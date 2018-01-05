openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gnc

gulp-ng-constant

by Arturo Guzman
1.2.0 (see all)

Gulp plugin for dynamic generation of angular constant modules.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.7K

GitHub Stars

109

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

15

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

gulp-ng-constant

License NPM version NPM version
Build Status Code Climate Dependency Status

Information

Packagegulp-ng-constant
Description Plugin for dynamic generation of angular constant modules.
Based of grunt-ng-constant
Node Version >= 0.10

Index

  1. Usage
  1. Options
  1. Examples
  1. Special Thanks

Usage

Configuration in gulpfile.js

gulpfile.js

var ngConstant = require('gulp-ng-constant');

gulp.task('config', function () {
  gulp.src('app/config.json')
    .pipe(ngConstant({
      name: 'my.module.config',
      deps: ['ngAnimate'],
      constants: { myPropCnt: 'hola!' },
      wrap: 'amd',
    }))
    // Writes config.js to dist/ folder
    .pipe(gulp.dest('dist'));
});

app/config.json

{
  "myFirstCnt": true,
  "mySecondCnt": { "hello": "world" }
}

dist/config.js (output)

define(["require", "exports"], function(require, exports) {
  return angular.module("my.module.config", ["ngAnimate"])
    .constant("myFirstCnt", true)
    .constant("mySecondCnt", { "hello": "world" })
    .constant("myPropCnt", "hola!");
});

Configuration in config.json

gulpfile.js

var ngConstant = require('gulp-ng-constant');

gulp.task('config', function () {
  gulp.src('app/config.json')
    .pipe(ngConstant())
    // Writes config.js to dist/ folder
    .pipe(gulp.dest('dist'));
});

app/config.json

{
  "name": "my.module.config",
  "deps": ["ngAnimate"],
  "wrap": "commonjs",
  "constants": {
    "myFirstCnt": true,
    "mySecondCnt": { "hello": "world" }
  }
}

dist/config.js (output)

module.exports = angular.module("my.module.config", ["ngAnimate"])
    .constant("myFirstCnt", true)
    .constant("mySecondCnt", { "hello": "world" })
    .constant("myPropCnt", "hola!");

Options

options.name

Type: string
Default: filename or "ngConstants"
Overrides: json.name
optional

The module name. This property will override any name property defined in the input json file. The default name when used as a transform stream (i.e. regular plugin) is the passed file name. When options.stream is true the default name is "ngConstants".

options.stream

Type: boolean
Default: false
optional

If true it returns a new gulp stream, which can then be piped other gulp plugins (Example).

options.constants

Type: Object | string
Default: undefined
Extends/Overrides: json.constants

Constants to defined in the module. Can be a JSON string or an Object. This property extends the one defined in the input json file. If there are properties with the same name, this properties will override the ones from the input json file.

options.merge

Type: boolean
Default: false
optional

This applies to constants of the Object type. If true the constants of type Object from the input file and the constants from the configuration will be merged.

options.deps

Type: array<string>|boolean
Default: []
Overrides: json.deps
optional

An array that specifies the default dependencies a module should have. To add the constants to an existing module, you can set it to false. This property will override any deps property defined in the input json file.

options.wrap

Type: boolean|string
Default: 'es6'
Available: [false, 'amd', 'commonjs', 'es6']
optional

A boolean to active or deactive the automatic wrapping. A string who will wrap the result of file, use the <%= __ngModule %> variable to indicate where to put the generated module content. A string with 'amd' that wraps the module as an AMD module, compatible with RequireJS

options.wrapHeader

Type: string
Default: null
optional

A string that is prepended to the wrapper.

options.wrapFooter

Type: string
Default: null
optional

A string that is appended to the wrapper.

options.space

Type: string
Default: null
optional

A string that defines how the JSON.stringify method will prettify your code, e.g. '\t', ' '

options.template

Type: string
Default: content of tpls/constant.tpl.ejs
optional

EJS template to apply when creating the output configuration file. The following variables are passed to the template during render:

  • moduleName: the module name (string)
  • deps: the module dependencies (array<string>)
  • constants: the module constants (array<contantObj>)
    • where a constantObj is an object with a name and a value, both strings.

options.templatePath

Type: string
Default: 'tpls/constant.tpl.ejs'
optional

Location of a custom template file for creating the output configuration file. Defaults to the provided constants template file if none provided.

options.indent

Type: string
Default: '' (empty string)
optional

A string that is used to indent the .constant() lines in the generated file. Useful only for formatting the output file.

Examples

Multiple Environments

config.json

{
  "development": { "greeting": "Sup!" },
  "production": { "greeting": "Hello" }
}

gulpfile.js

var gulp = require('gulp');
var ngConstant = require('gulp-ng-constant');

gulp.task('constants', function () {
  var myConfig = require('./config.json');
  var envConfig = myConfig[process.env];
  return ngConstant({
      constants: envConfig,
      stream: true
    })
    .pipe(gulp.dest('dist'));
});

Stream

var gulp = require('gulp');
var ngConstant = require('gulp-ng-constant');
var uglify = require('gulp-uglify');

gulp.task('constants', function () {
  var constants = { hello: 'world' };
  return ngConstant({
      constants: constants,
      stream: true
    })
    .pipe(uglify())  
    .pipe(gulp.dest('dist'));
});

YAML

Just write your configuration in a YAML file and pipe it to the plugin.

config.yml

greeting: Merry Christmas!
seasons:
  - Winter
  - Spring
  - Summer
  - Fall

gulpfile.js

var gulp = require('gulp');
var ngConstant = require('gulp-ng-constant');

gulp.task('constants', function () {
  gulp.src('app/config.yml')
    .pipe(ngConstant())
    .pipe(gulp.dest('dist'));
});

ECMAScript 2015 (ES6)

envs.json

{
  "development": {
    "ENV": {
        "KEY": "secret",
        "API_URL": "http://localhost/"
    }
  },
  "production": {
    "ENV": {
        "KEY": "superSecret",
        "API_URL": "http://example.com/"
    }
  }
}

gulpfile.babel.js

import gulp     from 'gulp';
import rename   from 'gulp-rename';
import ngConstant from 'gulp-ng-constant';

gulp.task('constants', function () {
  var myConfig = require('./envs.json');
  var envConfig = myConfig[process.env];
  return ngConstant({
      name: "app.env",
      constants: envConfig,
      stream: true,
      wrap: "es6"
    })
    .pipe(rename('env.js'))
    .pipe(gulp.dest('dist'));
});

app.js

'use strict';

import angular from 'angular';
import env from 'env';

let app = angular.module('app', [env.name])
    .factory('someRepository', function($http, ENV) {
        //Just to illustrate
        $http.get(ENV.API_URL);
    });


export default app;

Special Thanks

@alexeygolev, @sabudaye, @ojacquemart, @lukehorvat, @rimian, @andidev, @dotDeeka, @LoicMahieu, @vladimirgamalian

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial