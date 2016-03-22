openbase logo
gulp-npm-script-sync

by Austin Pray
1.1.0 (see all)

Syncs all your gulp tasks into the scripts section of your package.json

187

12

6yrs ago

2

1

MIT

Readme

gulp-npm-script-sync Build Status

Syncs all your gulp tasks into the scripts section of your package.json. For instance: gulp watch can be run as npm run watch. npm will use the local gulp inside your node_modules folder, so there is no need to install gulp globally to run the tasks. inspired by this stackoverflow question.

install

npm install --save-dev gulp-npm-script-sync

usage

// gulpfile.js
var gulp = require('gulp');
var sync = require('gulp-npm-script-sync');

// your gulpfile contents

sync(gulp);

Using the configurations:

// gulpfile.js
var gulp = require('gulp');
var sync = require('gulp-npm-script-sync');

// your gulpfile contents

sync(gulp, {
  path: 'path/to/package.json',
  excluded: ['task1', 'task2']
});

