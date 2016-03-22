Syncs all your gulp tasks into the scripts section of your package.json. For instance: gulp watch can be run as npm run watch . npm will use the local gulp inside your node_modules folder, so there is no need to install gulp globally to run the tasks. inspired by this stackoverflow question.

install

npm install --save-dev gulp-npm-script-sync

usage

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var sync = require ( 'gulp-npm-script-sync' ); sync(gulp);

Using the configurations: