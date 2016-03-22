Syncs all your gulp tasks into the scripts section of your package.json. For instance:
gulp watch can be run as
npm run watch. npm will use the local gulp inside your
node_modules folder, so there is no need to install gulp globally to run the tasks. inspired by this stackoverflow question.
npm install --save-dev gulp-npm-script-sync
// gulpfile.js
var gulp = require('gulp');
var sync = require('gulp-npm-script-sync');
// your gulpfile contents
sync(gulp);
Using the configurations:
// gulpfile.js
var gulp = require('gulp');
var sync = require('gulp-npm-script-sync');
// your gulpfile contents
sync(gulp, {
path: 'path/to/package.json',
excluded: ['task1', 'task2']
});