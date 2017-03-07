=> means real request
'host + /test' => response file 'data/test.json'
'host + /test.do' => response file 'data/test.do.json'
...
mockDir: './demo/data'
...
'host + /test.jsonp?callback=cb' => response file 'data/test.jsonp.json'
...
https: true
...
'host + /class/xiaoming' => response file 'data/class/xiaoming.json'
/data/check.do.js content:
module.exports = {
params: {id: 123},
response: './check_one.json'
}
or
module.exports = [{
params: {id: 123},
response: './check_one.json'
}, {
params: {id: 456},
response: './check_two.json'
}, {
params: {id: 789},
response: {
name: "three"
}
}]
'host + /check.do' => response file 'data/check.do.js'
'host + /check.do?id=123' => response file 'data/check_one.json'
'host + /check.do?id=789' => response content '{"name":"three"}'
configs:
|Key
|Type
|Default
|Description
params
|Object
|Null
|The parameters of the meet
delay
|Number
|0
|Request delay time
route
|String
|Null
|Request url
code
|Number
|200
|Status code (Temporary does not support)
response
|Object
|{}
|The data returned
Options:
$ npm install --save-dev gulp-mock-server
$ npm install -g gulp-mock-server
make a directory named "data" in the root directory
webserver config:
var gulp = require('gulp');
var mockServer = require('gulp-mock-server');
gulp.task('mock', function() {
gulp.src('.')
.pipe(mockServer({
port: 8090
}));
});
put a json file such as "test.json" in the "/data" directory
visit url => localhost:8090/test
so easy!
|Key
|Type
|Default
|Description
host
|String
localhost
|hostname of the webserver
port
|Number
8000
|port of the webserver
path
|String
/
|path to the webserver
mockDir
|String
./data
|mock directory
livereload
|Boolean/Object
false
|whether to use livereload. For advanced options, provide an object. You can use the 'port' property to set a custom live reload port and the
filter function to filter out files to watch. The object also needs to set
enable property to true (e.g.
enable: true) in order to activate the livereload mode. It is off by default.
directoryListing
|Boolean/Object
false
|whether to display a directory listing. For advanced options, provide an object with the 'enable' property set to true. You can use the 'path' property to set a custom path or the 'options' property to set custom serve-index options.
fallback
|String
undefined
|file to fall back to (relative to webserver root)
open
|Boolean/String
false
|open the localhost server in the browser. By providing a String you can specify the path to open (for complete path, use the complete url
http://my-server:8080/public/) .
https
|Boolean/Object
false
|whether to use https or not. By default,
gulp-webserver provides you with a development certificate but you remain free to specify a path for your key and certificate by providing an object like this one:
{key: 'path/to/key.pem', cert: 'path/to/cert.pem'}.
proxies
|Array
[]
|a list of proxy objects. Each proxy object can be specified by
{source: '/abc', target: 'http://localhost:8080/abc', options: {headers: {'ABC_HEADER': 'abc'}}}.
allowCrossOrigin
|Boolean
false
|whether to allow cross origin calls (CORS)