Deprecated. Just use plato directly.

Generate complexity analysis reports with plato

Issues with the output should be reported on the plato issue tracker.

Install

$ npm install --save-dev gulp-plato

Usage

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var plato = require ( 'gulp-plato' ); gulp.task( 'default' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( 'app.js' ) .pipe(plato( 'report' , { jshint : { options : { strict : true } }, complexity : { trycatch : true } })); });

API

destDir

Required

Type: string

Report destination.

Type: object

Options passed to JSHint.

Type: object

Options passed to complexity-report.

License

MIT © Sindre Sorhus