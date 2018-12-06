It's often useful to generate a file of constants, usually as environment variables, for your Angular apps. This Gulp plugin will allow you to provide an object of properties and will generate an Angular module of constants.
npm install gulp-ng-config
It's pretty simple:
gulpNgConfig(moduleName)
We start with our task. Our source file is a JSON file containing our configuration. We will pipe this through
gulpNgConfig and out will come an angular module of constants.
var gulp = require('gulp');
var gulpNgConfig = require('gulp-ng-config');
gulp.task('test', function () {
gulp.src('configFile.json')
.pipe(gulpNgConfig('myApp.config'))
.pipe(gulp.dest('.'))
});
Assume that
configFile.json contains:
{
"string": "my string",
"integer": 12345,
"object": {"one": 2, "three": ["four"]},
"array": ["one", 2, {"three": "four"}, [5, "six"]]
}
Running
gulp test will take
configFile.json and produce
configFile.js with the following content:
angular.module('myApp.config', [])
.constant('string', "my string")
.constant('integer', 12345)
.constant('object', {"one":2,"three":["four"]})
.constant('array', ["one",2,{"three":"four"},[5,"six"]]);
We now can include this configuration module in our main app and access the constants
angular.module('myApp', ['myApp.config']).run(function (string) {
console.log("The string constant!", string) // outputs "my string"
});
Currently there are a few configurable options to control the output of your configuration file:
Type:
String Optional
If your configuration contains multiple environments, you can supply the key you want the plugin to load from your configuration file.
Example
config.json file with multiple environments:
{
"local": {
"EnvironmentConfig": {
"api": "http://localhost/"
}
},
"production": {
"EnvironmentConfig": {
"api": "https://api.production.com/"
}
}
}
Usage of the plugin:
gulpNgConfig('myApp.config', {
environment: 'production'
})
Expected output:
angular.module('myApp.config', [])
.constant('EnvironmentConfig', {"api": "https://api.production.com/"});
If the configuration is nested it can be accessed by the namespace, for example
{
"version": "0.1.0",
"env": {
"local": {
"EnvironmentConfig": {
"api": "http://localhost/"
}
},
"production": {
"EnvironmentConfig": {
"api": "https://api.production.com/"
}
}
}
}
Usage of the plugin:
gulpNgConfig('myApp.config', {
environment: 'env.production'
})
Expected output:
angular.module('myApp.config', [])
.constant('EnvironmentConfig', {"api": "https://api.production.com/"});
Multiple environment keys can be supplied in an array, for example for global and environmental constants
{
"global": {
"version": "0.1.0"
},
"env": {
"local": {
"EnvironmentConfig": {
"api": "http://localhost/"
}
},
"production": {
"EnvironmentConfig": {
"api": "https://api.production.com/"
}
}
}
}
Usage of the plugin:
gulpNgConfig('myApp.config', {
environment: ['env.production', 'global']
})
Expected output:
angular.module('myApp.config', [])
.constant('EnvironmentConfig', {"api": "https://api.production.com/"});
.constant('version', '0.1.0');
Type:
Object Optional
You can also override properties from your json file or add more by including them in the gulp tasks:
gulpNgConfig('myApp.config', {
constants: {
string: 'overridden',
random: 'value'
}
});
Generating
configFile.js
angular.module('myApp.config', [])
.constant('string', "overridden")
.constant('integer', 12345)
.constant('object', {"one":2,"three":["four"]})
.constant('array', ["one",2,{"three":"four"},[5,"six"]])
.constant('random', "value");
Type:
String Default value:
'constant' Optional
This allows configuring the type of service that is created -- a
constant or a
value. By default, a
constant is created, but a
value can be overridden. Possible types:
'constant'
'value'
gulpNgConfig('myApp.config', {
type: 'value'
});
This will produce
configFile.js with a
value service.
angular.module('myApp.config', [])
.value('..', '..');
Type:
Boolean Default value:
true Optional
By default, a new module is created with the name supplied. You can access an existing module, rather than creating one, by setting
createModule to false.
