Installation

To install the gulp-nsp module into your project simply run

npm install gulp-nsp --save

Usage

Then in your gulpfile, add the following task.

var gulpNSP = require ( 'gulp-nsp' ); gulp.task( 'nsp' , function ( cb ) { gulpNSP({ package : __dirname + '/package.json' }, cb); });

gulp.task( 'nsp' , function ( cb ) { gulpNSP({ shrinkwrap : __dirname + '/npm-shrinkwrap.json' , package : __dirname + '/package.json' }, cb); });

Options

stopOnError

If you don't want to stop your gulp flow if some vulnerabilities have been found use the stopOnError option:

gulp.task( 'nsp' , function ( cb ) { gulpNSP({ package : __dirname + '/package.json' , stopOnError : false }, cb); });

output

If you want to use an alternative output reporter provided by nsp use the output option.

gulp.task( 'nsp' , function ( cb ) { gulpNSP({ package : __dirname + '/package.json' , reporter : 'summary' }, cb); });

proxy

If you want to use a proxy you can configure it via this option.

gulp.task( 'nsp' , function ( cb ) { gulpNSP({ package : __dirname + '/package.json' , proxy : 'http://127.0.0.1:8080' }, cb); });

Exceptions

The Node Security CLI supports adding exceptions. These are advisories that you have evaluated and personally deemed unimportant for your project. Instructions are available on the nsp cli repository.

License

Copyright (c) 2016 by ^Lift Security Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE -2.0 Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.

Note: the above text describes the license for the code located in this repository only. Usage of this tool or the API this tool accesses implies acceptance of our terms of service.