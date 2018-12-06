It's often useful to generate a file of constants, usually as environment variables, for your Angular apps. This Gulp plugin will allow you to provide an object of properties and will generate an Angular module of constants.

To Install:

npm install gulp-ng-config

How it works

It's pretty simple: gulpNgConfig(moduleName)

Example Usage

We start with our task. Our source file is a JSON file containing our configuration. We will pipe this through gulpNgConfig and out will come an angular module of constants.

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var gulpNgConfig = require ( 'gulp-ng-config' ); gulp.task( 'test' , function ( ) { gulp.src( 'configFile.json' ) .pipe(gulpNgConfig( 'myApp.config' )) .pipe(gulp.dest( '.' )) });

Assume that configFile.json contains:

{ "string" : "my string" , "integer" : 12345 , "object" : { "one" : 2 , "three" : [ "four" ]}, "array" : [ "one" , 2 , { "three" : "four" }, [ 5 , "six" ]] }

Running gulp test will take configFile.json and produce configFile.js with the following content:

angular.module( 'myApp.config' , []) .constant( 'string' , "my string" ) .constant( 'integer' , 12345 ) .constant( 'object' , { "one" : 2 , "three" :[ "four" ]}) .constant( 'array' , [ "one" , 2 ,{ "three" : "four" },[ 5 , "six" ]]);

We now can include this configuration module in our main app and access the constants

angular.module( 'myApp' , [ 'myApp.config' ]).run( function ( string ) { console .log( "The string constant!" , string) });

Configuration

Currently there are a few configurable options to control the output of your configuration file:

Type: String Optional

If your configuration contains multiple environments, you can supply the key you want the plugin to load from your configuration file.

Example config.json file with multiple environments:

{ "local" : { "EnvironmentConfig" : { "api" : "http://localhost/" } }, "production" : { "EnvironmentConfig" : { "api" : "https://api.production.com/" } } }

Usage of the plugin:

gulpNgConfig( 'myApp.config' , { environment : 'production' })

Expected output:

angular.module( 'myApp.config' , []) .constant( 'EnvironmentConfig' , { "api" : "https://api.production.com/" });

Nested Environment

If the configuration is nested it can be accessed by the namespace, for example

{ "version" : "0.1.0" , "env" : { "local" : { "EnvironmentConfig" : { "api" : "http://localhost/" } }, "production" : { "EnvironmentConfig" : { "api" : "https://api.production.com/" } } } }

Usage of the plugin:

gulpNgConfig( 'myApp.config' , { environment : 'env.production' })

Expected output:

angular.module( 'myApp.config' , []) .constant( 'EnvironmentConfig' , { "api" : "https://api.production.com/" });

Multiple Environment keys

Multiple environment keys can be supplied in an array, for example for global and environmental constants

{ "global" : { "version" : "0.1.0" }, "env" : { "local" : { "EnvironmentConfig" : { "api" : "http://localhost/" } }, "production" : { "EnvironmentConfig" : { "api" : "https://api.production.com/" } } } }

Usage of the plugin:

gulpNgConfig( 'myApp.config' , { environment : [ 'env.production' , 'global' ] })

Expected output:

angular.module( 'myApp.config' , []) .constant( 'EnvironmentConfig' , { "api" : "https://api.production.com/" }); .constant( 'version' , '0.1.0' );

Type: Object Optional

You can also override properties from your json file or add more by including them in the gulp tasks:

gulpNgConfig( 'myApp.config' , { constants : { string : 'overridden' , random : 'value' } });

Generating configFile.js

angular.module( 'myApp.config' , []) .constant( 'string' , "overridden" ) .constant( 'integer' , 12345 ) .constant( 'object' , { "one" : 2 , "three" :[ "four" ]}) .constant( 'array' , [ "one" , 2 ,{ "three" : "four" },[ 5 , "six" ]]) .constant( 'random' , "value" );

Type: String Default value: 'constant' Optional

This allows configuring the type of service that is created -- a constant or a value . By default, a constant is created, but a value can be overridden. Possible types:

'constant'

'value'

gulpNgConfig( 'myApp.config' , { type : 'value' });

