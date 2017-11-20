run client-side Mocha tests with PhantomJS

a simple wrapper for mocha-phantomjs-core library

Warning

This project is no longer maintained.

Installation

node

npm install gulp-mocha-phantomjs --save-dev

Usage

< html > < head > < title > Mocha </ title > < meta http-equiv = "Content-Type" content = "text/html; charset=UTF-8" > < meta name = "viewport" content = "width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0" > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "../node_modules/mocha/mocha.css" /> </ head > < body > < script src = "../node_modules/should/should.js" > </ script > < script src = "../node_modules/mocha/mocha.js" > </ script > < script > mocha.setup( 'bdd' ) </ script > < script > describe( 'true' , function () { it( 'should be true' , function () { true .should.equal( true ); }); }); </ script > < script > mocha.run(); </ script > </ body > </ html >

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var mochaPhantomJS = require ( 'gulp-mocha-phantomjs' ); gulp.task( 'test' , function ( ) { return gulp .src( 'test/runner.html' ) .pipe(mochaPhantomJS()); });

Reporter can be chosen via reporter option:

gulp.task( 'test' , function ( ) { return gulp .src( 'test/runner.html' ) .pipe(mochaPhantomJS({ reporter : 'spec' })); });

Output of mocha tests can be piped into a file via dump option:

gulp.task( 'test' , function ( ) { return gulp .src( 'test/runner.html' ) .pipe(mochaPhantomJS({ reporter : 'spec' , dump : 'test.log' })); });

Test against remote by url:

gulp.task( 'test' , function ( ) { var stream = mochaPhantomJS(); stream.write({ path : 'http://localhost:8000/index.html' }); stream.end(); return stream; });

Suppress PhantomJS’s console output:

gulp.task( 'test' , function ( ) { return gulp .src( 'test/runner.html' ) .pipe(mochaPhantomJS({ suppressStdout : true , suppressStderr : true })); });

Pass options to mocha and/or PhantomJS:

gulp.task( 'test' , function ( ) { return gulp .src( 'test/runner.html' ) .pipe(mochaPhantomJS({ reporter : 'tap' , mocha : { grep : 'pattern' }, phantomjs : { viewportSize : { width : 1024 , height : 768 }, useColors : true } })); });

License

MIT