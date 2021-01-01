Compile/precompile Nunjucks templates
Issues with the output should be reported on the Nunjucks issue tracker.
$ npm install --save-dev gulp-nunjucks
const gulp = require('gulp');
const nunjucks = require('gulp-nunjucks');
exports.default = () => (
gulp.src('templates/greeting.html')
.pipe(nunjucks.compile({name: 'Sindre'}))
.pipe(gulp.dest('dist'))
);
You can alternatively use gulp-data to inject the data:
const gulp = require('gulp');
const nunjucks = require('gulp-nunjucks');
const data = require('gulp-data');
exports.default = () => (
gulp.src('templates/greeting.html')
.pipe(data(() => ({name: 'Sindre'})))
.pipe(nunjucks.compile())
.pipe(gulp.dest('dist'))
);
const gulp = require('gulp');
const nunjucks = require('gulp-nunjucks');
exports.default = () => (
gulp.src('templates/greeting.html')
.pipe(nunjucks.precompile())
.pipe(gulp.dest('dist'))
);
Compile a template using the provided
data.
Type:
object
The data object used to populate the text.
Type:
object
Options will be passed directly to the Nunjucks Environment constructor which will be used to compile templates.
Type:
nunjucks.Environment
Default:
new nunjucks.Environment()
The custom Nunjucks Environment object which will be used to compile templates. If supplied, the rest of
options will be ignored.
Type:
object
An object containing custom filters that will be passed to Nunjucks, with the filter's name as key and the filter function as value.
Async filters should be defined as async functions. You cannot use just a promise-returning function.
Example:
{
'shorten': string => string.slice(0, 5),
'round': number => Math.round(number),
'fetch': async url => {
const response = await fetch(url);
const result = await response.text();
return result;
}
}
Precompile a template for rendering dynamically at a later time.
Same options as
nunjucks.precompile() except for
name.
Type:
object
Type:
Function
Default: Relative template path
Example:
templates/list.html
You can override the default behavior by supplying a function which gets the current File object and is expected to return the name.
Example:
{
name: file => `template-${file.relative}`
}