gulpNgConfig('myApp.config', {
createModule: false
});
This will produce
configFile.js with an existing angular module
angular.module('myApp.config')
.constant('..', '..');
Type:
Boolean or
String Default value:
false Optional
Presets:
ES6
ES2015
Wrap the configuration module in an IIFE or your own wrapper.
gulpNgConfig('myApp.config', {
wrap: true
})
Will produce an IIFE wrapper for your configuration module:
(function () {
return angular.module('myApp.config') // [] has been removed
.constant('..', '..');
})();
You can provide a custom wrapper. Provide any string you want, just make sure to include
<%= module %> for where you want to embed the angular module.
gulpNgConfig('myApp.config', {
wrap: 'define(["angular"], function () {\n return <%= module %> \n});'
});
The reuslting file will contain:
define(["angular"], function () {
return angular.module('myApp.config', [])
.constant('..', '..');
});
Type:
String Default value: 'json' Optional
By default, json file is used to generate the module. You can provide yml file to generate the module. Just set
parser to
'yml' or
'yaml'. If your file type is yml and you have not defined
parser, your file will still be parsed and js be generated correctly.
For example, you have a
config.yml file,
string: my string
integer: 12345
object:
one: 2
three:
- four
gulp.src("config.yml")
.pipe(gulpNgConfig('myApp.config', {
parser: 'yml'
}));
Generating,
angular.module('myApp.config', [])
.constant('string', "my string")
.constant('integer', 12345)
.constant('object', {"one":2,"three":["four"]});
Type:
Number|Boolean Default value:
false Optional
This allows
JSON.stringify to produce a
pretty formatted output string.
gulp.src('config.json')
.pipe(gulpNgConfig('myApp.config', {
pretty: true // or 2, 4, etc -- all representing the number of spaces to indent
}));
Will output a formatted
JSON object in the constants, instead of inline.
angular.module("gulp-ng-config", [])
.constant("one", {
"two": "three"
});
Type:
Array Optional
If you only want some of the keys from the object imported, you can supply the keys you want the plugin to load.
Example
config.json file with unwanted keys:
{
"version": "0.0.1",
"wanted key": "wanted value",
"unwanted key": "unwanted value"
}
Usage of the plugin:
gulpNgConfig("myApp.config", {
keys: ["version", "wanted key"]
})
Expected output:
angular.module("myApp.config", [])
.constant("version", "0.0.1")
.constant("wanted key", "wanted value");
Type:
String Optional
This allows the developer to provide a custom output template.
Sample template:
angularConfigTemplate.html
var foo = 'bar';
angular.module("<%= moduleName %>"<% if (createModule) { %>, []<% } %>)<% _.forEach(constants, function (constant) { %>
.<%= type %>("<%= constant.name %>", <%= constant.value %>)<% }); %>;
Configuration:
{
"Foo": "bar"
}
Gulp task:
gulp.src('config.json')
.pipe(gulpNgConfig('myApp.config', {
templateFilePath: path.normalize(path.join(__dirname, 'templateFilePath.html'))
}));
Sample output:
var foo = 'bar';
angular.module('myApp.config', [])
.constant('Foo', 'bar');
Use
buffer-to-vinyl to create and stream a vinyl file into
gulp-ng-config. Now config values can come from environment variables, command-line arguments or anywhere else.
var b2v = require('buffer-to-vinyl');
var gulpNgConfig = require('gulp-ng-config');
gulp.task('make-config', function() {
var json = JSON.stringify({
// your config here
});
return b2v.stream(new Buffer(json), 'config.js')
.pipe(gulpNgConfig('myApp.config'))
.pipe(gulp.dest('build'));
});
An ES6/ES2015 template can be generated by passing
wrap: true as a configuration to the plugin
Contributions, issues, suggestions, and all other remarks are welcomed. To run locally just fork & clone the project and run
npm install. Before submitting a Pull Request, make sure that your changes pass
gulp test, and if you are introducing or changing a feature, that you add/update any tests involved.