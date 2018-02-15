To install the gulp-nsp module into your project simply run
npm install gulp-nsp --save
Then in your gulpfile, add the following task.
var gulpNSP = require('gulp-nsp');
//To check your project
gulp.task('nsp', function (cb) {
gulpNSP({package: __dirname + '/package.json'}, cb);
});
//If you're using a shrinkwrap file, pass both the shrinkwrap and the package.json
gulp.task('nsp', function (cb) {
gulpNSP({
shrinkwrap: __dirname + '/npm-shrinkwrap.json',
package: __dirname + '/package.json'
}, cb);
});
If you don't want to stop your gulp flow if some vulnerabilities have been found use the stopOnError option:
gulp.task('nsp', function (cb) {
gulpNSP({
package: __dirname + '/package.json',
stopOnError: false
}, cb);
});
If you want to use an alternative output reporter provided by nsp use the output option.
gulp.task('nsp', function (cb) {
gulpNSP({
package: __dirname + '/package.json',
reporter: 'summary'
}, cb);
});
If you want to use a proxy you can configure it via this option.
gulp.task('nsp', function (cb) {
gulpNSP({
package: __dirname + '/package.json',
proxy: 'http://127.0.0.1:8080'
}, cb);
});
The Node Security CLI supports adding exceptions. These are advisories that you have evaluated and personally deemed unimportant for your project. Instructions are available on the nsp cli repository.
