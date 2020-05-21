openbase logo
gulp-merge-json

by Josh Swan
2.1.1 (see all)

A gulp plugin to merge JSON & JSON5 files into one file

Readme

gulp-merge-json

Version Downloads Build Status Coverage License

A gulp plugin for deep-merging multiple JSON files into one file. Export as JSON or a node module.

Usage

gulp.src('jsonFiles/**/*.json')
    .pipe(merge(options))
    .pipe(gulp.dest('./dist'));

Options

KeyTypeDefaultDescription
fileNameStringcombined.jsonOutput filename
editFunctionjson => jsonEdit function (add/remove/edit keys during merge)
transformFunctionjson => jsonTransform final merged object (similar to edit but applied at the end)
startObjObject/Array{}Starting object to merge into (useful for providing default values)
endObjObject/ArrayObject to merge after file merging complete (useful for overwriting with special values)
exportModuleBoolean/StringfalseOutput module.exports = {MERGED_JSON_DATA}; or {exportModule} = {MERGED_JSON_DATA} when string passed
concatArraysBooleanfalseWhether to concatenate arrays instead of merging
mergeArraysBooleantrueWhether to merge arrays or overwrite completely
customizerFunctionCustom merge function for use with mergeWith
jsonReplacerFunctionCustom JSON replacer function passed to stringify
jsonSpaceString\tString used for white space by stringify
json5BooleanfalseUse JSON5 instead of JSON for parse and stringify

Examples

var merge = require('gulp-merge-json');

/**
 * Basic functionality
 */
gulp.src('jsonFiles/**/*.json')
    .pipe(merge())
    .pipe(gulp.dest('./dist'));

/**
 * Edit JSON with function
 */
gulp.src('jsonFiles/**/*.json')
    .pipe(merge({
        fileName: 'file.json',
        edit: (parsedJson, file) => {
            if (parsedJson.someValue) {
                delete parsedJson.otherValue;
            }

            return parsedJson;
        },
    }))
    .pipe(gulp.dest('./dist'));

/**
 * Edit final JSON with transformer function
 */
gulp.src('jsonFiles/**/*.json')
    .pipe(merge({
        fileName: 'file.json',
        transform: (mergedJson) => {
            return {
                key: {
                    type: 'data',
                    ...mergedJson,
                };
            };
        },
    }))
    .pipe(gulp.dest('./dist'));

/**
 * Provide a default object (files are merged in order so object values will be overwritten)
 */
gulp.src('jsonFiles/**/*.json')
    .pipe(merge({
        startObj: { someKey: 'defaultValue' },
    }))
    .pipe(gulp.dest('./dist'));

/**
 * Provide an overwriting object (merged at the end)
 */
gulp.src('jsonFiles/**/*.json')
    .pipe(merge({
        endObj: { someKey: 'specialValue' },
    }))
    .pipe(gulp.dest('./dist'));

/**
 * Output module.exports = {JSON_DATA}
 */
gulp.src('jsonFiles/**/*.json')
    .pipe(merge({
        exportModule: true,
    }))
    .pipe(gulp.dest('./dist'));

/**
 * Output a custom variable = {JSON_DATA}
 */
gulp.src('jsonFiles/**/*.json')
    .pipe(merge({
        fileName: 'dataModule.js',
        exportModule: 'const myVar',
    }))
    .pipe(gulp.dest('./dist'));

/**
 * Provide replacer and space options for JSON.stringify
 */
gulp.src('jsonFiles/**/*.json')
    .pipe(merge({
        jsonSpace: '  ',
        jsonReplacer: (key, value) => {/*...*/}
    })
    .pipe(gulp.dest('./dist'));

/**
 * Use a customizer function for custom merging behavior
 */
gulp.src('jsonFiles/**/*.json')
  .pipe(merge({
    customizer: (objA, objB) => {
      // Example: Concat arrays but only keep unique values
      if (Array.isArray(objA) && Array.isArray(objB)) {
        return objA.concat(objB).filter((item, index, array) => (
          array.indexOf(item) === index
        ));
      }

      return undefined;
    },
  }))
  .pipe(gulp.dest('./dist'));

/**
 * JSON5
 */
gulp.src('jsonFiles/**/*.json5')
    .pipe(merge({
        json5: true,
    }))
    .pipe(gulp.dest('./dist'));

Example Input

/*
    json/defaults.json
 */
{
    "key1": {
        "data1": "value1",
        "data2": "value2"
    },
    "key2": {
        "dataA": "valueA",
        "dataB": {
            "a": "b",
            "c": "d"
        }
    }
}

/*
    json/development.json
 */
{
    "key1": {
        "data1": "devValue"
    },
    "key2": {
        "dataB": {
            "c": "DEV MODE!"
        }
    },
    "key3": {
        "important": "value"
    }
}

Example Output

/*
    dist/combined.json
 */
{
    "key1": {
        "data1": "devValue",
        "data2": "value2"
    },
    "key2": {
        "dataA": "valueA",
        "dataB": {
            "dataA": "valueA",
            "dataB": {
                "a": "b",
                "c": "DEV MODE!"
            }
        }
    },
    "key3": {
        "important": "value"
    }
}

