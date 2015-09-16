Render Nunjucks templates to HTML.

Issues with the output should be reported on the Nunjucks issue tracker.

Install

$ npm install

Usage

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var nunjucks = require ( 'gulp-nunjucks-html' ); gulp.task( 'nunjucks' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( 'app/templates/**/*.html' ) .pipe(nunjucks({ searchPaths : [ 'app/templates' ] })) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'dist' )); });

Error handling

This plugin will emit an error for cases such as invalid Nunjucks syntax or missing imported files. If uncaught, the error will crash Gulp.

You will need to attach a listener for the error event emitted by the stream:

gulp.task( 'nunjucks' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( 'src/templates/*.html' ) .pipe(nunjucks({ searchPaths : [ 'src/templates' ] })) .on( 'error' , function ( err ) { }) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'dist' )); });

Use with other plugins

The context used for rendering (i.e. the object passed to nunjucks.renderString) is created by merging the locals object (see Options) with other data passed down the stream by other plugins. Currently, this plugin supports gulp-data and gulp-front-matter.

Note that gulp-front-matter has the highest priority, followed by gulp-data and finally locals .

gulp.task( 'nunjucks' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( 'src/templates/contact.html' ) .pipe(data( function ( file ) { return require ( './metadata/' + path.basename(file.path) + '.json' ); })) .pipe(frontMatter()) .pipe(nunjucks({ locals : { apiKey : 'secret-key-here' } })) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'dist' )); });

API

Type: Array

Default: []

A list of paths to look for templates (see FileSystemLoader). Can also be a single path for where templates live, and it defaults to the current working directory.

Type: Object

Default: {}

An hash used as context for compiling the templates.

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Controls if output with dangerous characters are escaped automatically.

Type: Object

Default: Default Nunjucks syntax

Defines the syntax for Nunjucks tags. See Customizing Syntax.

Type: Function

Default: undefined

Use this function to extend the Nunjuck's Environment object, adding custom filters, tags etc.

gulp.task( 'html' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( 'src/templates/*.html' ) .pipe(nunjucks({ searchPaths : [ 'src/templates' ], setUp : function ( env ) { env.addFilter( 'greet' , function ( name ) { return 'Hello ' + name; }); return env; } })) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'dist' )); });

Type: String

Default: undefined

Change generated files extension by this extension instead of templates extension.