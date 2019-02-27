openbase logo
gulp-ng-template

by teambition
1.0.1 (see all)

Precompile AngularJS templates to a JS file with $templateCache

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

gulp-ng-template

Precompile AngularJS templates to a JS file with $templateCache.

NPM version Build Status

Install

Install with npm

npm install --save-dev gulp-ng-template

Usage

var minifyHtml = require('gulp-minify-html')
var ngTemplate = require('gulp-ng-template')

gulp.task('templates:dist', function() {
  gulp.src('src/tpl/**/*.html')
    .pipe(minifyHtml({empty: true, quotes: true}))
    .pipe(ngTemplate({
      moduleName: 'genTemplates',
      standalone: true,
      filePath: 'js/templates.js'
    }))
    .pipe(gulp.dest('dist'));  // output file: 'dist/js/templates.js'
})

Demo

test/a.html:

<div class="test">A</div>

test/b.html:

<div class="test">
  <span>B</span>
</div>

gulp test:

gulp.task('test', function () {
  return gulp.src(['test/a.html', 'test/b.html'])
    .pipe(ngTemplate({filePath: 'js/tpl.js'}))
    .pipe(gulp.dest('test'));
})

test/js/tpl.js:

'use strict';

angular.module('ngTemplates').run(['$templateCache', function($templateCache) {

  $templateCache.put('a.html', '<div class="test">A</div>\n');

  $templateCache.put('b.html', '<div class="test">\n  <span>B</span>\n</div>\n');

}]);

Options

moduleName

Optional, Type: String, Default: 'ngTemplates'.

Name of the AngularJS module.

standalone

Optional, Type: Boolean, Default: false.

Create an AngularJS module.

wrap

Optional, Type: Boolean, Default: true.

wrap the code with IIFE.

useStrict

Optional, Type: Boolean, Default: true.

'use strict;' will be generated on the top, but if Options.wrap is true, it be generated in the IIFE.

prefix

Optional, Type: String, Default: ''.

Add a prefix to $templateCache's key.

gulp.task('test', function () {
  return gulp.src(['test/a.html', 'test/b.html'])
    .pipe(ngTemplate({
      filePath: 'js/tpl.js',
      prefix: '/app/'
    }))
    .pipe(gulp.dest('test'));
})

test/js/tpl.js:

'use strict';

angular.module('ngTemplates').run(['$templateCache', function($templateCache) {

  $templateCache.put('/app/a.html', '<div class="test">A</div>\n');

  $templateCache.put('/app/b.html', '<div class="test">\n  <span>B</span>\n</div>\n');

}])

filePath

Optional, Type: String, Default: 'templates.js'.

Create a JS file that Joined all template files.

License

MIT © Teambition

