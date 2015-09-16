Render Nunjucks templates to HTML.
Issues with the output should be reported on the Nunjucks issue tracker.
$ npm install --save-dev gulp-nunjucks-html
var gulp = require('gulp');
var nunjucks = require('gulp-nunjucks-html');
gulp.task('nunjucks', function() {
return gulp.src('app/templates/**/*.html')
.pipe(nunjucks({
searchPaths: ['app/templates']
}))
.pipe(gulp.dest('dist'));
});
This plugin will emit an error for cases such as invalid Nunjucks syntax or missing imported files. If uncaught, the error will crash Gulp.
You will need to attach a listener for the error event emitted by the stream:
gulp.task('nunjucks', function() {
return gulp.src('src/templates/*.html')
.pipe(nunjucks({
searchPaths: ['src/templates']
}))
.on('error', function(err) {
// err is the error thrown by the Nunjucks compiler.
})
.pipe(gulp.dest('dist'));
});
The context used for rendering (i.e. the object passed to nunjucks.renderString) is created by merging the
locals object (see Options) with other data passed down the stream by other plugins. Currently, this plugin supports gulp-data and gulp-front-matter.
Note that
gulp-front-matter has the highest priority, followed by
gulp-data and finally
locals.
gulp.task('nunjucks', function() {
return gulp.src('src/templates/contact.html')
// Get data from a JSON file
.pipe(data(function(file) {
return require('./metadata/' + path.basename(file.path) + '.json');
}))
// Extract the FrontMatter
.pipe(frontMatter())
// Context is the FrontMatter of the file and the JSON data, plus the locals object.
.pipe(nunjucks({
locals: { apiKey: 'secret-key-here' }
}))
.pipe(gulp.dest('dist'));
});
Type:
Array
Default:
[]
A list of paths to look for templates (see FileSystemLoader). Can also be a single path for where templates live, and it defaults to the current working directory.
Type:
Object
Default:
{}
An hash used as context for compiling the templates.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Controls if output with dangerous characters are escaped automatically.
Type:
Object
Default:
Default Nunjucks syntax
Defines the syntax for Nunjucks tags. See Customizing Syntax.
Type:
Function
Default:
undefined
Use this function to extend the Nunjuck's
Environment object, adding custom filters, tags etc.
gulp.task('html', function() {
return gulp.src('src/templates/*.html')
.pipe(nunjucks({
searchPaths: ['src/templates'],
setUp: function(env) {
env.addFilter('greet', function(name) {
return 'Hello ' + name;
});
return env;
}
}))
.pipe(gulp.dest('dist'));
});
Type:
String
Default:
undefined
Change generated files extension by this extension instead of templates extension.