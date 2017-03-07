openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gms

gulp-mock-server

by ZhuXianming
1.1.4 (see all)

to be the most simple gulp mock tool in the world

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

71

GitHub Stars

34

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

23

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Mock Server

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

gulp-mock-server


A gulp tool also a commandline tool for local mock data,everything for simple!

feature

json files in data directory(default named data) generate interface automatically

=> means real request

'host + /test' => response file 'data/test.json'

'host + /test.do' => response file 'data/test.do.json'

change mock directory, default named 'data' directory in your project

 ...
 mockDir: './demo/data'
 ...

generate jsonp interface automatically

'host + /test.jsonp?callback=cb' => response file 'data/test.jsonp.json'

support https

 ...
 https: true
 ...

multi-level directory such as:

'host + /class/xiaoming' => response file 'data/class/xiaoming.json'

different params different response by get or post request

/data/check.do.js content:

module.exports = {
  params: {id: 123},
  response: './check_one.json'
}

or

module.exports = [{
  params: {id: 123},
  response: './check_one.json'
}, {
  params: {id: 456},
  response: './check_two.json'
}, {
  params: {id: 789},
  response: {
    name: "three"
  }
}]

'host + /check.do' => response file 'data/check.do.js'

'host + /check.do?id=123' => response file 'data/check_one.json'

'host + /check.do?id=789' => response content '{"name":"three"}'

configs:

KeyTypeDefaultDescription
paramsObjectNullThe parameters of the meet
delayNumber0Request delay time
routeStringNullRequest url
codeNumber200Status code (Temporary does not support)
responseObject{}The data returned

support powerful command line

Options:

  • -h, --help output usage information
  • -v, --version output the version number
  • -e, --server [mockRoot] start mock server, such as: mock -e
  • -p, --port [port] server port config, such as: mock -e -p 8000
  • -f, --fetch [url] download remote url to local json file, such as: mock -f http://hostname/api/test.do

may be others...

Install

use for gulp

$ npm install --save-dev gulp-mock-server

use for commandline

$ npm install -g gulp-mock-server

Usage

first step

make a directory named "data" in the root directory

second step

webserver config:

var gulp = require('gulp');
var mockServer = require('gulp-mock-server');

gulp.task('mock', function() {
  gulp.src('.')
    .pipe(mockServer({
      port: 8090
    }));
});

put a json file such as "test.json" in the "/data" directory

third step

visit url => localhost:8090/test

so easy!

Options

KeyTypeDefaultDescription
hostStringlocalhosthostname of the webserver
portNumber8000port of the webserver
pathString/path to the webserver
mockDirString./datamock directory
livereloadBoolean/Objectfalsewhether to use livereload. For advanced options, provide an object. You can use the 'port' property to set a custom live reload port and the filter function to filter out files to watch. The object also needs to set enable property to true (e.g. enable: true) in order to activate the livereload mode. It is off by default.
directoryListingBoolean/Objectfalsewhether to display a directory listing. For advanced options, provide an object with the 'enable' property set to true. You can use the 'path' property to set a custom path or the 'options' property to set custom serve-index options.
fallbackStringundefinedfile to fall back to (relative to webserver root)
openBoolean/Stringfalseopen the localhost server in the browser. By providing a String you can specify the path to open (for complete path, use the complete url http://my-server:8080/public/) .
httpsBoolean/Objectfalsewhether to use https or not. By default, gulp-webserver provides you with a development certificate but you remain free to specify a path for your key and certificate by providing an object like this one: {key: 'path/to/key.pem', cert: 'path/to/cert.pem'}.
proxiesArray[]a list of proxy objects. Each proxy object can be specified by {source: '/abc', target: 'http://localhost:8080/abc', options: {headers: {'ABC_HEADER': 'abc'}}}.
allowCrossOriginBooleanfalsewhether to allow cross origin calls (CORS)

contributors

sanyueyu,dstj,elwayman02, walkcc

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

nockHTTP server mocking and expectations library for Node.js
GitHub Stars
11K
Weekly Downloads
2M
User Rating
4.8/ 5
5
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
pretenderA mock server library with a nice routing DSL
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
277K
mock-http-serverMock an HTTP server with JS
GitHub Stars
36
Weekly Downloads
11K
egg-mockMock library for egg testing.
GitHub Stars
138
Weekly Downloads
30K
stu
stubbyA configurable server for mocking/stubbing external systems during development.
GitHub Stars
248
Weekly Downloads
6K
http-server-mockPowerful friendly HTTP mock server & proxy
GitHub Stars
512
Weekly Downloads
8
See 16 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial