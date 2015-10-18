Fixed Nodejs 4.0 error: 'TypeError: must start with number, buffer, array or string'.

Forked from gulp-combine-media-queries.

Inspired from grunt-combine-media-queries.

Combine matching media queries into one media query definition. Useful for CSS generated by preprocessors using nested media queries.

This was written as a solution to a problem we have using LESS CSS for our mobile first sites.

This plugin has NOT been tested thoroughly.

Install

npm install gulp-merge-media-queries --save-dev

Usage

var mmq = require ( 'gulp-merge-media-queries' ); gulp.task( 'mmq' , function ( ) { gulp.src( 'src/**/*.css' ) .pipe(mmq({ log : true })) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'dist' )); });

Options

log

Type: boolean Default: false

Log processed media queries.

Type: boolean Default: false

Writes media queries into external file, named as [src].responsive.css

License

(MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2014 konitter

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.