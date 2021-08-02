Format files with Prettier
npm install gulp-prettier --save-dev
const { src, dest } = require('gulp');
const prettier = require('gulp-prettier');
function format() {
return src('src/*.js')
.pipe(prettier({ singleQuote: true }))
.pipe(dest('dist'));
}
exports.default = format;
To check whether or not your files adhere to Prettier's formatting, use
prettier.check. This can be used as a validation step in CI scenarios.
const { src, dest } = require('gulp');
const prettier = require('gulp-prettier');
function validate() {
return src('dist/*.js')
.pipe(prettier.check({ singleQuote: true }));
}
exports.default = validate;
Formats your files using Prettier.
Type:
Object
Consult the Prettier options.
editorconfig: true can also be passed to enable EditorConfig support.
Checks if your files have been formatted with Prettier and, if not, throws an error with a list of unformatted files. This is useful for running Prettier in CI scenarios.
Type:
Object
Consult the Prettier options.
editorconfig: true can also be passed to enable EditorConfig support.
MIT © Bhargav R. Patel, Thomas Vantuycom