result' , res); }) ); });

This was a fix to the issue #60 (https://github.com/Freyskeyd/gulp-prompt/issues/60) Note: see sample file