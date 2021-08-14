Note: This plugin uses version 3 of Modernizr. Make sure to check the Github repo for the correct feature names (example:
Modernizr.touch was renamed to
Modernizr.touchevents).
First, install
gulp-modernizr as a development dependency:
npm install --save-dev gulp-modernizr
Then, add it to your
gulpfile.js:
var modernizr = require('gulp-modernizr');
gulp.task('modernizr', function() {
return gulp.src('./js/*.js')
.pipe(modernizr())
.pipe(gulp.dest('build/'))
});
Running the plugin will search for tests in your
src files like this one for example:
if (!Modernizr.objectfit) { doSomethingLikeCallAPolyfill(); }
and in this case add the 'objectfit' test to the ouptut file.
Type:
String
You can optionally pass a fileName to name the Modernizr file (defaults to
modernizr.js)
gulp.src('./js/*.js')
.pipe(modernizr('modernizr-custom.js'));
Type:
Object
You can pass settings as an object. See the customizr repository for valid settings.
gulp.src('./js/*.js')
.pipe(modernizr({
'options': ['setClasses'],
'tests': [
'webworkers',
[
'cssgrid',
'cssgridlegacy'
]
],
excludeTests: ['csstransforms3d']
})
);
The 'settings' object can also be required from a JSON file:
modernizr-config.json:
{
'options': ['setClasses'],
'tests': [
'webworkers',
[
'cssgrid',
'cssgridlegacy'
]
],
excludeTests: ['csstransforms3d']
}
gulpfile.js:
gulp.src('./js/*.js')
.pipe(modernizr(require('./modernizr-config.json')))
settings.crawl
By default,
glup-modernizr will not output any
Modernizr.js if your
gulp.src does not contain any file,
regardless of the
tests you may have set.
If you only want to output a
Modernizr.js file with some
tests you set, just pass a fake path to
gulp.src:
gulp.src('fake', {allowEmpty: true})
.pipe(modernizr({
crawl: false,
tests: [
'touchevents',
],
})
)
settings.quiet
Defaults to
false, setting it to
true suppresses any log output from customizr
settings.uglify
Will never be passed to customizr, see the Gulp guidelines. The option to uglify the build goes against guidelines #1 and #3. Thus, this setting has been removed from this plugin. You may use
gulp-uglify to achieve this functionality in Gulp:
gulp.src('./js/*.js')
.pipe(modernizr())
.pipe(uglify())
.pipe(gulp.dest("build/"));
Copyright (c) 2021 The Modernizr team Licensed under the MIT license.