Usage

First, install gulp-nightwatch as a development dependency:

npm install --save-dev gulp-nightwatch

Then, write your gulpfile.js as below.

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ), nightwatch = require ( 'gulp-nightwatch' ); gulp.task( 'default' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( 'gulpfile.js' ) .pipe(nightwatch({ configFile : 'test/nightwatch.json' })); });

You can pass command line options to Nightwatch as an array by using the option cliArgs .

gulp.task( 'nightwatch:chrome' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( 'gulpfile.js' ) .pipe(nightwatch({ configFile : 'test/nightwatch.json' , cliArgs : [ '--env chrome' , '--tag sandbox' ] })); });

You may use an object instead, if you prefer.

gulp.task( 'nightwatch:chrome' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( 'gulpfile.js' ) .pipe(nightwatch({ configFile : 'test/nightwatch.json' , cliArgs : { env : 'chrome' , tag : 'sandbox' } })); });

API

options

configFile

Type: String Default: nightwatch.json

The path to your Nightwatch config

cliArgs

Type: Array or Object Default: null

Command line options for Nightwatch