Deprecated. Just use
plato directly.
Generate complexity analysis reports with plato
Issues with the output should be reported on the plato issue tracker.
$ npm install --save-dev gulp-plato
var gulp = require('gulp');
var plato = require('gulp-plato');
gulp.task('default', function () {
return gulp.src('app.js')
.pipe(plato('report', {
jshint: {
options: {
strict: true
}
},
complexity: {
trycatch: true
}
}));
});
Required
Type:
string
Report destination.
Type:
object
Options passed to JSHint.
Type:
object
Options passed to complexity-report.
MIT © Sindre Sorhus