Run Mocha tests

Keep in mind that this is just a thin wrapper around Mocha and your issue is most likely with Mocha.

Install

$ npm install

Usage

const gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); const mocha = require ( 'gulp-mocha' ); exports.default = () => ( gulp.src( 'test.js' , { read : false }) .pipe(mocha({ reporter : 'nyan' })) );

API

options

Type: object

Options are passed directly to the mocha binary, so you can use any its command-line options in a camelCased form. Arrays and key/value objects are correctly converted to the comma separated list format Mocha expects. Listed below are some of the more commonly used options:

ui

Type: string

Default: bdd

Values: bdd tdd qunit exports

Interface to use.

reporter

Type: string

Default: spec Values: Reporters

Reporter that will be used.

This option can also be used to utilize third-party reporters. For example, if you npm install mocha-lcov-reporter you can then do use mocha-lcov-reporter as value.

reporterOptions

Type: object

Example: {reportFilename: 'index.html'}

Reporter specific options.

globals

Type: string[]

List of accepted global variable names, example ['YUI'] . Accepts wildcards to match multiple global variables, e.g. ['gulp*'] or even ['*'] . See Mocha globals option.

timeout

Type: number

Default: 2000

Test-case timeout in milliseconds.

bail

Type: boolean

Default: false

Bail on the first test failure.

checkLeaks

Type: boolean

Default: false

Check for global variable leaks.

grep

Type: string

Only run tests matching the given pattern which is internally compiled to a RegExp.

require

Type: string[]

Require custom modules before tests are run.

compilers

Type: string

Example: js:babel-core/register

Specify a compiler.

FAQ

Test suite not exiting

If your test suite is not exiting it might be because you still have a lingering callback, most often caused by an open database connection. You should close this connection or do the following:

exports.default = () => ( gulp.src( 'test.js' ) .pipe(mocha()) .once( 'error' , err => { console .error(err); process.exit( 1 ); }) .once( 'end' , () => { process.exit(); }) );

Or you might just need to pass the exit option: