Gulp PostHTML

Install

npm i -D gulp-posthtml

Usage

import { task, src, dest } from 'gulp' import posthtml from 'gulp-posthtml' task( 'html' , () => { return src( 'src/*.html' ) .pipe(posthtml()) .pipe(dest( 'dest' )) })

Options

Plugins

Name Type Default Description plugins {Array} [] PostHTML Plugins

Options

Name Type Default Description options {Object} {} PostHTML Options

gulpfile.js

import { task, src, dest } from 'gulp' import tap from 'gulp-tap' import rename from 'gulp-rename' import posthtml from 'gulp-posthtml' task( 'html' , () => { let path const plugins = [ require ( 'posthtml-include' )({ root : path }) ] const options = { parser : require ( 'posthtml-sugarml' )() } return src( 'src/*.html' ) .pipe(tap( ( file ) => path = file.path)) .pipe(posthtml(plugins, options)) .pipe(rename({ ext : '.html' })) .pipe(dest( 'dest' )) })

Config

Name Type Default Description plugins {Array} [] PostHTML Plugins options {Object} {} PostHTML Options

gulpfile.js

import { task, src, dest } from 'gulp' import rename from 'gulp-rename' import posthtml from 'gulp-posthtml' task( 'ssml' , () => { const config = ( file ) => ({ plugins : [ require ( 'posthtml-include' )({ root : file.dirname }) ], options : { parser : require ( 'posthtml-sugarml' )() } }) return src( 'src/*.sml' ) .pipe(posthtml(config)) .pipe(rename({ ext : '.html' })) .pipe(dest( 'dest' )) })

Context

Name Type Default Description env {String} 'development' process.env.NODE_ENV file {Object} dirname, basename, extname File options {Object} {} Options (Parser, Render, Plugin Options)

posthtml.config.js

module .exports = ( { file, options, env } ) => ({ parser : 'posthtml-sugarml' plugins : { 'posthtml-include' : { root : file.dirname }, 'posthtm-expressions' : { locals : options.locals } 'htmlnano' : env === 'production' ? {} : false } })

gulpfile.js

import { task, src, dest } from 'gulp' import rename from 'gulp-rename' import posthtml from 'gulp-posthtml' task( 'ssml' , () => { const ctx = { locals : { a : 'Hello World!' } } return src( 'src/*.sml' ) .pipe(posthtml(ctx)) .pipe(rename({ ext : '.html' })) .pipe(dest( 'dest' )) })

Maintainer

Contributors