Package gulp-ng-constant Description Plugin for dynamic generation of angular constant modules.

Based of grunt-ng-constant Node Version >= 0.10

Usage

Configuration in gulpfile.js

gulpfile.js

var ngConstant = require ( 'gulp-ng-constant' ); gulp.task( 'config' , function ( ) { gulp.src( 'app/config.json' ) .pipe(ngConstant({ name : 'my.module.config' , deps : [ 'ngAnimate' ], constants : { myPropCnt : 'hola!' }, wrap : 'amd' , })) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'dist' )); });

app/config.json

{ "myFirstCnt" : true , "mySecondCnt" : { "hello" : "world" } }

dist/config.js (output)

define([ "require" , "exports" ], function ( require, exports ) { return angular.module( "my.module.config" , [ "ngAnimate" ]) .constant( "myFirstCnt" , true ) .constant( "mySecondCnt" , { "hello" : "world" }) .constant( "myPropCnt" , "hola!" ); });

Configuration in config.json

gulpfile.js

var ngConstant = require ( 'gulp-ng-constant' ); gulp.task( 'config' , function ( ) { gulp.src( 'app/config.json' ) .pipe(ngConstant()) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'dist' )); });

app/config.json

{ "name" : "my.module.config" , "deps" : [ "ngAnimate" ], "wrap" : "commonjs" , "constants" : { "myFirstCnt" : true , "mySecondCnt" : { "hello" : "world" } } }

dist/config.js (output)

module .exports = angular.module( "my.module.config" , [ "ngAnimate" ]) .constant( "myFirstCnt" , true ) .constant( "mySecondCnt" , { "hello" : "world" }) .constant( "myPropCnt" , "hola!" );

Options

Type: string

Default: filename or "ngConstants"

Overrides: json.name

optional

The module name. This property will override any name property defined in the input json file. The default name when used as a transform stream (i.e. regular plugin) is the passed file name. When options.stream is true the default name is "ngConstants" .

Type: boolean

Default: false

optional

If true it returns a new gulp stream, which can then be piped other gulp plugins (Example).

Type: Object | string

Default: undefined

Extends/Overrides: json.constants

Constants to defined in the module. Can be a JSON string or an Object . This property extends the one defined in the input json file. If there are properties with the same name, this properties will override the ones from the input json file.

Type: boolean

Default: false

optional

This applies to constants of the Object type. If true the constants of type Object from the input file and the constants from the configuration will be merged.

Type: array<string>|boolean

Default: []

Overrides: json.deps

optional

An array that specifies the default dependencies a module should have. To add the constants to an existing module, you can set it to false . This property will override any deps property defined in the input json file.

Type: boolean|string

Default: 'es6'

Available: [false, 'amd', 'commonjs', 'es6']

optional

A boolean to active or deactive the automatic wrapping. A string who will wrap the result of file, use the <%= __ngModule %> variable to indicate where to put the generated module content. A string with 'amd' that wraps the module as an AMD module, compatible with RequireJS

Type: string

Default: null

optional

A string that is prepended to the wrapper.

Type: string

Default: null

optional

A string that is appended to the wrapper.

Type: string

Default: null

optional

A string that defines how the JSON.stringify method will prettify your code, e.g. '\t' , ' '

Type: string

Default: content of tpls/constant.tpl.ejs

optional

EJS template to apply when creating the output configuration file. The following variables are passed to the template during render:

moduleName : the module name ( string )

: the module name ( ) deps : the module dependencies ( array<string> )

: the module dependencies ( ) constants : the module constants ( array<contantObj> ) where a constantObj is an object with a name and a value , both strings .

: the module constants ( )

Type: string

Default: 'tpls/constant.tpl.ejs'

optional

Location of a custom template file for creating the output configuration file. Defaults to the provided constants template file if none provided.

Type: string

Default: '' (empty string)

optional

A string that is used to indent the .constant() lines in the generated file. Useful only for formatting the output file.

Examples

Multiple Environments

config.json

{ "development" : { "greeting" : "Sup!" }, "production" : { "greeting" : "Hello" } }

gulpfile.js

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var ngConstant = require ( 'gulp-ng-constant' ); gulp.task( 'constants' , function ( ) { var myConfig = require ( './config.json' ); var envConfig = myConfig[process.env]; return ngConstant({ constants : envConfig, stream : true }) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'dist' )); });

Stream

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var ngConstant = require ( 'gulp-ng-constant' ); var uglify = require ( 'gulp-uglify' ); gulp.task( 'constants' , function ( ) { var constants = { hello : 'world' }; return ngConstant({ constants : constants, stream : true }) .pipe(uglify()) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'dist' )); });

YAML

Just write your configuration in a YAML file and pipe it to the plugin.

config.yml

greeting: Merry Christmas! seasons: - Winter - Spring - Summer - Fall

gulpfile.js

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var ngConstant = require ( 'gulp-ng-constant' ); gulp.task( 'constants' , function ( ) { gulp.src( 'app/config.yml' ) .pipe(ngConstant()) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'dist' )); });

ECMAScript 2015 (ES6)

envs.json

{ "development" : { "ENV" : { "KEY" : "secret" , "API_URL" : "http://localhost/" } }, "production" : { "ENV" : { "KEY" : "superSecret" , "API_URL" : "http://example.com/" } } }

gulpfile.babel.js

import gulp from 'gulp' ; import rename from 'gulp-rename' ; import ngConstant from 'gulp-ng-constant' ; gulp.task( 'constants' , function ( ) { var myConfig = require ( './envs.json' ); var envConfig = myConfig[process.env]; return ngConstant({ name : "app.env" , constants : envConfig, stream : true , wrap : "es6" }) .pipe(rename( 'env.js' )) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'dist' )); });

app.js

; import angular from 'angular' ; import env from 'env' ; let app = angular.module( 'app' , [env.name]) .factory( 'someRepository' , function ( $http, ENV ) { $http.get(ENV.API_URL); }); export default app;

Special Thanks

@alexeygolev, @sabudaye, @ojacquemart, @lukehorvat, @rimian, @andidev, @dotDeeka, @LoicMahieu, @vladimirgamalian