openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
go

gulp-open

by Steve Lacy
3.0.1 (see all)

Open files and URLs with gulp (http://gulpjs.com)

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

19K

GitHub Stars

73

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

gulp-open

Version 3.0.0+ removes support for node < v4

Build Status NPM version

Information

Packagegulp-open
Description Open files and URLs with gulp
Node Version >= 4
Gulp Version 3.x

Usage

Install

npm install gulp-open --save

Example

'use strict';

var os = require('os');
var gulp = require('gulp');
var open = require('gulp-open');


// Default usage:
// Open one file with default application

gulp.task('open', function(){
  gulp.src('./index.html')
  .pipe(open());
});


var browser = os.platform() === 'linux' ? 'google-chrome' : (
  os.platform() === 'darwin' ? 'google chrome' : (
  os.platform() === 'win32' ? 'chrome' : 'firefox'));

gulp.src('./package.json').pipe(open({app: 'chrome'}));

gulp.task('browser', function(){
  gulp.src('./second.html')
  .pipe(open({app: browser}));
});

// Simple usage, no options.
// This will use the uri in the default browser

gulp.task('uri', function(){
  gulp.src(__filename)
  .pipe(open({uri: 'http://www.google.com'}));
});

// Open an URL in a given browser:

gulp.task('app', function(){
  var options = {
    uri: 'localhost:3000',
    app: 'firefox'
  };
  gulp.src(__filename)
  .pipe(open(options));
});

// Run the task with gulp

gulp.task('default', ['open', 'uri', 'app', 'browser']);

You can view more examples in the example folder.

Options

Object, {app, uri}

.pipe(open(options))

Options.app

String, local application

NOTE: If the options.app is not defined, the Default application will be used for the filetype/URL.


'google-chrome' // Linux
'chrome' // Windows
'google chrome' or 'Google Chrome' // OSX
'firefox'

// Example:

.pipe(open({uri: 'file:///etc/resolv.conf', app: 'google-chrome'}));

Note for OSX-Users:

You might have to use an absolute path.

var options = {
  uri: 'localhost:3000',
  app: '/Applications/Google\ Chrome.app'
};
gulp.src('./')
  .pipe(open(options));

Options.uri

String, any valid uri (url, file protocol, or full path)

Note for windows users:

URLs may not have a default application. If the task is running without opening in a browser try setting the options.app. Google Chrome: "chrome" Firefox: "firefox"


'http://localhost:3000'

// Example:
gulp.src('')
.pipe(open({app: 'google-chrome', uri: 'http://localhost:3000'}));

LICENSE

(MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2015 Steve Lacy slacy.me

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial