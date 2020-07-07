Run gulp tasks in separate CPU processes

Install

npm install gulp-multi-process --save-dev

Usage

Gulp 3

gulpfile.js

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var gulpMultiProcess = require ( 'gulp-multi-process' ); gulp.task( 'task1' , function ( cb ) { }); gulp.task( 'task2' , function ( cb ) { }); gulp.task( 'multi' , function ( cb ) { return gulpMultiProcess([ 'task1' , 'task2' ], cb); });

Gulp 4

gulpfile.js

const gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); const gulpMultiProcess = require ( 'gulp-multi-process' ); function task1 ( ) { }); exports.task1 = task1; function task2 ( ) { }); exports.task2 = task2; exports.single = gulp.series(task1, task2) function multi ( done ) { return gulpMultiProcess([ 'task1' , 'task2' ], done); } exports.multi = multi;

Warning