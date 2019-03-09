Gulp plugin to control PHPUnit

Installation

First, install gulp-phpunit as a development dependency:

npm i -D gulp-phpunit

Usage

After you have installed plugin, reference in to your gulpfile.js :

var phpunit = require ( 'gulp-phpunit' );

Option 1: Default format, equivelant to using phpunit in command line (no options).

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var phpunit = require ( 'gulp-phpunit' ); gulp.task( 'phpunit' , function ( ) { gulp.src( '' ) .pipe(phpunit()); });

Option 2: With defined bin and options.

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var phpunit = require ( 'gulp-phpunit' ); gulp.task( 'phpunit' , function ( ) { var options = { debug : false }; gulp.src( 'phpunit.xml' ) .pipe(phpunit( './vendor/bin/phpunit' ,options)); });

Option 3: With custom options, using separate configuration file, disabling status line

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var phpunit = require ( 'gulp-phpunit' ); gulp.task( 'phpunit' , function ( ) { var options = { debug : true , statusLine : false , configurationFile : './test.xml' }; gulp.src( 'phpunit.xml' ) .pipe(phpunit( './vendor/bin/phpunit' , options)); });

Option 4: Using callback when testing completed

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var phpunit = require ( 'gulp-phpunit' ); gulp.task( 'phpunit' , function ( ) { gulp.src( 'phpunit.xml' ) .pipe(phpunit( './vendor/bin/phpunit' , {}, function ( err, msg ) { if (err) { console .log( 'Error' + err); } console .log(msg); })); });

Note: Windows OS may require double backslashes if using other than default location

var phpunit = require ( 'gulp-phpunit' ); gulp.task( 'phpunit' , function ( ) { gulp.src( 'phpunit.xml' ) .pipe(phpunit( '.\\path\\to\\phpunit' )); });

API

phpunitpath

Type: String

The path to the desired PHPUnit binary

If not supplied, the default path will be ./vendor/bin/phpunit

Type: Boolean Default: false

Debug mode enabled (enables --debug switch as well)

Type: Boolean Default: false

Clear console before executing command

Type: Boolean Default: false

Executes dry run (doesn't actually execute tests, just echo command that would be executed)

Type: Boolean Default: true

Conditionally display notification (both console and growl where applicable)

Type: Boolean Default: true

Displays status lines as follows

green for passing tests

red for failing tests

yellow for tests which have debug property enabled (will also display red, green status)

PHPUnit Options

In addition to plugin options, the following PHPUnit specific options may be configured. For more information (and default values), visit the help supplied by PHPUnit

$ phpunit --help

Type: String

Define a specific class for testing (supply full path to test class)

Type: String

Define a specific test suite for testing (supply full path to test suite)

Type: String

Define a path to an xml configuration file (supply full path and filename)

If .xml file supplied as task source, it will be used as configuration file

file supplied as task source, it will be used as configuration file If configurationFile property supplied in options, it will be used as configuration file

property supplied in options, it will be used as configuration file If you enable noConfigurationFile property, no configuration file will be used

callback

Type: function

You may supply an optional callback which will be called when testing has completed. The callback follows the standard nodejs callback signature

function callback(err, msg) {}

Code Coverage Options:

Call user supplied callback to handle notification

Type: String

Generate code coverage report in Clover XML format.

Type: String

Generate code coverage report in Crap4J XML format.

Type: String

Generate code coverage report in HTML format.

Type: String

Export PHP_CodeCoverage object to file.

Type: String

Generate code coverage report in text format. -- Default: Standard output.

Type: String

Generate code coverage report in PHPUnit XML format.

Logging Options:

Type: String

Log test execution in JUnit XML format to file.

Type: String

Log test execution in TAP format to file.

Type: String

Log test execution in JSON format.

Type: String

Write agile documentation in HTML format to file.

Type: String

Write agile documentation in Text format to file.

Test Selection Options:

Type: String

Filter which tests to run.

Type: String

Filter which testsuite to run.

Type: String

Only runs tests from the specified group(s).

Type: String

Exclude tests from the specified group(s).

Type: String

List available test groups.

Type: String

Only search for test in files with specified suffix(es). Default: Test.php,.phpt

Test Execution Options:

Type: String

Be strict about tests that do not test anything.

Type: Boolean

Be strict about unintentionally covered code.

Type: Boolean

Be strict about output during tests.

Type: Boolean

Enforce time limit based on test size.

Type: Boolean

Disallow @todo-annotated tests.

Type: Boolean

Run tests in strict mode (enables all of the above).

Type: Boolean

Run each test in a separate PHP process.

Type: Boolean

Do not backup and restore $GLOBALS for each test.

Type: Boolean

Backup and restore static attributes for each test.

Type: String Default: always

Use colors in output ("never", "auto" or "always").

Note: If using PHPUnit < 4.8.x, you can disable colors using 'disabled' or 'enabled' options

phpunit ( '' ,{ colors : 'disabled' }); phpunit ( '' ,{ colors : 'enabled' });

Type: Boolean

Write to STDERR instead of STDOUT.

Type: Boolean

Stop execution upon first error.

Type: Boolean

Stop execution upon first error or failure.

Type: Boolean

Stop execution upon first risky test.

Type: Boolean

Stop execution upon first incomplete test.

Type: Boolean

Stop execution upon first skipped test.

Type: String

TestSuiteLoader implementation to use.

Type: Integer | String

Runs the test(s) repeatedly.

Type: Boolean

Report test execution progress in TAP format.

Type: Boolean

Report test execution progress in TestDox format.

Type: String

TestSuiteListener implementation to use.

Configuration Options

Type: String

A "bootstrap" PHP file that is run before the tests.

Type: String

Read configuration from XML file.

Type: Boolean

Ignore default configuration file (phpunit.xml).

Type: Boolean

Prepend PHP's include_path with given path(s).

Credits

gulp-phpunit written by Mike Erickson

E-Mail: codedungeon@gmail.com

Twitter: @codedungeon

Website: github.com/mikeerickson