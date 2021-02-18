Run Mocha tests
Keep in mind that this is just a thin wrapper around Mocha and your issue is most likely with Mocha.
$ npm install --save-dev gulp-mocha
const gulp = require('gulp');
const mocha = require('gulp-mocha');
exports.default = () => (
gulp.src('test.js', {read: false})
// `gulp-mocha` needs filepaths so you can't have any plugins before it
.pipe(mocha({reporter: 'nyan'}))
);
Type:
object
Options are passed directly to the
mocha binary, so you can use any its command-line options in a camelCased form. Arrays and key/value objects are correctly converted to the comma separated list format Mocha expects. Listed below are some of the more commonly used options:
Type:
string
Default:
bdd
Values:
bdd
tdd
qunit
exports
Interface to use.
Type:
string
Default:
spec
Values: Reporters
Reporter that will be used.
This option can also be used to utilize third-party reporters. For example, if you
npm install mocha-lcov-reporter you can then do use
mocha-lcov-reporter as value.
Type:
object
Example:
{reportFilename: 'index.html'}
Reporter specific options.
Type:
string[]
List of accepted global variable names, example
['YUI']. Accepts wildcards to match multiple global variables, e.g.
['gulp*'] or even
['*']. See Mocha globals option.
Type:
number
Default:
2000
Test-case timeout in milliseconds.
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
Bail on the first test failure.
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
Check for global variable leaks.
Type:
string
Only run tests matching the given pattern which is internally compiled to a RegExp.
Type:
string[]
Require custom modules before tests are run.
Type:
string
Example:
js:babel-core/register
Specify a compiler.
If your test suite is not exiting it might be because you still have a lingering callback, most often caused by an open database connection. You should close this connection or do the following:
exports.default = () => (
gulp.src('test.js')
.pipe(mocha())
.once('error', err => {
console.error(err);
process.exit(1);
})
.once('end', () => {
process.exit();
})
);
Or you might just need to pass the
exit option:
exports.test = () => (
gulp.src(['test/**/*.js'], {read: false})
.pipe(mocha({reporter: 'list', exit: true}))
.on('error', console.error)
);