fileName String combined.json Output filename

edit Function json => json Edit function (add/remove/edit keys during merge)

transform Function json => json Transform final merged object (similar to edit but applied at the end)

startObj Object/Array {} Starting object to merge into (useful for providing default values)

endObj Object/Array Object to merge after file merging complete (useful for overwriting with special values)

exportModule Boolean/String false Output module.exports = {MERGED_JSON_DATA}; or {exportModule} = {MERGED_JSON_DATA} when string passed

concatArrays Boolean false Whether to concatenate arrays instead of merging

mergeArrays Boolean true Whether to merge arrays or overwrite completely

customizer Function Custom merge function for use with mergeWith

jsonReplacer Function Custom JSON replacer function passed to stringify

jsonSpace String \t String used for white space by stringify