gulp-minify-inline is a gulp plugin that minifies inline JS and CSS. Works best with gulp-minify-html.
Uses cheerio to parse HTML, terser to minify JS and clean-css to minify CSS.
Install package with NPM and add it to your development dependencies:
npm install --save-dev gulp-minify-inline
Straightforward way:
var minifyInline = require('gulp-minify-inline');
gulp.task('minify-inline', function() {
gulp.src('src/*.html')
.pipe(minifyInline())
.pipe(gulp.dest('dist/'))
});
Need a bit more control?
var minifyInline = require('gulp-minify-inline');
var options = {
js: {
output: {
comments: true
}
},
jsSelector: 'script[type!="text/x-handlebars-template"]',
css: {
level: {1: {specialComments: 0}}
},
cssSelector: 'style[data-do-not-minify!="true"]'
};
gulp.task('minify-inline', function() {
gulp.src('src/*.html')
.pipe(minifyInline(options))
.pipe(gulp.dest('dist/'))
});
Right now the following options are supported:
js contains parameters to pass to
terser.minify() (for documetation refer to the project homepage). Set it to
false to disable JS minification globally. Please note that the plugin defaults
js.output.inline_script to
true in order to combat XSS (contributed by @TimothyGu). This is quite useful in general but you might want to re-set it to
false explicitly in (an extremely rare) case it breaks things for you.
jsSelector is passed to cheerio as a selector for script tags. This allows you to avoid minification of certain script tags (e.g. ones containing templates or other non-JS payload). Default:
'script'.
css contains parameters to pass to clean-css (for documetation refer to the project homepage). Set it to
false to disable CSS minification globally.
cssSelector is passed to cheerio as a selector for style tags. This allows you to avoid minification of certain style tags. Default:
'style'.