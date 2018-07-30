openbase logo
gmc

gulp-modify-css-urls

by Dustin Specker
2.0.0 (see all)

Gulp plugin for modifying CSS URLs

2.7K

19

4yrs ago

3

7

MIT

Readme

gulp-modify-css-urls

Gulp plugin for modifying CSS URLs

Install

npm install --save-dev gulp-modify-css-urls

Usage

ES2015

/* gulpfile.babel.js */
import gulp from 'gulp';
import modifyCssUrls from 'gulp-modify-css-urls';

/* style.css
body {
  background-image: url('images/logo.png');
}
*/
gulp.task('modifyUrls', () =>
  gulp.src('style.css')
    .pipe(modifyCssUrls({
      modify(url, filePath) {
        return `app/${url}`;
      },
      prepend: 'https://fancycdn.com/',
      append: '?cache-buster'
    }))
    .pipe(gulp.dest('./'))
);
/* style.css
body {
  background-image: url('https://fancycdn.com/app/images/logo.png?cache-buster');
}
*/

ES5

/* gulpfile.js */
var gulp = require('gulp')
  , modifyCssUrls = require('gulp-modify-css-urls');

/* style.css
body {
  background-image: url('images/logo.png');
}
*/
gulp.task('modifyUrls', function () {
  return gulp.src('style.css')
    .pipe(modifyCssUrls({
      modify: function (url, filePath) {
        return 'app/' + url;
      },
      prepend: 'https://fancycdn.com/',
      append: '?cache-buster'
    }))
    .pipe(gulp.dest('./'));
});
/* style.css
body {
  background-image: url('https://fancycdn.com/app/images/logo.png?cache-buster');
}
*/

Options

modify

A function that is passed the current URL and file path and then returns the modified URL to replace the existent URL.

The modify function is always ran before append and prepend options.

append

A string that is appended to every URL.

prepend

A string that is prepended to every URL.

License

MIT

