Add angularjs dependency injection annotations with ng-annotate
$ npm install --save-dev gulp-ng-annotate
var gulp = require('gulp');
var ngAnnotate = require('gulp-ng-annotate');
gulp.task('default', function () {
return gulp.src('src/app.js')
.pipe(ngAnnotate())
.pipe(gulp.dest('dist'));
});
You can pass any of the ng-annotate options as an object:
{
remove: true,
add: true,
single_quotes: true
}
add: true option is implied by default unless
remove is set to true.
Error in plugin 'gulp-ng-annotate': error: couldn't process source due to parse error
That's not a
gulp-ng-annotate or
ng-annotate error: you passed the invalid JavaScript code to the plugin. Check your source code near the specified place.
ng-annotate
Make sure you are using the latest version of
gulp-ng-annotate. Also try to reinstall/update it to get the latest suitable version of
ng-annotate from npm.
Report it to ng-annotate's bugtracker.
gulp-ng-annotate is just a wrapper around
ng-annotate.
Written in 2014-2017 by Kagami Hiiragi kagami@genshiken.org and gulp-ng-annotate contributors
To the extent possible under law, the author(s) have dedicated all copyright and related and neighboring rights to this software to the public domain worldwide. This software is distributed without any warranty.
You should have received a copy of the CC0 Public Domain Dedication along with this software. If not, see http://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/.