gulp-newer
A Gulp plugin for passing through only those source files that are newer than corresponding destination files.
npm install gulp-newer --save-dev
newer with 1:1 source:dest mappings
The default task in the example below sets up a watch that minifies images on changes. Piping the source files to
newer before
imagemin ensures that only those images that have changed are minified. The
newer plugin is configured with the directory path for minified images.
var gulp = require('gulp');
var newer = require('gulp-newer');
var imagemin = require('gulp-imagemin');
var imgSrc = 'src/img/**';
var imgDest = 'build/img';
// Minify any new images
gulp.task('images', function() {
// Add the newer pipe to pass through newer images only
return gulp.src(imgSrc)
.pipe(newer(imgDest))
.pipe(imagemin())
.pipe(gulp.dest(imgDest));
});
gulp.task('default', function() {
gulp.watch(imgSrc, ['images']);
});
newer with many:1 source:dest mappings
Plugins like
gulp-concat take many source files and generate a single destination file. In this case, the
newer stream will pass through all source files if any one of them is newer than the destination file. The
newer plugin is configured with the destination file path.
var gulp = require('gulp');
var newer = require('gulp-newer');
var concat = require('gulp-concat');
// Concatenate all if any are newer
gulp.task('concat', function() {
// Add the newer pipe to pass through all sources if any are newer
return gulp.src('lib/*.js')
.pipe(newer('dist/all.js'))
.pipe(concat('all.js'))
.pipe(gulp.dest('dist'));
});
newer(dest)
string Path to destination directory or file.
newer(options)
string As above, required.
string Source files will be matched to destination files with the provided extension (e.g. '.css').
function Map relative source paths to relative destination paths (e.g.
function(relativePath) { return relativePath + '.bak'; })
string or
array An extra file, file glob, or list of extra files and/or globs, to check for updated time stamp(s). If any of these files are newer than the destination files, then all source files will be passed into the stream.
Create a transform stream that passes through files whose modification time is more recent than the corresponding destination file's modification time.
If
dest is a directory path, the
newer stream will check for files in the destination directory with the same relative path as source files. Source files that have been modified more recently than the resolved destination file will be passed through. If the
dest directory or resolved destination file does not exist, all source files will be passed through.
If
dest is a file path, the
newer stream will pass through all files if any one of them has been modified more recently than the destination file. If the
dest file does not exist, all source files will be passed through.