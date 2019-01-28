gulp-minify-inline is a gulp plugin that minifies inline JS and CSS. Works best with gulp-minify-html.

Uses cheerio to parse HTML, terser to minify JS and clean-css to minify CSS.

Installation

Install package with NPM and add it to your development dependencies:

npm install --save-dev gulp-minify-inline

Usage

Straightforward way:

var minifyInline = require ( 'gulp-minify-inline' ); gulp.task( 'minify-inline' , function ( ) { gulp.src( 'src/*.html' ) .pipe(minifyInline()) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'dist/' )) });

Need a bit more control?

var minifyInline = require ( 'gulp-minify-inline' ); var options = { js : { output : { comments : true } }, jsSelector : 'script[type!="text/x-handlebars-template"]' , css : { level : { 1 : { specialComments : 0 }} }, cssSelector : 'style[data-do-not-minify!="true"]' }; gulp.task( 'minify-inline' , function ( ) { gulp.src( 'src/*.html' ) .pipe(minifyInline(options)) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'dist/' )) });

Options

Right now the following options are supported:

js contains parameters to pass to terser.minify() (for documetation refer to the project homepage). Set it to false to disable JS minification globally. Please note that the plugin defaults js.output.inline_script to true in order to combat XSS (contributed by @TimothyGu). This is quite useful in general but you might want to re-set it to false explicitly in (an extremely rare) case it breaks things for you.

contains parameters to pass to (for documetation refer to the project homepage). Set it to to disable JS minification globally. Please note that the plugin defaults to in order to combat XSS (contributed by @TimothyGu). This is quite useful in general but you might want to re-set it to explicitly in (an extremely rare) case it breaks things for you. jsSelector is passed to cheerio as a selector for script tags. This allows you to avoid minification of certain script tags (e.g. ones containing templates or other non-JS payload). Default: 'script' .

is passed to cheerio as a selector for script tags. This allows you to avoid minification of certain script tags (e.g. ones containing templates or other non-JS payload). Default: . css contains parameters to pass to clean-css (for documetation refer to the project homepage). Set it to false to disable CSS minification globally.

contains parameters to pass to clean-css (for documetation refer to the project homepage). Set it to to disable CSS minification globally. cssSelector is passed to cheerio as a selector for style tags. This allows you to avoid minification of certain style tags. Default: 'style' .

LICENSE

MIT License