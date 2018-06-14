openbase logo
gulp-order

by Marcel Jackwerth
1.2.0

This gulp plugin allows you to reorder a stream of files via globs.

Readme

gulp-order

The gulp plugin gulp-order allows you to reorder a stream of files using the same syntax as of gulp.src.

Motivation

Assume you want to concatenate the following files in the given order (with gulp-concat):

  • vendor/js1.js
  • vendor/**/*.{coffee,js}
  • app/coffee1.coffee
  • app/**/*.{coffee,js}

You'll need two streams:

  • A stream that emits the JavaScript files, and
  • a stream that emits the compiled CoffeeScript files.

To combine the streams you can pipe into another gulp.src or use es.merge (from event-stream). But you'll notice that in both cases the files are emitted in the same order as they come in - and this can seem very random. With gulp-order you can reorder the files.

Usage

require("gulp-order") returns a function that takes an array of patterns (as gulp.src would take).

var order = require("gulp-order");
var coffee = require("gulp-coffee");
var concat = require("gulp-concat");

gulp
  .src("**/*.coffee")
  .pipe(coffee())
  .pipe(gulp.src("**/*.js")) // gulp.src passes through input
  .pipe(order([
    "vendor/js1.js",
    "vendor/**/*.js",
    "app/coffee1.js",
    "app/**/*.js"
  ]))
  .pipe(concat("all.js"))
  .pipe(gulp.dest("dist"));

  // When passing gulp.src stream directly to order, don't include path source/scripts in the order paths.
  // They should be relative to the /**/*.js.
  gulp
  .src("source/scripts/**/*.js")
  .pipe(order([
    "vendor/js1.js",
    "vendor/**/*.js",
    "app/coffee1.js",
    "app/**/*.js"
  ]))
  .pipe(concat("all.js"))
  .pipe(gulp.dest("dist"));

Options

gulp
  .src("**/*.coffee")
  // ...
  .pipe(order([...], options))

base

Some plugins might provide a wrong base on the Vinyl file objects. base allows you to set a base directory (for example: your application root directory) for all files.

Features

Uses minimatch for matching.

Tips

  • Try to move your ordering out of your gulp.src(...) calls into order(...) instead.
  • You can see the order of the outputted files with gulp-print

Troubleshooting

If your files aren't being ordered in the manner that you expect, try adding the base option.

Alternative Approaches

Contributors

License

MIT - Copyright © 2014 Marcel Jackwerth

December 8, 2020
Great Documentation

An open source plugin for GulpJS. This gulp plugin allows you to reorder a stream of files via globs.

0

