gulp plugin to obfuscate your code.
$ npm install --save-dev gulp-obfuscate
var gulp = require('gulp');
var obfuscate = require('gulp-obfuscate');
gulp.task('default', function () {
return gulp.src('test.js')
.pipe(obfuscate());
});
gulp-obfuscate obfuscates your javascript code so that it looks like this:
function ಠ_ಠ4() {
var ಠ_ಠ1, ಠ_ಠ2, ಠ_ಠ3;
...
ಠ_ಠ3 = ಠ_ಠ1 + ಠ_ಠ2;
return ಠ_ಠ3;
}
and this:
function H͇̬͔̳̖̅̒ͥͧẸ̖͇͈͍̱̭̌͂͆͊_C͈OM̱̈́͛̈ͩ͐͊ͦEͨ̓̐S̬̘͍͕͔͊̆̑̈́̅4() {
var H͇̬͔̳̖̅̒ͥͧẸ̖͇͈͍̱̭̌͂͆͊_C͈OM̱̈́͛̈ͩ͐͊ͦEͨ̓̐S̬̘͍͕͔͊̆̑̈́̅1, H͇̬͔̳̖̅̒ͥͧẸ̖͇͈͍̱̭̌͂͆͊_C͈OM̱̈́͛̈ͩ͐͊ͦEͨ̓̐S̬̘͍͕͔͊̆̑̈́̅2, H͇̬͔̳̖̅̒ͥͧẸ̖͇͈͍̱̭̌͂͆͊_C͈OM̱̈́͛̈ͩ͐͊ͦEͨ̓̐S̬̘͍͕͔͊̆̑̈́̅3;
...
H͇̬͔̳̖̅̒ͥͧẸ̖͇͈͍̱̭̌͂͆͊_C͈OM̱̈́͛̈ͩ͐͊ͦEͨ̓̐S̬̘͍͕͔͊̆̑̈́̅3 = H͇̬͔̳̖̅̒ͥͧẸ̖͇͈͍̱̭̌͂͆͊_C͈OM̱̈́͛̈ͩ͐͊ͦEͨ̓̐S̬̘͍͕͔͊̆̑̈́̅1 + H͇̬͔̳̖̅̒ͥͧẸ̖͇͈͍̱̭̌͂͆͊_C͈OM̱̈́͛̈ͩ͐͊ͦEͨ̓̐S̬̘͍͕͔͊̆̑̈́̅2;
return H͇̬͔̳̖̅̒ͥͧẸ̖͇͈͍̱̭̌͂͆͊_C͈OM̱̈́͛̈ͩ͐͊ͦEͨ̓̐S̬̘͍͕͔͊̆̑̈́̅3;
}
--
--
Type:
ZALGO or
LOOK_OF_DISAPPROVAL
Default:
LOOK_OF_DISAPPROVAL
Example:
obfuscate = require('gulp-obfuscate');
...
.pipe(obfuscate({ replaceMethod: obfuscate.ZALGO }))
...
Note: Both obfuscation methods create valid javascript variables per ECMAScript 5.1. That said, there is no guarantee that older browsers can handle the mighty power of ZALGO.
Type:
String or
Array of Strings
Default:
'break', 'case', 'catch', 'continue', 'debugger', 'default', 'delete', 'do', 'else', 'finally', 'for', 'function', 'if', 'in', 'instanceof', 'new', 'return', 'switch', 'this', 'throw', 'try', 'typeof', 'var', 'void', 'while', 'with', 'prototype', 'null', 'true', 'false', 'NaN', 'undefined', 'Infinity', 'ಠ_ಠ', 'H͇̬͔̳̖̅̒ͥͧẸ̖͇͈͍̱̭̌͂͆͊_C͈OM̱̈́͛̈ͩ͐͊ͦEͨ̓̐S̬̘͍͕͔͊̆̑̈́̅'
Values:
do_not_replace,
abc,
...
Regular expressions to be globally excluded from obfuscation. Current defaults include javascript reserved words. Custom exclusions are often needed for variables or functions that need to stay named the same (such as interfaces to other code).
Note: defaults will be automatically appended to any options.exclude variables provided.
See gulp-regex-replace documentation for more details.