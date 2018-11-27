Prevent pipe breaking caused by errors from gulp plugins
This 🐒-patch plugin is fixing issue with Node Streams piping. For explanations, read this small article.
Briefly it replaces
pipe method and removes standard
onerror handler on
error event, which unpipes streams on error by default.
First, install
gulp-plumber as a development dependency:
npm install --save-dev gulp-plumber
Then, add it to your
gulpfile.js:
var plumber = require('gulp-plumber');
var coffee = require('gulp-coffee');
gulp.src('./src/*.ext')
.pipe(plumber())
.pipe(coffee())
.pipe(gulp.dest('./dist'));
Returns Stream, that fixes
pipe methods on Streams that are next in pipeline.
Type:
Object /
Function
Default:
{}
Sets options described below from its properties. If type is
Function it will be set as
errorHandler.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
true
Monkeypatch
pipe functions in underlying streams in pipeline.
Type:
Boolean /
Function
Default:
true
Handle errors in underlying streams and output them to console.
function - it will be attached to stream
on('error').
false - error handler will not be attached.
true - default error handler will be attached.
This method will return default behaviour for pipeline after it was piped.
var plumber = require('gulp-plumber');
gulp.src('./src/*.scss')
.pipe(plumber())
.pipe(sass())
.pipe(uglify())
.pipe(plumber.stop())
.pipe(gulp.dest('./dist'));