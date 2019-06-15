A plugin for gulp which generates AngularJS modules, which pre-load your HTML code into the $templateCache. This way AngularJS doesn't need to request the actual HTML files anymore.
First, install
gulp-ng-html2js as a development dependency:
npm install --save-dev gulp-ng-html2js
Then, add it to your
gulpfile.js:
var ngHtml2Js = require("gulp-ng-html2js");
gulp.src("./partials/*.html")
.pipe(ngHtml2Js({
moduleName: "MyAwesomePartials",
prefix: "/partials"
}))
.pipe(gulp.dest("./dist/partials"));
The main reason to use this module would be optimization. By pre-loading the HTML files, you can spare requests and
loading time when the files are actually needed. When you are optimizing, you should do it properly. So, we should add
the following plugins:
gulp-minify-html,
gulp-uglify, and
gulp-concat:
var ngHtml2Js = require("gulp-ng-html2js");
var minifyHtml = require("gulp-minify-html");
var concat = require("gulp-concat");
var uglify = require("gulp-uglify");
gulp.src("./partials/*.html")
.pipe(minifyHtml({
empty: true,
spare: true,
quotes: true
}))
.pipe(ngHtml2Js({
moduleName: "MyAwesomePartials",
prefix: "/partials"
}))
.pipe(concat("partials.min.js"))
.pipe(uglify())
.pipe(gulp.dest("./dist/partials"));
This way you end up with 1 single, minified Javascript file, which pre-loads all the (minified) HTML templates.
If you have your modules sorted into directories that match the module name, you could do something like this:
// This picks up files like this:
// partials/date-picker/year.html (as well as month.html, day.html)
// partials/expanded-combo-box/combobox.html
// partials/forms/feedback.html (as well as survey.html, contact.html)
// Returns modules like this:
// datePicker, expandedComboBox, forms
gulp.src("./partials/**/*.html")
.pipe(ngHtml2Js({
moduleName: function (file) {
var pathParts = file.path.split('/');
var folder = pathParts[pathParts.length - 2];
return folder.replace(/-[a-z]/g, function (match) {
return match.substr(1).toUpperCase();
});
}
}))
.pipe(concat("partials.min.js"))
.pipe(gulp.dest('./dist/partials'));
}
Type:
String or
Function
The name of the generated AngularJS module. Uses the file url if omitted.
When this is a function, the returned value will be the module name. The function will be passed the vinyl file object so the module name can be determined from the path, content, last access time or any other property. Returning
undefined will fall back to the file url.
Type:
Boolean
Whether to attempt to declare a new module (used with options.moduleName). True if omitted.
Set this to false if options.moduleName is already declared.
Type:
String
The prefix which should be prepended to the file path to generate the file url.
Type:
String
The prefix which should be subtracted from the file path to generate the file url.
Type:
Function
A function that allows the generate file url to be manipulated. For example:
function (templateUrl, templateFile) {
return templateUrl.replace('.tpl.html', '.html');
}
Type:
String
A custom Lodash template for generating the Javacript code. The template is called with the following params:
Example
{
template: "$templateCache.put('<%= template.url %>', '<%= template.escapedContent %>');"
}
Type:
String
The file extension of the generated files. Defaults to .js. Can be used to generate TypeScript files and create a gulp TypeScript - job to convert them. For a working example take a look at angular-systemjs-typescript-boilerplate
Type:
String
commonjs: export the angular module using
module.exports =
system: export the angular module using
export default
Note this does not export anything with
declareModuleset to
true.
Example
{
export: 'commonjs'
}
{
export: 'system'
}