This will produce configFile.js with a value service.

angular.module( 'myApp.config' , []) .value( '..' , '..' );

Type: Boolean Default value: true Optional

By default, a new module is created with the name supplied. You can access an existing module, rather than creating one, by setting createModule to false.

gulpNgConfig( 'myApp.config' , { createModule : false });

This will produce configFile.js with an existing angular module

angular.module( 'myApp.config' ) .constant( '..' , '..' );

Type: Boolean or String Default value: false Optional

Presets:

ES6

ES2015

Wrap the configuration module in an IIFE or your own wrapper.

gulpNgConfig( 'myApp.config' , { wrap : true })

Will produce an IIFE wrapper for your configuration module:

( function ( ) { return angular.module( 'myApp.config' ) .constant( '..' , '..' ); })();

You can provide a custom wrapper. Provide any string you want, just make sure to include <%= module %> for where you want to embed the angular module.

gulpNgConfig( 'myApp.config' , { wrap : 'define(["angular"], function () {

return <%= module %>

});' });

The reuslting file will contain:

define([ "angular" ], function ( ) { return angular.module( 'myApp.config' , []) .constant( '..' , '..' ); });

Type: String Default value: 'json' Optional

By default, json file is used to generate the module. You can provide yml file to generate the module. Just set parser to 'yml' or 'yaml' . If your file type is yml and you have not defined parser , your file will still be parsed and js be generated correctly. For example, you have a config.yml file,

string: my string integer: 12345 object: one: 2 three: - four

gulp.src( "config.yml" ) .pipe(gulpNgConfig( 'myApp.config' , { parser : 'yml' }));

Generating,

angular.module( 'myApp.config' , []) .constant( 'string' , "my string" ) .constant( 'integer' , 12345 ) .constant( 'object' , { "one" : 2 , "three" :[ "four" ]});

Type: Number|Boolean Default value: false Optional

This allows JSON.stringify to produce a pretty formatted output string.

gulp.src( 'config.json' ) .pipe(gulpNgConfig( 'myApp.config' , { pretty : true }));

Will output a formatted JSON object in the constants, instead of inline.

angular.module( "gulp-ng-config" , []) .constant( "one" , { "two" : "three" });

Type: Array Optional

If you only want some of the keys from the object imported, you can supply the keys you want the plugin to load.

Example config.json file with unwanted keys:

{ "version" : "0.0.1" , "wanted key" : "wanted value" , "unwanted key" : "unwanted value" }

Usage of the plugin:

gulpNgConfig( "myApp.config" , { keys : [ "version" , "wanted key" ] })

Expected output:

angular.module( "myApp.config" , []) .constant( "version" , "0.0.1" ) .constant( "wanted key" , "wanted value" );

Type: String Optional

This allows the developer to provide a custom output template.

Sample template: angularConfigTemplate.html

var foo = 'bar'; angular.module(" < %= moduleName %> " < % if ( createModule ) { %> , [] < % } %> ) < % _.forEach ( constants , function ( constant ) { %> . < %= type %> (" < %= constant.name %> ", < %= constant.value %> ) < % }); %> ;

Configuration:

{ "Foo" : "bar" }

Gulp task:

gulp.src( 'config.json' ) .pipe(gulpNgConfig( 'myApp.config' , { templateFilePath : path.normalize(path.join(__dirname, 'templateFilePath.html' )) }));

Sample output:

var foo = 'bar' ; angular.module( 'myApp.config' , []) .constant( 'Foo' , 'bar' );

Additional Usages

Without a json/yaml file on disk

Use buffer-to-vinyl to create and stream a vinyl file into gulp-ng-config . Now config values can come from environment variables, command-line arguments or anywhere else.

var b2v = require ( 'buffer-to-vinyl' ); var gulpNgConfig = require ( 'gulp-ng-config' ); gulp.task( 'make-config' , function ( ) { var json = JSON .stringify({ }); return b2v.stream( new Buffer(json), 'config.js' ) .pipe(gulpNgConfig( 'myApp.config' )) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'build' )); });

An ES6/ES2015 template can be generated by passing wrap: true as a configuration to the plugin

