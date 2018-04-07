Version 3.0.0+ removes support for node < v4

Package gulp-open Description Open files and URLs with gulp Node Version >= 4 Gulp Version 3.x

Install

npm install gulp- open

Example

; var os = require ( 'os' ); var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var open = require ( 'gulp-open' ); gulp.task( 'open' , function ( ) { gulp.src( './index.html' ) .pipe(open()); }); var browser = os.platform() === 'linux' ? 'google-chrome' : ( os.platform() === 'darwin' ? 'google chrome' : ( os.platform() === 'win32' ? 'chrome' : 'firefox' )); gulp.src( './package.json' ).pipe(open({ app : 'chrome' })); gulp.task( 'browser' , function ( ) { gulp.src( './second.html' ) .pipe(open({ app : browser})); }); gulp.task( 'uri' , function ( ) { gulp.src(__filename) .pipe(open({ uri : 'http://www.google.com' })); }); gulp.task( 'app' , function ( ) { var options = { uri : 'localhost:3000' , app : 'firefox' }; gulp.src(__filename) .pipe(open(options)); }); gulp.task( 'default' , [ 'open' , 'uri' , 'app' , 'browser' ]);

You can view more examples in the example folder.

Options

Object, {app, uri}

.pipe(open(options))

String, local application

NOTE: If the options.app is not defined, the Default application will be used for the filetype/URL.

'google-chrome' 'chrome' 'google chrome' or 'Google Chrome' 'firefox' .pipe(open({ uri : 'file:///etc/resolv.conf' , app : 'google-chrome' }));

Note for OSX-Users:

You might have to use an absolute path.

var options = { uri : 'localhost:3000' , app : '/Applications/Google\ Chrome.app' }; gulp.src( './' ) .pipe(open(options));

String, any valid uri (url, file protocol, or full path)

Note for windows users:

URLs may not have a default application. If the task is running without opening in a browser try setting the options.app. Google Chrome: "chrome" Firefox: "firefox"

'http://localhost:3000' gulp.src( '' ) .pipe(open({ app : 'google-chrome' , uri : 'http://localhost:3000' }));

LICENSE

