openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gnh

gulp-nunjucks-html

by Gianluca Mancini
2.0.0 (see all)

Render Nunjucks templates to HTML

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

226

GitHub Stars

21

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Build Status

Render Nunjucks templates to HTML.

Issues with the output should be reported on the Nunjucks issue tracker.

Install

$ npm install --save-dev gulp-nunjucks-html

Usage

var gulp = require('gulp');
var nunjucks = require('gulp-nunjucks-html');

gulp.task('nunjucks', function() {
  return gulp.src('app/templates/**/*.html')
    .pipe(nunjucks({
      searchPaths: ['app/templates']
    }))
    .pipe(gulp.dest('dist'));
});

Error handling

This plugin will emit an error for cases such as invalid Nunjucks syntax or missing imported files. If uncaught, the error will crash Gulp.

You will need to attach a listener for the error event emitted by the stream:

gulp.task('nunjucks', function() {
  return gulp.src('src/templates/*.html')
    .pipe(nunjucks({
      searchPaths: ['src/templates']
    }))
    .on('error', function(err) {
      // err is the error thrown by the Nunjucks compiler.
    })
    .pipe(gulp.dest('dist'));
});

Use with other plugins

The context used for rendering (i.e. the object passed to nunjucks.renderString) is created by merging the locals object (see Options) with other data passed down the stream by other plugins. Currently, this plugin supports gulp-data and gulp-front-matter.

Note that gulp-front-matter has the highest priority, followed by gulp-data and finally locals.

gulp.task('nunjucks', function() {
  return gulp.src('src/templates/contact.html')
    // Get data from a JSON file
    .pipe(data(function(file) {
      return require('./metadata/' + path.basename(file.path) + '.json');
    }))
    // Extract the FrontMatter
    .pipe(frontMatter())
    // Context is the FrontMatter of the file and the JSON data, plus the locals object.
    .pipe(nunjucks({
      locals: { apiKey: 'secret-key-here' }
    }))
    .pipe(gulp.dest('dist'));
});

API

nunjucks(options)

options.searchPaths

Type: Array

Default: []

A list of paths to look for templates (see FileSystemLoader). Can also be a single path for where templates live, and it defaults to the current working directory.

options.locals

Type: Object

Default: {}

An hash used as context for compiling the templates.

options.autoescape

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Controls if output with dangerous characters are escaped automatically.

options.tags

Type: Object

Default: Default Nunjucks syntax

Defines the syntax for Nunjucks tags. See Customizing Syntax.

options.setUp

Type: Function

Default: undefined

Use this function to extend the Nunjuck's Environment object, adding custom filters, tags etc.

gulp.task('html', function() {
  return gulp.src('src/templates/*.html')
    .pipe(nunjucks({
      searchPaths: ['src/templates'],
      setUp: function(env) {
        env.addFilter('greet', function(name) {
          return 'Hello ' + name;
        });
        return env;
      }
    }))
    .pipe(gulp.dest('dist'));
});

options.ext

Type: String

Default: undefined

Change generated files extension by this extension instead of templates extension.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial