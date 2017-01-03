It automatically injects commandline arguments into a gulp's task definition arguments.

It accepts parameters after '--'. Parameters without any value will be treated as boolean flag.

gulp build --myparam 123 --booleanParam

Installation

npm install gulp-param

API

var gulp = require ( 'gulp-param' )( require ( 'gulp' ), process.argv); gulp.task( 'dep' , function ( debug ) { console .log(debug); }); gulp.task( 'build' , [ 'dep' ], function ( debug, tag ) { console .log(debug); console .log(tag); });

constructor(gulp, cmdArgs, gulpCallbackName): gulp