A plugin for gulp which generates AngularJS modules, which pre-load your HTML code into the $templateCache. This way AngularJS doesn't need to request the actual HTML files anymore.

Usage

First, install gulp-ng-html2js as a development dependency:

npm install --save-dev gulp-ng-html2js

Then, add it to your gulpfile.js :

var ngHtml2Js = require ( "gulp-ng-html2js" ); gulp.src( "./partials/*.html" ) .pipe(ngHtml2Js({ moduleName : "MyAwesomePartials" , prefix : "/partials" })) .pipe(gulp.dest( "./dist/partials" ));

The main reason to use this module would be optimization. By pre-loading the HTML files, you can spare requests and loading time when the files are actually needed. When you are optimizing, you should do it properly. So, we should add the following plugins: gulp-minify-html , gulp-uglify , and gulp-concat :

var ngHtml2Js = require ( "gulp-ng-html2js" ); var minifyHtml = require ( "gulp-minify-html" ); var concat = require ( "gulp-concat" ); var uglify = require ( "gulp-uglify" ); gulp.src( "./partials/*.html" ) .pipe(minifyHtml({ empty : true , spare : true , quotes : true })) .pipe(ngHtml2Js({ moduleName : "MyAwesomePartials" , prefix : "/partials" })) .pipe(concat( "partials.min.js" )) .pipe(uglify()) .pipe(gulp.dest( "./dist/partials" ));

This way you end up with 1 single, minified Javascript file, which pre-loads all the (minified) HTML templates.

If you have your modules sorted into directories that match the module name, you could do something like this:

gulp.src( "./partials/**/*.html" ) .pipe(ngHtml2Js({ moduleName : function ( file ) { var pathParts = file.path.split( '/' ); var folder = pathParts[pathParts.length - 2 ]; return folder.replace( /-[a-z]/g , function ( match ) { return match.substr( 1 ).toUpperCase(); }); } })) .pipe(concat( "partials.min.js" )) .pipe(gulp.dest( './dist/partials' )); }

API

Type: String or Function

The name of the generated AngularJS module. Uses the file url if omitted.

When this is a function, the returned value will be the module name. The function will be passed the vinyl file object so the module name can be determined from the path, content, last access time or any other property. Returning undefined will fall back to the file url.

Type: Boolean

Whether to attempt to declare a new module (used with options.moduleName). True if omitted.

Set this to false if options.moduleName is already declared.

Type: String

The prefix which should be prepended to the file path to generate the file url.

Type: String

The prefix which should be subtracted from the file path to generate the file url.

Type: Function

A function that allows the generate file url to be manipulated. For example:

function ( templateUrl, templateFile ) { return templateUrl.replace( '.tpl.html' , '.html' ); }

Type: String

A custom Lodash template for generating the Javacript code. The template is called with the following params:

moduleName: the resulting module name.

template url: the resulting template url. content: the HTML content of the input file. escapedContent: the escaped HTML content of the input file. Note: the HTML content is escaped for usage in a single quoted string. prettyEscapedContent: the readable, escaped HTML content of the input file.



Example

{ template : "$templateCache.put('<%= template.url %>', '<%= template.escapedContent %>');" }

Type: String

The file extension of the generated files. Defaults to .js. Can be used to generate TypeScript files and create a gulp TypeScript - job to convert them. For a working example take a look at angular-systemjs-typescript-boilerplate

Type: String

commonjs : export the angular module using module.exports =

: export the angular module using system : export the angular module using export default

Note this does not export anything with declareModule set to true .

Example

{ export : 'commonjs' }

{ export : 'system' }

License

MIT License