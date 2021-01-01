Compile/precompile Nunjucks templates

Issues with the output should be reported on the Nunjucks issue tracker.

Install

$ npm install

Usage

Compile

const gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); const nunjucks = require ( 'gulp-nunjucks' ); exports.default = () => ( gulp.src( 'templates/greeting.html' ) .pipe(nunjucks.compile({ name : 'Sindre' })) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'dist' )) );

You can alternatively use gulp-data to inject the data:

const gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); const nunjucks = require ( 'gulp-nunjucks' ); const data = require ( 'gulp-data' ); exports.default = () => ( gulp.src( 'templates/greeting.html' ) .pipe(data( () => ({ name : 'Sindre' }))) .pipe(nunjucks.compile()) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'dist' )) );

Precompile

const gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); const nunjucks = require ( 'gulp-nunjucks' ); exports.default = () => ( gulp.src( 'templates/greeting.html' ) .pipe(nunjucks.precompile()) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'dist' )) );

API

Compile a template using the provided data .

data

Type: object

The data object used to populate the text.

options

Type: object

Options will be passed directly to the Nunjucks Environment constructor which will be used to compile templates.

Type: nunjucks.Environment

Default: new nunjucks.Environment()

The custom Nunjucks Environment object which will be used to compile templates. If supplied, the rest of options will be ignored.

Type: object

An object containing custom filters that will be passed to Nunjucks, with the filter's name as key and the filter function as value.

Async filters should be defined as async functions. You cannot use just a promise-returning function.

Example:

{ 'shorten' : string => string.slice( 0 , 5 ), 'round' : number => Math .round(number), 'fetch' : async url => { const response = await fetch(url); const result = await response.text(); return result; } }

Precompile a template for rendering dynamically at a later time.

Same options as nunjucks.precompile() except for name .

options

Type: object

name

Type: Function

Default: Relative template path

Example: templates/list.html

You can override the default behavior by supplying a function which gets the current File object and is expected to return the name.

Example: