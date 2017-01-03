openbase logo
gulp-param

by Christoph Hermann
1.0.3 (see all)

Add params to your tasks

Documentation
4.5K

GitHub Stars

27

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

gulp-param

Build Status npm version dependecies codecov.io

It automatically injects commandline arguments into a gulp's task definition arguments.

It accepts parameters after '--'. Parameters without any value will be treated as boolean flag. 

gulp build  --myparam 123 --booleanParam

Installation

npm install gulp-param

API

  var gulp = require('gulp-param')(require('gulp'), process.argv);

  gulp.task('dep', function(debug) {
    console.log(debug); // => true
  });

  gulp.task('build', ['dep'], function(debug, tag) {
    console.log(debug); // => true
    console.log(tag); // => 'v1.0.0'
  });

  // $ gulp build --debug --tag v1.0.0

constructor(gulp, cmdArgs, gulpCallbackName): gulp

  • gulp a instance of gulp.
  • cmdArgs arguments from command line. In most cases it would be process.argv
  • gulpCallbackName name of methodargument which will be use to inject async gulp callback. It is an option parameter. If you not defined it a default value would be set to callback
  • returns wrapped gulp instance with enabled param injection.

