mustache plugin for gulp

Usage

First, install gulp-mustache as a development dependency:

npm install --save-dev gulp-mustache

Then, add it to your gulpfile.js :

var mustache = require ( "gulp-mustache" ); gulp.src( "./templates/*.mustache" ) .pipe(mustache({ msg : "Hello Gulp!" })) .pipe(gulp.dest( "./dist" ));

You may also pass in an object representing mustache partials and their contents as a third argument to the call to mustache() like so:

With key/value pairs:

gulp.src( "./templates/*.mustache" ) .pipe(mustache({ msg : "Hello Gulp!" , nested_value : "I am nested." , another_value : "1 2 3" },{},{ some_inner_partial : "<p>{{nested_value}}</p>" , another_partial : "<div>{{another_value}}</div>" })).pipe(gulp.dest( "./dist" ));

With a json file:

gulp.src( "./templates/*.mustache" ) .pipe(mustache( 'your_json_file.json' ,{},{})) .pipe(gulp.dest( "./dist" ));

Partials loaded from disk

Mustache partials not given in the partials argument will be loaded from disk, relative from the file currently being processed:

{{> ../partials/head }}

This will find a head.mustache in the partials directory next to the current file's directory. Partials loading is recursive.

API

view

Type: hash or string Default: undefined

The view object, containing all template variables as keys. If you pass a string it will be used as the path to a JSON file containing view variables.

As of v1.0.1 , file.data is supported as a way of passing data into mustache. See this.

options

Type: hash Default: { }

The options object to configure the plugin.

Type: string Default: the extension of the current file

Type Array Default undefined

Pass custom mustache delimiters. This must be an Array of strings where the first item is the opening tag and the second the closing tag.

Example:

[ '{{custom' , 'custom}}' ]

partials

Type: hash Default: { }

An optional object of mustache partial strings. See mustache.js for details on partials in mustache.

License

MIT License