The gulp plugin
gulp-order allows you to reorder a stream of files using the same syntax as of
gulp.src.
Assume you want to concatenate the following files in the given order (with
gulp-concat):
vendor/js1.js
vendor/**/*.{coffee,js}
app/coffee1.coffee
app/**/*.{coffee,js}
You'll need two streams:
To combine the streams you can pipe into another
gulp.src or use
es.merge (from
event-stream). But you'll notice that in both cases the files are emitted in the same order as they come in - and this can seem very random. With
gulp-order you can reorder the files.
require("gulp-order") returns a function that takes an array of patterns (as
gulp.src would take).
var order = require("gulp-order");
var coffee = require("gulp-coffee");
var concat = require("gulp-concat");
gulp
.src("**/*.coffee")
.pipe(coffee())
.pipe(gulp.src("**/*.js")) // gulp.src passes through input
.pipe(order([
"vendor/js1.js",
"vendor/**/*.js",
"app/coffee1.js",
"app/**/*.js"
]))
.pipe(concat("all.js"))
.pipe(gulp.dest("dist"));
// When passing gulp.src stream directly to order, don't include path source/scripts in the order paths.
// They should be relative to the /**/*.js.
gulp
.src("source/scripts/**/*.js")
.pipe(order([
"vendor/js1.js",
"vendor/**/*.js",
"app/coffee1.js",
"app/**/*.js"
]))
.pipe(concat("all.js"))
.pipe(gulp.dest("dist"));
gulp
.src("**/*.coffee")
// ...
.pipe(order([...], options))
base
Some plugins might provide a wrong
base on the Vinyl file objects.
base allows you to set a base directory (for example: your application root directory) for all files.
Uses
minimatch for matching.
gulp.src(...) calls into
order(...) instead.
gulp-print
If your files aren't being ordered in the manner that you expect, try adding the
base option.
MIT - Copyright © 2014 Marcel Jackwerth
An open source plugin for GulpJS. This gulp plugin allows you to reorder a stream of files via globs.