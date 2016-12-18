Please note that as of v1.0.0
metalsmith.json() method is not available. Use
the
json configuration option instead.
This README file doesn't make sense at first glance or is too technical? See
the
gulp-metalsmith tutorial!
gulp-metalsmith is a gulp plugin that
incorporates Metalsmith builds into gulp pipelines.
It aims to be as lightweight as possible. It is shipped with an API-compatible
Metalsmith replacement that can reuse Metalsmith plugins. It can be fed with
JSON files containing page definitions.
After build
gulp-metalsmith streams out
vinylfiles. The main difference
between the bundled Metalsmith and the normal Metalsmith is that it does not
perform any disc read/write operations, leaving it to
gulp.
$ npm install --save-dev gulp-metalsmith
The simplest build task (just copies all files from
src/ to
build/):
const gulp = require('gulp');
const metalsmith = require('gulp-metalsmith');
gulp.task('metalsmith', function() {
return gulp.src('src/**')
.pipe(metalsmith())
.pipe(gulp.dest('build'));
});
All options:
const gulp = require('gulp');
const metalsmith = require('gulp-metalsmith');
gulp.src('src/**').pipe(metalsmith({
// Metalsmith's root directory, for example for locating templates, defaults to CWD
root: __dirname,
// Files to exclude from the build
ignore: ['src/*.tmp'],
// Parsing frontmatter, defaults to true
frontmatter: true,
// Metalsmith plugins to use:
use: [
markdown(),
layouts({engine: 'swig'})
],
// Initial Metalsmith metadata, defaults to {}
metadata: {
site_title: 'Sample static site'
},
// List of JSON files that contain page definitions
// true means "all JSON files", see the section below
json: ['src/pages.json']
}));
Given the file
src/pages.json:
{
"index.html": {
"title": "Homepage",
"layout": "basic.swig",
"contents": "<p>In euismod eleifend nunc ac pretium...</p>"
},
"contact.html": {
"title": "Contact",
"layout": "basic.swig",
"contents": "<p>Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet...</p>"
}
}
You can do this:
gulp.src('src/**').pipe(metalsmith({
use: [layouts({engine: 'swig'})],
json: true
}));
This way your Metalsmith build will contain two additional files,
index.html
and
contact.html. The source file
pages.json won't be included. Following
rules apply:
json configuration options is set to
true, all JSON files are
parsed and replaced with files defined in their content
json configuration option is a glob string or an array of globs,
only JSON files matching these globs are parsed and define new files. The rest
of JSON files is passed "as is"
Jakub Elżbieciak / @jelzbieciak
MIT