The gulp plugin gulp-order allows you to reorder a stream of files using the same syntax as of gulp.src .

Motivation

Assume you want to concatenate the following files in the given order (with gulp-concat ):

vendor/js1.js

vendor/**/*.{coffee,js}

app/coffee1.coffee

app/**/*.{coffee,js}

You'll need two streams:

A stream that emits the JavaScript files, and

a stream that emits the compiled CoffeeScript files.

To combine the streams you can pipe into another gulp.src or use es.merge (from event-stream ). But you'll notice that in both cases the files are emitted in the same order as they come in - and this can seem very random. With gulp-order you can reorder the files.

Usage

require("gulp-order") returns a function that takes an array of patterns (as gulp.src would take).

var order = require ( "gulp-order" ); var coffee = require ( "gulp-coffee" ); var concat = require ( "gulp-concat" ); gulp .src( "**/*.coffee" ) .pipe(coffee()) .pipe(gulp.src( "**/*.js" )) .pipe(order([ "vendor/js1.js" , "vendor/**/*.js" , "app/coffee1.js" , "app/**/*.js" ])) .pipe(concat( "all.js" )) .pipe(gulp.dest( "dist" )); gulp .src( "source/scripts/**/*.js" ) .pipe(order([ "vendor/js1.js" , "vendor/**/*.js" , "app/coffee1.js" , "app/**/*.js" ])) .pipe(concat( "all.js" )) .pipe(gulp.dest( "dist" ));

Options

gulp .src( "**/*.coffee" ) .pipe(order([...], options))

base

Some plugins might provide a wrong base on the Vinyl file objects. base allows you to set a base directory (for example: your application root directory) for all files.

Features

Uses minimatch for matching.

Tips

Try to move your ordering out of your gulp.src(...) calls into order(...) instead.

calls into instead. You can see the order of the outputted files with gulp-print

Troubleshooting

If your files aren't being ordered in the manner that you expect, try adding the base option.

Alternative Approaches

Contributors

License

MIT - Copyright © 2014 Marcel Jackwerth