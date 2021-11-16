Render Nunjucks templates

Issues with the output should be reported on the Nunjucks issue tracker.

Install

Install with npm

npm install --save-dev gulp-nunjucks-render

Example

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var nunjucksRender = require ( 'gulp-nunjucks-render' ); gulp.task( 'default' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( 'src/templates/*.html' ) .pipe(nunjucksRender({ path : [ 'src/templates/' ] })) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'dist' )); });

Example with gulp data

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var nunjucksRender = require ( 'gulp-nunjucks-render' ); var data = require ( 'gulp-data' ); function getDataForFile ( file ) { return { example : 'data loaded for ' + file.relative }; } gulp.task( 'default' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( 'src/templates/*.html' ) .pipe(data(getDataForFile)) .pipe(nunjucksRender({ path : 'src/templates' })) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'dist' )); });

API

Options

Plugin accepts options object, which contain these by default:

var defaults = { path : '.' , ext : '.html' , data : {}, inheritExtension : false , envOptions : { watch : false }, manageEnv : null , loaders : null };

path - Relative path to templates

- Relative path to templates ext - Extension for compiled templates, pass null or empty string if yo don't want any extension

- Extension for compiled templates, pass null or empty string if yo don't want any extension data - Data passed to template

- Data passed to template inheritExtension - If true, uses same extension that is used for template

- If true, uses same extension that is used for template envOptions - These are options provided for nunjucks Environment. More info here.

- These are options provided for nunjucks Environment. More info here. manageEnv - Hook for managing environment before compilation. Useful for adding custom filters, globals, etc. Example below

- Hook for managing environment before compilation. Useful for adding custom filters, globals, etc. Example below loaders - If provided, uses that as first parameter to Environment constructor. Otherwise, uses provided path . More info here

For more info about nunjucks functionality, check https://mozilla.github.io/nunjucks/api.html and also a source code of this plugin.

Data

U can pass data as option, or you can use gulp-data like in example above.

nunjucksRender({ data : { css_path : 'http://company.com/css/' }});

For the following template

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "{{ css_path }}test.css" />

Would render

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "http://company.com/css/test.css" />

Environment

If you want to manage environment (add custom filters or globals), you can to that with manageEnv function hook:

var manageEnvironment = function ( environment ) { environment.addFilter( 'slug' , function ( str ) { return str && str.replace( /\s/g , '-' , str).toLowerCase(); }); environment.addGlobal( 'globalTitle' , 'My global title' ) } nunjucksRender({ manageEnv : manageEnvironment }):

After adding that, you can use them in template like this:

< h1 > {{ globalTitle }} </ h1 > < h3 > {{ 'My important post'|slug }} </ h3 >

And get this result:

< h1 > My global title </ h1 > < h3 > my-important-post </ h3 >

License

MIT © Carlos G. Limardo and Kristijan Husak

Sindre Sorhus who wrote the original gulp-nunjucks for precompiling Nunjucks templates. I updated his to render instead of precompile.

kristijanhusak for bug fixes and help with maintenance.