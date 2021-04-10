openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gp

gulp-preprocess

by Gilles Piou
4.0.2 (see all)

Original https://registry.npmjs.org/gulp-preprocess/-/gulp-preprocess-2.0.0.tgz

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

19K

GitHub Stars

18

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

gulp-preprocess NPM version Run tests Dependency Status

Gulp plugin to preprocess HTML, JavaScript, and other files based on custom context or environment configuration

Information

Packagegulp-preprocess
Node Version >= 14
Gulp Version >= 4

Usage

Install

npm install gulp-preprocess --save-dev

Examples

Gulpfile

var preprocess = require("gulp-preprocess");

gulp.task("html", function () {
  gulp
    .src("./app/*.html")
    .pipe(preprocess({ context: { NODE_ENV: "production", DEBUG: true } })) // To set environment variables in-line
    .pipe(gulp.dest("./dist/"));
});

gulp.task("scripts", function () {
  gulp.src(["./app/*.js"]).pipe(preprocess()).pipe(gulp.dest("./dist/"));
});

Example HTML File

<head>
  <title>Your App</title>

  <!-- @if NODE_ENV='production' -->
  <script src="some/production/lib/like/analytics.js"></script>
  <!-- @endif -->

</head>
<body>
  <!-- @ifdef DEBUG -->
  <h1>Debugging mode - <!-- @echo RELEASE_TAG --> </h1>
  <!-- @endif -->
  <p>
  <!-- @include welcome_message.txt -->
  </p>
</body>

Example JavaScript File

var configValue = "/* @echo FOO */" || "default value";

// @ifdef DEBUG
someDebuggingCall();
// @endif

CoffeeScript files are also supported.

More Examples

gulp-preprocess uses preprocess. More examples can be found in its README.

API

preprocess(options)

options.context

Type: Object Default: {}

Context for directives used in your preprocessed files. The default context consists of the current user environment variables. Custom context is merged with process.env.

options.includeBase

Type: String

Base directory for included files. By default, the path to included files is relative to the file currently being processed.

options.extension

Type: String

Override the file extension. This determines what regular expressions are used for comments. You may wish to do this if you are using a custom extension or need to force a particular comment syntax (for example, to allow HTML-style comments in .php files).

LICENSE

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2014 Jason Sandmeyer

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial