md5 plugin for gulp ,md5 the static files(eg javascript style image files) ;then replace the filenames in css or the html if needed by passing the file or dir in the second parameter
First, install
gulp-md5-plus as a development dependency:
npm install --save-dev gulp-md5-plus
Then, add it to your
gulpfile.js:
var md5 = require("gulp-md5-plus");
gulp.src("./src/*.css")
.pipe(md5(10,'./output/index.html'))
.pipe(gulp.dest("./dist"));
md5 all css files in the src folder and change these css names in the quoted html--index.html
gulp.task('img' ,function() {
var imgSrc = './static/img/**',
quoteSrc = './output/static/css/**/*.css', // [./output/static/css/**/*.css',./output/static/js/**/*.js']
imgDst = './output/static/img';
return gulp.src(imgSrc)
.pipe(imagemin())
.pipe(md5(10 ,quoteSrc))
.pipe(gulp.dest(imgDst));
});
first, optimize all images in the img folder including all sub folders; then md5 all these images and change these images' names in the quoted css files ;
####note the directory of the md5ed files in the imgDst folder is the same as that of original files in the imgSrc folder; and css files can refer the image file with the same name in different folder rightly;
Type:
String
Default: null
you can pass the size to limit the size of the hash that is appended.
Type:
String
Default: null
the file need to replace the file name of the md5ed files. dir is also supported
Type:
Object
Default: null
Type:
Number
Default: null
used to match the file with it's directory path. for example: there is a file
Dev/work/gulp-md5-plus/demo/source/img/sub_img/same.svg;when setting
dirLevelto 1, the plugin will use
sub_img/same.svgto find this file in the quoted files;this option's main purpose is to replace the files with the same name in different paths. you can see demo for detail.
Example:
gulp.task('img' , ['css'],function() {
gulp.src('./source/img/**/*')
.pipe(md5(10 ,'./output/css/*.css',{
dirLevel : 1,
mappingFile: 'manifest.json',
connector: '.'
}))
.pipe(gulp.dest('./output/img/'));
});
The sample above will append the md5 hash(length : 10) to each of the file in the static/js folder then repalce the link file name in the output/html/ using md5ed file name; at last store all of that into the output folder.
Type:
String
Default:
_
used to set the output file‘s connector; if use
.the outfile will look like
imgfile.5546983ac2.png,while default is
imgfile_5546983ac2.png
Type:
String
Default: null
set the file to write the mapping result ,for example
manifest.json
after set this option ;you should remove this file before
gulp; you can follow the demo;
I have add a demo to demonstate how to use this plugin; If you have any other questions ,pls add issues.