Precompile AngularJS templates to a JS file with $templateCache.

Install

Install with npm

npm install --save-dev gulp-ng-template

Usage

var minifyHtml = require ( 'gulp-minify-html' ) var ngTemplate = require ( 'gulp-ng-template' ) gulp.task( 'templates:dist' , function ( ) { gulp.src( 'src/tpl/**/*.html' ) .pipe(minifyHtml({ empty : true , quotes : true })) .pipe(ngTemplate({ moduleName : 'genTemplates' , standalone : true , filePath : 'js/templates.js' })) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'dist' )); })

Demo

test/a.html:

< div class = "test" > A </ div >

test/b.html:

< div class = "test" > < span > B </ span > </ div >

gulp test :

gulp.task( 'test' , function ( ) { return gulp.src([ 'test/a.html' , 'test/b.html' ]) .pipe(ngTemplate({ filePath : 'js/tpl.js' })) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'test' )); })

test/js/tpl.js:

; angular.module( 'ngTemplates' ).run([ '$templateCache' , function ( $templateCache ) { $templateCache.put( 'a.html' , '<div class="test">A</div>

' ); $templateCache.put( 'b.html' , '<div class="test">

<span>B</span>

</div>

' ); }]);

Options

moduleName

Optional, Type: String , Default: 'ngTemplates' .

Name of the AngularJS module.

standalone

Optional, Type: Boolean , Default: false .

Create an AngularJS module.

wrap

Optional, Type: Boolean , Default: true .

wrap the code with IIFE.

useStrict

Optional, Type: Boolean , Default: true .

'use strict;' will be generated on the top, but if Options.wrap is true, it be generated in the IIFE.

prefix

Optional, Type: String , Default: '' .

Add a prefix to $templateCache's key.

gulp.task( 'test' , function ( ) { return gulp.src([ 'test/a.html' , 'test/b.html' ]) .pipe(ngTemplate({ filePath : 'js/tpl.js' , prefix : '/app/' })) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'test' )); })

test/js/tpl.js:

; angular.module( 'ngTemplates' ).run([ '$templateCache' , function ( $templateCache ) { $templateCache.put( '/app/a.html' , '<div class="test">A</div>

' ); $templateCache.put( '/app/b.html' , '<div class="test">

<span>B</span>

</div>

' ); }])

filePath

Optional, Type: String , Default: 'templates.js' .

Create a JS file that Joined all template files.

License

MIT © Teambition