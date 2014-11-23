openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gp

gulp-plato

by Sindre Sorhus
1.0.2 (see all)

[DEPRECATED] Generate complexity analysis reports

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

207

GitHub Stars

40

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate
Deprecated!
Deprecated. Just use the `plato` module directly.

Readme

gulp-plato Build Status

Deprecated. Just use plato directly.

Generate complexity analysis reports with plato

Issues with the output should be reported on the plato issue tracker.

Install

$ npm install --save-dev gulp-plato

Usage

var gulp = require('gulp');
var plato = require('gulp-plato');

gulp.task('default', function () {
    return gulp.src('app.js')
        .pipe(plato('report', {
            jshint: {
                options: {
                    strict: true
                }
            },
            complexity: {
                trycatch: true
            }
        }));
});

API

plato(destDir, options)

destDir

Required
Type: string

Report destination.

options.jshint

Type: object

Options passed to JSHint.

options.complexity

Type: object

Options passed to complexity-report.

License

MIT © Sindre Sorhus

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial