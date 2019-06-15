openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gnh

gulp-ng-html2js

by Mark Lagendijk
0.2.3 (see all)

Gulp plugin for compiling the HTML files of your Angular app to Javascript.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

9.1K

GitHub Stars

113

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

3

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

gulp-ng-html2js NPM version Build Status Dependency Status

A plugin for gulp which generates AngularJS modules, which pre-load your HTML code into the $templateCache. This way AngularJS doesn't need to request the actual HTML files anymore.

Usage

First, install gulp-ng-html2js as a development dependency:

npm install --save-dev gulp-ng-html2js

Then, add it to your gulpfile.js:

var ngHtml2Js = require("gulp-ng-html2js");

gulp.src("./partials/*.html")
    .pipe(ngHtml2Js({
        moduleName: "MyAwesomePartials",
        prefix: "/partials"
    }))
    .pipe(gulp.dest("./dist/partials"));

The main reason to use this module would be optimization. By pre-loading the HTML files, you can spare requests and loading time when the files are actually needed. When you are optimizing, you should do it properly. So, we should add the following plugins: gulp-minify-html, gulp-uglify, and gulp-concat:

var ngHtml2Js = require("gulp-ng-html2js");
var minifyHtml = require("gulp-minify-html");
var concat = require("gulp-concat");
var uglify = require("gulp-uglify");

gulp.src("./partials/*.html")
    .pipe(minifyHtml({
        empty: true,
        spare: true,
        quotes: true
    }))
    .pipe(ngHtml2Js({
        moduleName: "MyAwesomePartials",
        prefix: "/partials"
    }))
    .pipe(concat("partials.min.js"))
    .pipe(uglify())
    .pipe(gulp.dest("./dist/partials"));

This way you end up with 1 single, minified Javascript file, which pre-loads all the (minified) HTML templates.

If you have your modules sorted into directories that match the module name, you could do something like this:

// This picks up files like this:
//   partials/date-picker/year.html (as well as month.html, day.html)
//   partials/expanded-combo-box/combobox.html
//   partials/forms/feedback.html (as well as survey.html, contact.html)
// Returns modules like this:
//   datePicker, expandedComboBox, forms
gulp.src("./partials/**/*.html")
    .pipe(ngHtml2Js({
        moduleName: function (file) {
            var pathParts = file.path.split('/');
            var folder = pathParts[pathParts.length - 2];
            return folder.replace(/-[a-z]/g, function (match) {
                return match.substr(1).toUpperCase();
            });
        }
    }))
    .pipe(concat("partials.min.js"))
    .pipe(gulp.dest('./dist/partials'));
}

API

ngHtml2Js(options)

options.moduleName

Type: String or Function

The name of the generated AngularJS module. Uses the file url if omitted.

When this is a function, the returned value will be the module name. The function will be passed the vinyl file object so the module name can be determined from the path, content, last access time or any other property. Returning undefined will fall back to the file url.

options.declareModule

Type: Boolean

Whether to attempt to declare a new module (used with options.moduleName). True if omitted.

Set this to false if options.moduleName is already declared.

options.prefix

Type: String

The prefix which should be prepended to the file path to generate the file url.

options.stripPrefix

Type: String

The prefix which should be subtracted from the file path to generate the file url.

options.rename

Type: Function

A function that allows the generate file url to be manipulated. For example:

function (templateUrl, templateFile) {
  return templateUrl.replace('.tpl.html', '.html');
}

options.template

Type: String

A custom Lodash template for generating the Javacript code. The template is called with the following params:

  • moduleName: the resulting module name.
  • template
    • url: the resulting template url.
    • content: the HTML content of the input file.
    • escapedContent: the escaped HTML content of the input file. Note: the HTML content is escaped for usage in a single quoted string.
    • prettyEscapedContent: the readable, escaped HTML content of the input file.

Example

{
  template: "$templateCache.put('<%= template.url %>', '<%= template.escapedContent %>');"
}

options.extension

Type: String

The file extension of the generated files. Defaults to .js. Can be used to generate TypeScript files and create a gulp TypeScript - job to convert them. For a working example take a look at angular-systemjs-typescript-boilerplate

options.export

Type: String

  • commonjs: export the angular module using module.exports =
  • system: export the angular module using export default

Note this does not export anything with declareModule set to true.

Example

{
  export: 'commonjs'
}

{
  export: 'system'
}

License

MIT License

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial