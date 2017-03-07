host String localhost hostname of the webserver

port Number 8000 port of the webserver

path String / path to the webserver

mockDir String ./data mock directory

livereload Boolean/Object false whether to use livereload. For advanced options, provide an object. You can use the 'port' property to set a custom live reload port and the filter function to filter out files to watch. The object also needs to set enable property to true (e.g. enable: true ) in order to activate the livereload mode. It is off by default.

directoryListing Boolean/Object false whether to display a directory listing. For advanced options, provide an object with the 'enable' property set to true. You can use the 'path' property to set a custom path or the 'options' property to set custom serve-index options.

fallback String undefined file to fall back to (relative to webserver root)

open Boolean/String false open the localhost server in the browser. By providing a String you can specify the path to open (for complete path, use the complete url http://my-server:8080/public/ ) .

https Boolean/Object false whether to use https or not. By default, gulp-webserver provides you with a development certificate but you remain free to specify a path for your key and certificate by providing an object like this one: {key: 'path/to/key.pem', cert: 'path/to/cert.pem'} .

proxies Array [] a list of proxy objects. Each proxy object can be specified by {source: '/abc', target: 'http://localhost:8080/abc', options: {headers: {'ABC_HEADER': 'abc'}}} .