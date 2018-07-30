Gulp plugin for modifying CSS URLs

Install

npm install --save-dev gulp-modify-css-urls

Usage

ES2015

import gulp from 'gulp' ; import modifyCssUrls from 'gulp-modify-css-urls' ; gulp.task( 'modifyUrls' , () => gulp.src( 'style.css' ) .pipe(modifyCssUrls({ modify(url, filePath) { return `app/ ${url} ` ; }, prepend : 'https://fancycdn.com/' , append : '?cache-buster' })) .pipe(gulp.dest( './' )) );

ES5

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ) , modifyCssUrls = require ( 'gulp-modify-css-urls' ); gulp.task( 'modifyUrls' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( 'style.css' ) .pipe(modifyCssUrls({ modify : function ( url, filePath ) { return 'app/' + url; }, prepend : 'https://fancycdn.com/' , append : '?cache-buster' })) .pipe(gulp.dest( './' )); });

Options

modify

A function that is passed the current URL and file path and then returns the modified URL to replace the existent URL.

The modify function is always ran before append and prepend options.

append

A string that is appended to every URL.

prepend

A string that is prepended to every URL.

License

MIT