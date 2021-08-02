Format files with Prettier

Install

npm install gulp-prettier --save-dev

Usage

const { src, dest } = require ( 'gulp' ); const prettier = require ( 'gulp-prettier' ); function format ( ) { return src( 'src/*.js' ) .pipe(prettier({ singleQuote : true })) .pipe(dest( 'dist' )); } exports.default = format;

To check whether or not your files adhere to Prettier's formatting, use prettier.check . This can be used as a validation step in CI scenarios.

const { src, dest } = require ( 'gulp' ); const prettier = require ( 'gulp-prettier' ); function validate ( ) { return src( 'dist/*.js' ) .pipe(prettier.check({ singleQuote : true })); } exports.default = validate;

API

Formats your files using Prettier.

options

Type: Object

Consult the Prettier options.

editorconfig: true can also be passed to enable EditorConfig support.

Checks if your files have been formatted with Prettier and, if not, throws an error with a list of unformatted files. This is useful for running Prettier in CI scenarios.

options

Type: Object

Consult the Prettier options.

editorconfig: true can also be passed to enable EditorConfig support.

License

MIT © Bhargav R. Patel, Thomas Vantuycom