gmp

gulp-md5-plus

by wpfpizicai
1.0.3 (see all)

md5 plugin for gulp

Downloads/wk

2.1K

GitHub Stars

61

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

gulp-md5-plus

md5 plugin for gulp ,md5 the static files(eg javascript style image files) ;then replace the filenames in css or the html if needed by passing the file or dir in the second parameter

Usage

First, install gulp-md5-plus as a development dependency:

npm install --save-dev gulp-md5-plus

Then, add it to your gulpfile.js:

var md5 = require("gulp-md5-plus");

gulp.src("./src/*.css")
    .pipe(md5(10,'./output/index.html'))
    .pipe(gulp.dest("./dist"));

md5 all css files in the src folder and change these css names in the quoted html--index.html


gulp.task('img' ,function() {
    var imgSrc = './static/img/**',
        quoteSrc = './output/static/css/**/*.css', // [./output/static/css/**/*.css',./output/static/js/**/*.js']
        imgDst = './output/static/img';

    return gulp.src(imgSrc)
        .pipe(imagemin())
        .pipe(md5(10 ,quoteSrc))
        .pipe(gulp.dest(imgDst));
});

first, optimize all images in the img folder including all sub folders; then md5 all these images and change these images' names in the quoted css files ;

####note the directory of the md5ed files in the imgDst folder is the same as that of original files in the imgSrc folder; and css files can refer the image file with the same name in different folder rightly;

API

md5(size,file,option)

size

Type: String

Default: null

you can pass the size to limit the size of the hash that is appended.

file

Type: String

Default: null

the file need to replace the file name of the md5ed files. dir is also supported

option

Type: Object

Default: null

option.dirLevel

Type: Number

Default: null

used to match the file with it's directory path. for example: there is a file Dev/work/gulp-md5-plus/demo/source/img/sub_img/same.svg;when setting dirLevel to 1, the plugin will use sub_img/same.svg to find this file in the quoted files;this option's main purpose is to replace the files with the same name in different paths. you can see demo for detail.

Example:

    gulp.task('img' , ['css'],function() {
        gulp.src('./source/img/**/*')
            .pipe(md5(10 ,'./output/css/*.css',{
                dirLevel : 1,
                mappingFile: 'manifest.json',
                connector: '.'
            }))
            .pipe(gulp.dest('./output/img/'));
    });

The sample above will append the md5 hash(length : 10) to each of the file in the static/js folder then repalce the link file name in the output/html/ using md5ed file name; at last store all of that into the output folder.

option.connector

Type: String

Default: _

used to set the output file‘s connector; if use . the outfile will look like imgfile.5546983ac2.png ,while default is imgfile_5546983ac2.png

option.mappingFile

Type: String

Default: null

set the file to write the mapping result ,for example manifest.json

after set this option ;you should remove this file before gulp; you can follow the demo;

Demo

I have add a demo to demonstate how to use this plugin; If you have any other questions ,pls add issues.

License

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/MIT_License[MIT License]

