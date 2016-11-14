Run your phantomCSS tests with Gulp.

Installation

Uninstall global node installations of casperjs and phantomjs

npm install gulp-phantomcss -D

Usage

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var phantomcss = require ( 'gulp-phantomcss' ); gulp.task( 'phantomcss' , function ( ) { gulp.src( './testsuite.js' ) .pipe(phantomcss()); });

Example ./testsuite.js :

casper. start( 'http://www.google.co.uk' ). then( function ( ) { phantomcss.screenshot( '#hplogo' , 'google' ); }); casper.run();

Options

Options passed in to the plugin will be forwarded on to phantomcss, these include:

Type: String

Default: 'screenshots'

Directory where screenshot test fixtures are stored.

Type: String

Default: 'results'

Directory where source, diff and failure screenshots are stored.

Type: boolean

Default: false

If true, gulp task will exit with error code if there are any failing tests.

The following options passed in to the plugin will be forwarded on to casperjs, these include:

Type: Array

Default: [1280, 800]

Viewport size to run the test in. Useful for running tests for multiple window sizes.

Type: String

Default: 'error'

Log level for CasperJS, see CasperJS: Logging for more information.

Testing