gmi

gulp-minify-inline

by Alexander Kuznetsov
1.1.0 (see all)

gulp plugin that minifies inline JS and CSS

Popularity

Downloads/wk

9.5K

GitHub Stars

28

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

gulp-minify-inline NPM version Build Status

gulp-minify-inline is a gulp plugin that minifies inline JS and CSS. Works best with gulp-minify-html.

Uses cheerio to parse HTML, terser to minify JS and clean-css to minify CSS.

Installation

Install package with NPM and add it to your development dependencies:

npm install --save-dev gulp-minify-inline

Usage

Straightforward way:

var minifyInline = require('gulp-minify-inline');

gulp.task('minify-inline', function() {
  gulp.src('src/*.html')
    .pipe(minifyInline())
    .pipe(gulp.dest('dist/'))
});

Need a bit more control?

var minifyInline = require('gulp-minify-inline');

var options = {
  js: {
    output: {
      comments: true
    }
  },
  jsSelector: 'script[type!="text/x-handlebars-template"]',
  css: {
    level: {1: {specialComments: 0}}
  },
  cssSelector: 'style[data-do-not-minify!="true"]'
};

gulp.task('minify-inline', function() {
  gulp.src('src/*.html')
    .pipe(minifyInline(options))
    .pipe(gulp.dest('dist/'))
});

Options

Right now the following options are supported:

  • js contains parameters to pass to terser.minify() (for documetation refer to the project homepage). Set it to false to disable JS minification globally. Please note that the plugin defaults js.output.inline_script to true in order to combat XSS (contributed by @TimothyGu). This is quite useful in general but you might want to re-set it to false explicitly in (an extremely rare) case it breaks things for you.
  • jsSelector is passed to cheerio as a selector for script tags. This allows you to avoid minification of certain script tags (e.g. ones containing templates or other non-JS payload). Default: 'script'.
  • css contains parameters to pass to clean-css (for documetation refer to the project homepage). Set it to false to disable CSS minification globally.
  • cssSelector is passed to cheerio as a selector for style tags. This allows you to avoid minification of certain style tags. Default: 'style'.

LICENSE

MIT License

