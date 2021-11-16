Render Nunjucks templates
Issues with the output should be reported on the Nunjucks issue tracker.
Install with npm
npm install --save-dev gulp-nunjucks-render
var gulp = require('gulp');
var nunjucksRender = require('gulp-nunjucks-render');
gulp.task('default', function () {
return gulp.src('src/templates/*.html')
.pipe(nunjucksRender({
path: ['src/templates/'] // String or Array
}))
.pipe(gulp.dest('dist'));
});
var gulp = require('gulp');
var nunjucksRender = require('gulp-nunjucks-render');
var data = require('gulp-data');
function getDataForFile(file) {
return {
example: 'data loaded for ' + file.relative
};
}
gulp.task('default', function () {
return gulp.src('src/templates/*.html')
.pipe(data(getDataForFile))
.pipe(nunjucksRender({
path: 'src/templates'
}))
.pipe(gulp.dest('dist'));
});
Plugin accepts options object, which contain these by default:
var defaults = {
path: '.',
ext: '.html',
data: {},
inheritExtension: false,
envOptions: {
watch: false
},
manageEnv: null,
loaders: null
};
path - Relative path to templates
ext - Extension for compiled templates, pass null or empty string if yo don't want any extension
data - Data passed to template
inheritExtension - If true, uses same extension that is used for template
envOptions - These are options provided for nunjucks Environment. More info here.
manageEnv - Hook for managing environment before compilation. Useful for adding custom filters, globals, etc. Example below
loaders - If provided, uses that as first parameter to Environment constructor. Otherwise, uses provided
path. More info here
For more info about nunjucks functionality, check https://mozilla.github.io/nunjucks/api.html and also a source code of this plugin.
U can pass data as option, or you can use gulp-data like in example above.
nunjucksRender({data: {
css_path: 'http://company.com/css/'
}});
For the following template
<link rel="stylesheet" href="{{ css_path }}test.css" />
Would render
<link rel="stylesheet" href="http://company.com/css/test.css" />
If you want to manage environment (add custom filters or globals), you can to that with
manageEnv function hook:
var manageEnvironment = function(environment) {
environment.addFilter('slug', function(str) {
return str && str.replace(/\s/g, '-', str).toLowerCase();
});
environment.addGlobal('globalTitle', 'My global title')
}
nunjucksRender({
manageEnv: manageEnvironment
}):
After adding that, you can use them in template like this:
<h1>{{ globalTitle }}</h1>
<h3>{{ 'My important post'|slug }}</h3>
And get this result:
<h1>My global title</h1>
<h3>my-important-post</h3>
MIT © Carlos G. Limardo and Kristijan Husak
Sindre Sorhus who wrote the original gulp-nunjucks for precompiling Nunjucks templates. I updated his to render instead of precompile.
kristijanhusak for bug fixes and help with maintenance.