Gulp plugin for running PHP Code Sniffer.

Install

Choose correct version of gulp-phpcs. One should use gulp-phpcs@1.x for PHPCS 2.x and gulp-phpcs@2.x with PHPCS 3.x. Install the plugin with the following command: npm install gulp-phpcs --save-dev Install PHP Code Sniffer

Usage

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var phpcs = require ( 'gulp-phpcs' ); gulp.task( 'default' , function ( ) { return gulp.src([ 'src/**/*.php' , '!src/vendor/**/*.*' ]) .pipe(phpcs({ bin : 'src/vendor/bin/phpcs' , standard : 'PSR2' , warningSeverity : 0 })) .pipe(phpcs.reporter( 'log' )); });

API

Type: String

Default: 'phpcs'

PHP Code Sniffer executable.

Type: Integer

The minimum severity required to display an error or warning.

This option is equivalent to Code Sniffer --severity=<severity> option.

Type: Integer

The minimum severity required to display an error or warning.

This option is equivalent to Code Sniffer --warning-severity=<severity> option.

Type: Integer

The minimum severity required to display an error or warning.

This option is equivalent to Code Sniffer --error-severity=<severity> option.

Type: String

The name or path of the coding standard to use. One can use this option to specify custom phpcs.xml file.

This option is equivalent to Code Sniffer --standard="<standard>" option.

Type: String

The encoding of the files being checked.

This option is equivalent to Code Sniffer --encoding="<encoding>" option.

Type: String

The report type to generate.

This option is equivalent to Code Sniffer --report="<report>" option.

Type: Boolean

Display sniff codes in the report.

This option is equivalent to Code Sniffer -s option.

Type: Array

Filter for executed Sniffs

This option is equivalent to Code Sniffer --sniffs option.

Type: Array

Exclude some sniffs from ruleset.

This option is equivalent to Code Sniffer --exclude option.

Type: Array

Ignore a list of paths

This option is equivalent to Code Sniffer --ignore option.

Type: String

Set an explicit current working directory from which the phpcs command should run.

Type: Boolean

Pass colorized output of Code Sniffer to reporters.

This option is equivalent to Code Sniffer --colors option.

Warning: This options is only compatible with 2.x branch of Code Sniffer.

Loads one of the reporters that shipped with the plugin (see below).

name

Type: String

The name of the reporter that should be loaded.

options

Type: Object

Options for the reporter if needed.

Reporters

The plugin only pass files through PHP Code Sniffer. To process the results of the check one should use a reporter. Reporters are plugins too, so one can pipe a files stream to them. Several repotrers can be used on a stream, just like any other plugins.

These reporters are shipped with the plugin:

Fail reporter - fails if a problem was found. Use phpcs.reporter('fail', {failOnFirst: true}) to load it. failOnFirst option is used to choose when the reporter should fail on the first errored file or at the end of the file stream. This option can be omitted ( true is used by default). Log reporter - outputs all problems to the console. Use phpcs.reporter('log') to load it. File reporter - outputs all problems to a file. Use phpcs.reporter('file', { path: "path/to/report.txt" }) to load it.

License

MIT © Dmitriy Simushev