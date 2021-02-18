openbase logo
gm

gulp-mocha

by Sindre Sorhus
8.0.0 (see all)

Run Mocha tests

Popularity

Downloads/wk

69.6K

GitHub Stars

376

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

44

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

gulp-mocha

Run Mocha tests

Keep in mind that this is just a thin wrapper around Mocha and your issue is most likely with Mocha.

Install

$ npm install --save-dev gulp-mocha

Usage

const gulp = require('gulp');
const mocha = require('gulp-mocha');

exports.default = () => (
    gulp.src('test.js', {read: false})
        // `gulp-mocha` needs filepaths so you can't have any plugins before it
        .pipe(mocha({reporter: 'nyan'}))
);

API

mocha(options?)

options

Type: object

Options are passed directly to the mocha binary, so you can use any its command-line options in a camelCased form. Arrays and key/value objects are correctly converted to the comma separated list format Mocha expects. Listed below are some of the more commonly used options:

ui

Type: string
Default: bdd
Values: bdd tdd qunit exports

Interface to use.

reporter

Type: string
Default: spec Values: Reporters

Reporter that will be used.

This option can also be used to utilize third-party reporters. For example, if you npm install mocha-lcov-reporter you can then do use mocha-lcov-reporter as value.

reporterOptions

Type: object
Example: {reportFilename: 'index.html'}

Reporter specific options.

globals

Type: string[]

List of accepted global variable names, example ['YUI']. Accepts wildcards to match multiple global variables, e.g. ['gulp*'] or even ['*']. See Mocha globals option.

timeout

Type: number
Default: 2000

Test-case timeout in milliseconds.

bail

Type: boolean
Default: false

Bail on the first test failure.

checkLeaks

Type: boolean
Default: false

Check for global variable leaks.

grep

Type: string

Only run tests matching the given pattern which is internally compiled to a RegExp.

require

Type: string[]

Require custom modules before tests are run.

compilers

Type: string
Example: js:babel-core/register

Specify a compiler.

FAQ

Test suite not exiting

If your test suite is not exiting it might be because you still have a lingering callback, most often caused by an open database connection. You should close this connection or do the following:

exports.default = () => (
    gulp.src('test.js')
        .pipe(mocha())
        .once('error', err => {
            console.error(err);
            process.exit(1);
        })
        .once('end', () => {
            process.exit();
        })
);

Or you might just need to pass the exit option:

exports.test = () => (
    gulp.src(['test/**/*.js'], {read: false})
        .pipe(mocha({reporter: 'list', exit: true}))
        .on('error', console.error)
);

