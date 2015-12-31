gulp plugin to obfuscate your code.

Install

$ npm install --save-dev gulp-obfuscate

Usage

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var obfuscate = require ( 'gulp-obfuscate' ); gulp.task( 'default' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( 'test.js' ) .pipe(obfuscate()); });

Example

gulp-obfuscate obfuscates your javascript code so that it looks like this:

function ಠ _ ಠ4( ) { var ಠ_ಠ 1 , ಠ_ಠ 2 , ಠ_ಠ 3 ; ... ಠ_ಠ 3 = ಠ_ಠ 1 + ಠ_ಠ 2 ; return ಠ_ಠ 3 ; }

and this:

function H ͇̬͔̳̖̅̒ͥͧ E ̣̖͇͈͍̱̭̌͂͆͊ _C ͈ OM ̱̈́͛̈ͩ͐͊ͦ E ͨ̓̐ S ̬̘͍͕͔͊̆̑̈́̅4( ) { var H͇̬͔̳̖̅̒ͥͧẸ̖͇͈͍̱̭̌͂͆͊_C͈OM̱̈́͛̈ͩ͐͊ͦEͨ̓̐S̬̘͍͕͔͊̆̑̈́̅ 1 , H͇̬͔̳̖̅̒ͥͧẸ̖͇͈͍̱̭̌͂͆͊_C͈OM̱̈́͛̈ͩ͐͊ͦEͨ̓̐S̬̘͍͕͔͊̆̑̈́̅ 2 , H͇̬͔̳̖̅̒ͥͧẸ̖͇͈͍̱̭̌͂͆͊_C͈OM̱̈́͛̈ͩ͐͊ͦEͨ̓̐S̬̘͍͕͔͊̆̑̈́̅ 3 ; ... H͇̬͔̳̖̅̒ͥͧẸ̖͇͈͍̱̭̌͂͆͊_C͈OM̱̈́͛̈ͩ͐͊ͦEͨ̓̐S̬̘͍͕͔͊̆̑̈́̅ 3 = H͇̬͔̳̖̅̒ͥͧẸ̖͇͈͍̱̭̌͂͆͊_C͈OM̱̈́͛̈ͩ͐͊ͦEͨ̓̐S̬̘͍͕͔͊̆̑̈́̅ 1 + H͇̬͔̳̖̅̒ͥͧẸ̖͇͈͍̱̭̌͂͆͊_C͈OM̱̈́͛̈ͩ͐͊ͦEͨ̓̐S̬̘͍͕͔͊̆̑̈́̅ 2 ; return H͇̬͔̳̖̅̒ͥͧẸ̖͇͈͍̱̭̌͂͆͊_C͈OM̱̈́͛̈ͩ͐͊ͦEͨ̓̐S̬̘͍͕͔͊̆̑̈́̅ 3 ; }

--

See a working example here

--

API

Type: ZALGO or LOOK_OF_DISAPPROVAL

Default: LOOK_OF_DISAPPROVAL

Example:

obfuscate = require ( 'gulp-obfuscate' ); ... .pipe(obfuscate({ replaceMethod : obfuscate.ZALGO })) ...

Note: Both obfuscation methods create valid javascript variables per ECMAScript 5.1. That said, there is no guarantee that older browsers can handle the mighty power of ZALGO.

Type: String or Array of Strings

Default: 'break', 'case', 'catch', 'continue', 'debugger', 'default', 'delete', 'do', 'else', 'finally', 'for', 'function', 'if', 'in', 'instanceof', 'new', 'return', 'switch', 'this', 'throw', 'try', 'typeof', 'var', 'void', 'while', 'with', 'prototype', 'null', 'true', 'false', 'NaN', 'undefined', 'Infinity', 'ಠ_ಠ', 'H͇̬͔̳̖̅̒ͥͧẸ̖͇͈͍̱̭̌͂͆͊_C͈OM̱̈́͛̈ͩ͐͊ͦEͨ̓̐S̬̘͍͕͔͊̆̑̈́̅'

Values: do_not_replace , abc , ...

Regular expressions to be globally excluded from obfuscation. Current defaults include javascript reserved words. Custom exclusions are often needed for variables or functions that need to stay named the same (such as interfaces to other code).

Note: defaults will be automatically appended to any options.exclude variables provided.

See gulp-regex-replace documentation for more details.

License

MIT © Mike Groseclose