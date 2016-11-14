Run your phantomCSS tests with Gulp.
Uninstall global node installations of casperjs and phantomjs
npm install gulp-phantomcss -D
var gulp = require('gulp');
var phantomcss = require('gulp-phantomcss');
gulp.task('phantomcss', function (){
gulp.src('./testsuite.js')
.pipe(phantomcss());
});
Example ./testsuite.js :
casper.
start( 'http://www.google.co.uk' ).
then(function(){
phantomcss.screenshot('#hplogo', 'google');
});
casper.run();
Options passed in to the plugin will be forwarded on to phantomcss, these include:
Type:
String
Default:
'screenshots'
Directory where screenshot test fixtures are stored.
Type:
String
Default:
'results'
Directory where source, diff and failure screenshots are stored.
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
If true, gulp task will exit with error code if there are any failing tests.
The following options passed in to the plugin will be forwarded on to casperjs, these include:
Type:
Array
Default:
[1280, 800]
Viewport size to run the test in. Useful for running tests for multiple window sizes.
Type:
String
Default:
'error'
Log level for CasperJS, see CasperJS: Logging for more information.
Run tests with
npm test