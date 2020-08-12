Add angularjs dependency injection annotations with ng-annotate

Install

$ npm install --save-dev gulp-ng-annotate

Usage

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var ngAnnotate = require ( 'gulp-ng-annotate' ); gulp.task( 'default' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( 'src/app.js' ) .pipe(ngAnnotate()) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'dist' )); });

Options

You can pass any of the ng-annotate options as an object:

{ remove : true , add : true , single_quotes : true }

add: true option is implied by default unless remove is set to true.

FAQ

I got an error Error in plugin 'gulp-ng-annotate': error: couldn't process source due to parse error

That's not a gulp-ng-annotate or ng-annotate error: you passed the invalid JavaScript code to the plugin. Check your source code near the specified place.

I need the latest version of ng-annotate

Make sure you are using the latest version of gulp-ng-annotate . Also try to reinstall/update it to get the latest suitable version of ng-annotate from npm.

I need a new annotating feature/annotations are incorrect

Report it to ng-annotate's bugtracker. gulp-ng-annotate is just a wrapper around ng-annotate .

License

gulp-ng-annotate - Add angularjs dependency injection annotations with ng-annotate

Written in 2014-2017 by Kagami Hiiragi kagami@genshiken.org and gulp-ng-annotate contributors

To the extent possible under law, the author(s) have dedicated all copyright and related and neighboring rights to this software to the public domain worldwide. This software is distributed without any warranty.

You should have received a copy of the CC0 Public Domain Dedication along with this software. If not, see http://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/.