md5 plugin for gulp ,md5 the static files(eg javascript style image files) ;then replace the filenames in css or the html if needed by passing the file or dir in the second parameter

Usage

First, install gulp-md5-plus as a development dependency:

npm install --save-dev gulp-md5-plus

Then, add it to your gulpfile.js :

var md5 = require ( "gulp-md5-plus" ); gulp.src( "./src/*.css" ) .pipe(md5( 10 , './output/index.html' )) .pipe(gulp.dest( "./dist" ));

md5 all css files in the src folder and change these css names in the quoted html--index.html

gulp.task( 'img' , function ( ) { var imgSrc = './static/img/**' , quoteSrc = './output/static/css/**/*.css' , imgDst = './output/static/img' ; return gulp.src(imgSrc) .pipe(imagemin()) .pipe(md5( 10 ,quoteSrc)) .pipe(gulp.dest(imgDst)); });

first, optimize all images in the img folder including all sub folders; then md5 all these images and change these images' names in the quoted css files ;

####note the directory of the md5ed files in the imgDst folder is the same as that of original files in the imgSrc folder; and css files can refer the image file with the same name in different folder rightly;

API

size

Type: String

Default: null

you can pass the size to limit the size of the hash that is appended.

file

Type: String

Default: null

the file need to replace the file name of the md5ed files. dir is also supported

option

Type: Object

Default: null

Type: Number

Default: null

used to match the file with it's directory path. for example: there is a file Dev/work/gulp-md5-plus/demo/source/img/sub_img/same.svg ;when setting dirLevel to 1, the plugin will use sub_img/same.svg to find this file in the quoted files;this option's main purpose is to replace the files with the same name in different paths. you can see demo for detail.

Example:

gulp.task( 'img' , [ 'css' ], function ( ) { gulp.src( './source/img/**/*' ) .pipe(md5( 10 , './output/css/*.css' ,{ dirLevel : 1 , mappingFile : 'manifest.json' , connector : '.' })) .pipe(gulp.dest( './output/img/' )); });

The sample above will append the md5 hash(length : 10) to each of the file in the static/js folder then repalce the link file name in the output/html/ using md5ed file name; at last store all of that into the output folder.

Type: String

Default: _

used to set the output file‘s connector; if use . the outfile will look like imgfile.5546983ac2.png ,while default is imgfile_5546983ac2.png

Type: String

Default: null

set the file to write the mapping result ,for example manifest.json

after set this option ;you should remove this file before gulp ; you can follow the demo;

Demo

I have add a demo to demonstate how to use this plugin; If you have any other questions ,pls add issues.

License

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/MIT_License[MIT License]