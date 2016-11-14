openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gp

gulp-phantomcss

by Dan Brooks
0.3.0 (see all)

Run your phantomCSS tests with Gulp

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

75

GitHub Stars

25

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

gulp-phantomcss

Run your phantomCSS tests with Gulp.

Installation

Uninstall global node installations of casperjs and phantomjs

npm install gulp-phantomcss -D

Usage

var gulp = require('gulp');
var phantomcss = require('gulp-phantomcss');

gulp.task('phantomcss', function (){
  gulp.src('./testsuite.js')
    .pipe(phantomcss());
});

Example ./testsuite.js :

casper.
  start( 'http://www.google.co.uk' ).
  then(function(){
    phantomcss.screenshot('#hplogo', 'google');
  });

casper.run();

Options

Options passed in to the plugin will be forwarded on to phantomcss, these include:

options.screenshots

Type: String

Default: 'screenshots'

Directory where screenshot test fixtures are stored.

options.comparisonResultRoot

Type: String

Default: 'results'

Directory where source, diff and failure screenshots are stored.

options.breakOnError

Type: boolean

Default: false

If true, gulp task will exit with error code if there are any failing tests.

The following options passed in to the plugin will be forwarded on to casperjs, these include:

options.viewportSize

Type: Array

Default: [1280, 800]

Viewport size to run the test in. Useful for running tests for multiple window sizes.

options.logLevel

Type: String

Default: 'error'

Log level for CasperJS, see CasperJS: Logging for more information.

Testing

Run tests with npm test

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial