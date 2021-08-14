A Gulp wrapper for Modernizr.

Note: This plugin uses version 3 of Modernizr. Make sure to check the Github repo for the correct feature names (example: Modernizr.touch was renamed to Modernizr.touchevents ).

Usage

First, install gulp-modernizr as a development dependency:

npm install --save-dev gulp-modernizr

Then, add it to your gulpfile.js :

var modernizr = require ( 'gulp-modernizr' ); gulp.task( 'modernizr' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( './js/*.js' ) .pipe(modernizr()) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'build/' )) });

Running the plugin will search for tests in your src files like this one for example:

if (!Modernizr.objectfit) { doSomethingLikeCallAPolyfill(); }

and in this case add the 'objectfit' test to the ouptut file.

API

fileName

Type: String

You can optionally pass a fileName to name the Modernizr file (defaults to modernizr.js )

gulp.src( './js/*.js' ) .pipe(modernizr( 'modernizr-custom.js' ));

settings

Type: Object

You can pass settings as an object. See the customizr repository for valid settings.

gulp.src( './js/*.js' ) .pipe(modernizr({ 'options' : [ 'setClasses' ], 'tests' : [ 'webworkers' , [ 'cssgrid' , 'cssgridlegacy' ] ], excludeTests : [ 'csstransforms3d' ] }) );

The 'settings' object can also be required from a JSON file:

modernizr-config.json:

{ 'options' : [ 'setClasses' ], 'tests' : [ 'webworkers' , [ 'cssgrid' , 'cssgridlegacy' ] ], excludeTests : [ 'csstransforms3d' ] }

gulpfile.js:

gulp.src( './js/*.js' ) .pipe(modernizr( require ( './modernizr-config.json' )))

Available Settings

See the customizr repository for valid settings.

By default, glup-modernizr will not output any Modernizr.js if your gulp.src does not contain any file, regardless of the tests you may have set.

If you only want to output a Modernizr.js file with some tests you set, just pass a fake path to gulp.src :

gulp.src( 'fake' , { allowEmpty : true }) .pipe(modernizr({ crawl : false , tests : [ 'touchevents' , ], }) )

Defaults to false , setting it to true suppresses any log output from customizr

Will never be passed to customizr, see the Gulp guidelines. The option to uglify the build goes against guidelines #1 and #3. Thus, this setting has been removed from this plugin. You may use gulp-uglify to achieve this functionality in Gulp:

gulp.src( './js/*.js' ) .pipe(modernizr()) .pipe(uglify()) .pipe(gulp.dest( "build/" ));

License

Copyright (c) 2021 The Modernizr team Licensed under the MIT license.